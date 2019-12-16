from the that's-not-how-reincarnation-works dept.
When a company reorganizes itself through a bankruptcy, is it the same company? And if so, is it liable for alleged wrongdoing committed by the previous version of itself?
These are questions raised by General Motors' efforts to dodge hundreds of lawsuits related to a potentially fatal ignition-switch flaw in millions of its older sedans. After receiving a stinging defeat in a federal appellate court this past summer, the automaker is now making a Hail Mary pass to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to convince judges that it has reincarnated into a seven-year-old car company free of liabilities from its previous life.
With potentially billions of dollars' worth of personal and financial injury claims at stake, the Detroit automaker's lawyers argue that allowing these lawsuits to go through would undermine an important aspect of corporate bankruptcy: giving assurance to the buyers of troubled companies that they aren't also buying a whole bunch of unexpected legal headaches.
But in GM's case there was no outside buyer. It essentially bought itself (with taxpayer money) in the wake of the mortgage-lending crisis that tipped the nation into recession and steered the American auto industry into a ditch.
It's a different entity (Score:0)
Sure, we'd all like it to be the case that the new GM is the same as the old GM. After all, it's the same name, the same products, the same people - heck, 90% the people working there in *any* position are people who worked in the old GM. So you'd think it's the same thing, no.
But that's not how companies work. They are created as a buffer against liability. That is why things like LLCs, Corporations and Inc.'s exist: to hide those who are behind it (which isn't always a bad thing).
Now that'll be the legal outcome, I bet...
But, that's just a tad bit too easy. At what point do you puncture the corporate veil and say: "you guys are really the same as the ones before: you sell the same shit, you got the same make up of the board, your management is pretty much the same, you just got a different EIN this time around"
So ... (Score:5, Insightful)
So they lose their patents, copyrights & trademarks that are older that 7 years? What about any claims to longevity and/or reliability? Employees lose their seniority? They can't have it both ways.
Re:So ... (Score:5, Interesting)
In bankruptcy proceedings, assets can be sold to satisfy creditors. Patents and copyrights can be sold.
While this is true, I think it misses the point GP was making, which is that IF a company wants to declare that bankruptcy turns itself into a completely new company that absolves it from legal liability, it should also AUTOMATICALLY lose legal protections previously granted to it under the law, such as patents, copyrights, etc.
Not merely "selling them" -- Rendering them legally void. Of course, some of them MAY be sold to satisfy creditors during the bankruptcy proceedings, but once creditors have been satisfied, any remaining legal protections of IP, etc. associated with the old company should be rendered null and void.
Or, at least, that would be a legally consistent position. One cannot claim legal immunity from previous actions because of a supposed "change of identity" while simultaneously continuing to benefit legally from the previous identity's actions. Either your new legal identity is separate, or there is some continuity. Same thing should go for any and all contracts entered into by the previous company -- did GM get a tax break from states it has plants in? Null and void. Time to renegotiate. Etc.
[Note: of could this is nonsense and would lead to legal chaos with any bankruptcy of a large company. But *if* we were to accept GM's premise, this is the logical consequence.]
sounds good to me (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, why not? I'll go and declare bankruptcy now too, buy myself with some pocket change I had laying around, and own my house outright. In fact, given that most Americans are in some kind of debt, everybody should go and declare bankruptcy. It'd be like the ending of Fight Club (or Mr. Robot season 1 or what have you). Everything would go back to zero.
Oh… this is only for immortal corporate people who can't be jailed. Gotcha.
Merry fucking Christmas!
Re:sounds good to me (Score:4, Funny)
If it's good enough for the new president, it's good enough for us.
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
'Pre-packs' (Score:5, Informative)
Substantially the same process is getting popular/notorious in the UK - know as 'pre-packs'
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pre-packaged_insolvency [wikipedia.org]
Note the criticisms in that Wikipedia article:
When you have the same directors, using the same assets, to run substantially the same business, but without the debts, I think it is arguable whether it is 'the same' business or not. Perhaps a possibly solution would be to prevent the directors of the old business working for the new business for a reasonable period e.g. 5 years. The problem is, of course, that they are the experts in the running of the business (even if it has just failed), and without them, there could well be worse job losses.
Avoiding product liability by strategic bankruptcy is a well-known tactic in the building trade. Construction companies do not build things - they operate as shells that own smaller companies that are set up individually for each building project. If a building is found to be built incorrectly after completion, what you find is the project company has been wound up, has no assets to speak of, and any guarantees are worthless, and the parent company has no obligations. It happens time and again. There is even law attempting to prevent this practice.
I have no idea what a solution to this gaming of the system might be. Successor companies will obviously do their very best to avoid taking on the liabilities of their failed predecessors. Perhaps a way could be found to 'wipe out' the commercial debt, but leave other obligations in place?
Emissions guarantee? (Score:5, Funny)
Its a federal requirement to guarantee emissions parts for ten years, or fifteen years for some more exotic models. I suppose WRT the ignition key problem if they get away with that then anyone with a worn out cat conv will be out of luck. I'm sure there's already a lot of pencil whipping WRT "wear and tear" and "abuse".
When I bought my Toyota I was thinking, its bad enough I have to pay for GM via taxes, the only thing worse would be paying even more by owning one. Given that GM is a parasite, any penalty they pay will come directly from US taxpayers, so its kinda "I bought a POS knowing it would be a POS therefore I should be able to pickpocket my neighbor who has money to steal because he didn't buy a POS". In that way I have a "let evolution take its course" WRT abandonment of liability.
Were the shareholders wiped out in the bankruptcy (Score:2)
If the pre-bankruptcy shareholders ended up owning some shares after the bankruptcy process, then it isn't a new company.
They were born on a Tuesday (Score:1, Funny)
And, as a matter of fact, it was last Tuesday!
Seven yearld old (Score:3, Funny)
Well legally a 7 year old can't own anything, can't enter into any contract and requires a legal guardian for almost any action. The courts could agree then step in as legal guardian and give any and all assets to a 'responsible' entity to manage and deal with.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Re:How long since the last US revolution? (Score:2, Interesting)
We know things are bad - worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don't go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is: "Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won't say anything. Just leave us alone."
--Network
Reply to This
