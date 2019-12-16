from the preventing-the-mistakes-of-the-past dept.
Two weeks ago, twitter was the only company willing to publicly commit to not aiding the government in building a database of muslims or any other religious minority. At the time, many criticized the Intercept for a click-baity, misleading headline.
But the public shaming had an effect and now more companies have come forward to vow non-cooperation in repeating one of America's biggest mistakes - when the census bureau provided the names of Japanese to be rounded up for internment camps.
One company notably missing from the list is Oracle which owns the big-data profiling company BlueKai and whose CEO recently joined the president elect's transition team. Also absent is IBM, a company with a history of aiding the German government with their execution of the Holocaust.
they have to say this (Score:0)
It's just to satisfy muslims and liberals in this country, and numerous muslims abroad.
If they actually intend to participate in un-American activities, we'll just use the force of law to make them serve their country. We can start by enforcing numerous existing laws, including anti-trust. The ultimate tool is eminent domain.
Reply to This
Re:they have to say this (Score:4, Interesting)
You lumped muslims into a group. You collectively refer to over a quarter of the world's population as if they are like-minded, identical people with the same opinions.
It's at that point that I stopped reading.
Is SoylentNews really going to mirror that other green website in its tolerance of racism / religionism?
Reply to This
Parent
Uber Trump & Friends (Score:0)
But they'll make a list of Mexicans, right? And conscript every Mexican to buid a wall.
Reply to This
already exists (Score:0)
The No-Fly list and other lists already exist. Microsoft, Google, Facebook, IBM will build empty lists, and career bureaucrats will fill them with Muslims if desired.
IBM will sell a copy of Watson to put on a few million cores. Govt. to Watson: "Can you find the mutants? I mean Muslims. All the Muslims?" Watson: "ah hell ya nigga"
Reply to This
IBM (Score:4, Informative)
IBM is not absent. They are even in the damned title! Perhaps the submitter is a little too eager to share their Nazi knowledge? Here's another one: Coca Cola invented Fanta so that the nazis could have soft drinks without access to coca leaves!
Reply to This
Why is IBM singled out in the summary? (Score:3, Insightful)
Qu'on me donne six lignes écrites de la main du plus honnête homme, j'y trouverai de quoi le faire pendre.
Reply to This
Re:Why is IBM singled out in the summary? (Score:4, Informative)
Sadly, these days having IBM help with a list of that sort would be one of the best ways to have it fail spectacularly, although the cost for trying would be astronomical.
Reply to This
Parent
Accenture (Score:3, Informative)
It doesn't matter what those tech companies say they will and won't build - because none of them was in the running for the government contract in any case.
This sort of work goes to the huge tech development companies, like Accenture, HP, Oracle, Dell, Cisco, PW.. you know the usual suspects. The ones who quote 2 years and 200 million for delivery of the software / hardware, and then go 3 years and 1 billion dollars over budget. The sort of people who build things like the Joint Strike Fighter, a plane so crappy it won't even be able to fire it's guns for two years into it's service contract.
MS, Facebook, etc are just the public face of IT. Most of the real work is done behind the scenes by massive lumbering corporations who've dominated that part of the market for decades. "Too big to fail", and "don't bet against Big Blue" or similar sayings are entrenched in corporate mind-space, and dominate the government space.
Reply to This
They already have one (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm not sure about the others but Facebook and Google already have this. It may not be called a "Muslim registry" but I'm pretty sure that in the thousands of data points about $PersonX there is one called something like "religious affiliation". Lord knows with their targeted advertising they would try not to offend anybody for any reason that could easily be avoided. One good TLA hack and boom, there it is, fait accompli.
Reply to This
This is fake news (Score:1, Troll)
Trump has never called for a Muslim registry. Kris Kobach called for restoring the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) to track immigrants from countries that are unable to control their terrorist problem. That is what all of this posturing is about.
So the companies announced that they will never participate in what Trump was never going to do anyways. This serves several purposes. First, it leaves the false impression that Trump had such plans. This press release is a partisan political smear.
Second, it leaves the false impression that the tech companies would oppose such a plan if it existed. The tech companies have already built a Muslim registry (and a Jew registry, and a Buddhist registry, and etc) using their ad personalization software, snooping on people's phones and social media, and sharing data with one another. All the government has to do is call up Eric Schmidt and ask how big a bribe he wants to hand it over.
Third, it signals the tech companies' willingness to support the interests of terrorists against the American people. Anyone who follows the intersection of tech and international affairs has seen a pattern of such signals going back years.
Reply to This
Whitewash (Score:2)
Who needs a directory of Muslims when you have a directory of EVERYBODY...
Reply to This
Re:Was it a deliberate holocaust? (Score:0)
the biggest lie of the 20th century
Says the man, who's never seen a concentration camp up close.
Reply to This
Parent
Re:Got one right 'cher! (Score:1)
Not sure about the others since I don't read Faux News' comments section (and Breitbart's just for the lulz), but if Runaway is your yardstick for Christian extremist, you need to get out more.
Does Mark Koernke still broadcast anymore? I remember we were supposed to get ready to march on the infidels in Reichsführer Jesus' army around the time Koernke got arrested for a gun permit violation, then nothing really happened.
Merry fucking Christmas!
Reply to This
Parent