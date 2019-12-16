from the can-you-hear-me-now? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Trustwave recently reported a locally exploitable issue in the Skype Desktop API Mac OS-X which provides an API to local programs/plugins executing on the local machine. The API is formally known as the Desktop API (previously known as the Skype Public API – Application Programming Interface) and it enables third-party applications to communicate with Skype. As described in the Trustwave advisory, the issue is an authentication by-pass discovered in the API whereby a local program could by-pass authentication if they identified themselves as the program responsible for interfacing with the Desktop API on behalf of the Skype Dashboard widget program.
An interesting possibility is that this bug is the result of a backdoor entered into the Desktop API to permit a particular program written by the vendor to access the Desktop API without user interaction. Indeed, this possibility seems even more likely when you consider that the Desktop API provides for an undocumented client name identifier (namely "Skype Dashbd Wdgt Plugin").
Notifying the user of Desktop API through the backdoor works differently than the normal course of action which is to notify the user of an access attempt and prompt the user for permission. In the case of the backdoor no such notification attempt is made and as such the user is not given the opportunity to deny access. Furthermore, no mention is made in the "Manage API Clients" list. This allows any program accessing the Desktop API through the backdoor to remain hidden from the user.
Finally, no attempts are made to determine what programs that are accessing the Desktop API since they identify themselves as the undocumented client name identifier "Skype Dashbd Wdgt Plugin". This opens up the potential for abuse by third-party programs, including malware, running locally on the machine.
Curiously, the actual Skype Dashboard widget does not seem to utilize the backdoor into the Skype Desktop API despite the name "Skype Dashbd Wdgt Plugin". This raises the possibility that the backdoor is the result of a development accident which left the code behind accidentally during the process of implementing the Dashboard plugin. If it was a coding accident, it is an old one. Our investigations have shown that the string "Skype Dashbd Wdgt Plugin" has been present in versions of Skype for Mac OS-X for some 5+ years.
-- submitted from IRC
Doors (Score:0)
A Backdoor in Skype for Mac OS X
Who cares about backdoors when the front door is left wide open...?
Reply to This
growing a business -random thought... (Score:4, Interesting)
Here's my random thought of the day - is there a process that when you have a business growing in the IT/Cloud space, you get a visit from men in dark glasses to insert a backdoor?
Or are companies like Skype just so large, inevitably they have a exec meeting where the bullet item is:
"Need backdoor to implement feature X".
Reply to This
Only terrorists use Skype (Score:1, Informative)
Try to run Skype on a network that hosts a TOR exit node... Skype will refuse to work. Close the exit functionality of the TOR node and Skype starts to work again after a day.
The reason? Apparently it becomes difficult for intelligence services to track you in Skype if it also could originate from TOR.
Reply to This
Re:Skype is for the beautiful people (Score:0)
Thank you for your seclusion.
Reply to This
Parent