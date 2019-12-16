from the shouting-is-not-the-answer dept.
The Federal Communications Commission last week approved one of the most important advances in communications technology for deaf and hard of hearing people in decades, in one of the agency's final acts under the leadership of outgoing FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.
In a move that's being hailed by accessibility advocates and leaders in the deaf and hard of hearing community as a historic step forward, the five-member FCC unanimously adopted rules to facilitate the transition from outdated, analog teletype (TTY) devices to a new, internet-based, real-time text messaging standard (RTT) compatible with the latest smart phones.
As a result of the FCC's action, the nation's wireless carriers and device manufacturers will be required to support RTT functionality, which allows real-time text messaging—without the need to hit "send"—in which the recipient can instantly see letters, characters and words as they are being typed.
[...] This innovation will facilitate more natural, conversation-friendly communication for deaf and hard of hearing people—without the need for separate, specialized hardware. It will also allow 911 operators to receive incomplete messages during an emergency, potentially saving lives. RTT technology is expected to be inter-operable across wireless networks and devices, creating the potential for unprecedented ease of communication between deaf and hearing people.
"There should be a Law!" (Score:1, Insightful)
Legislation (or regulation) can only enshrine existing innovation, not create it. Now, a better way won't be tried.
Huh? (Score:0, Interesting)
How does this really help the deaf? If the deaf want "more natural, conversation-friendly communication" they would use a video call.
Unix talk(1) (Score:0)
I'm missing something.... (Score:0)
.... TTY was a text-to-text transmission method. For its time it was ahead of its time. I can see why it is regarded as ancient today, especially by companies that no longer use landline.
How is this new system going to be any different from texting or sending an email now? More secure / differently encrypted? If one is truly interested in supporting the deaf, you will have both methods readily available for service.
Re:I'm missing something.... (Score:4, Insightful)
"new system going to be any different from texting or sending an email"
You seem to have missed the "real time" portions of the TFS and TFA. "Real time texting", as opposed to most texting programs.
Let's try this. I try to contact 911 to ask for an ambulance, using any older texting program. I get my message almost typed out, and then I pass out before hitting "send". So, no ambulance ever comes.
With RTT, I dial 911, and however many characters I manage to type out, before passing out, are all seen by the 911 operator. Maybe my message isn't completely coherent, but the operator at least has my name, phone number, location (assuming GPS is turned on) and some vague idea that my problem is medically related.
So, when you are experiencing your next stroke or heart attack, which system would you prefer to have at hand?

Why? (Score:2)
without the need to hit "send"
Why? I mean why is this being promoted as the change?
I remember phone tty as being 45 baud radio teletype and was motivated to enough to google verify it still is with one as a 1400 hz tone and zero as 1800 hz tone (aka a 400 hz "shift"). Plenty of ham radio audio interfaces for rtty already operate in vox mode and yes you can start and stop on character boundaries. You might have some fun with LTRS/FIGS shifting.
I could swear there was another (older?) standard where 1400 Hz was mark and silence was space.
Anyway I'd expect something more interesting as a 2.0 like stealing Olivia from the ham radio guys for immense higher speed and lower SNR and better error rates, or something like the AMTOR/SITOR modes or making the audio interface between the tty and phone work at 16 KHz for local station to station use. But instead they're pushing that the technology can do something it could always do via a simple UI change on existing transmitters, essentially it ships with VOX mode on rather than flip a switch from T/R modes...
I wonder how long until the new standard is used for pranks and spam. Probably before its used by actual deaf people. Aside from deaf people who do pranks and spam of course.
What took so long? (Score:2)
TBH, I can see what took so long. Someone who needs the ability, and has the intimacy with existing "solutions", along with the smarts to produce the software was needed.
But, it seems so obvious, in retrospect. It sounds very convenient for people who are not hearing impaired, as well.

Jeez, you people are negative (Score:3, Touché)
Wow, what a lot of negative comments. "How is this better?" "Why do deaf people need this?" "It's the same as X from Y years ago!"
Before blithely assuming it's of no practical use, perhaps you could find a deaf person and ask them what difference it would make to them. Deafness, more so than probably any other physical disability, separates people from mainstream society. There's a deaf culture because, primarily, they have their own language. It's not like there's a similar "blind culture" or "wheelchair culture."
For a start, I wouldn't be surprised if TTY users have developed their own set of rules where rhythm and pace of typing can convey additional meaning.

Re:Jeez, you people are negative (Score:4, Interesting)
Although I'm not hearing impaired, I went to college at RIT which hosts the National Technology Institute for the Deaf, and had a few friends in the deaf community. TTY is very common to communicate and teletype devices were present in almost every location on site so that an interpreter was not needed. The teletype allows you to basically have a real conversation in text vs. the "write a sentence, press enter" that we've expected, and various forms of shorthand were used while typing. Wikipedia has a fairly good article on the subject which includes example conversations [wikipedia.org].

peach rack ignition (Score:2)
I've been told that phones with speech-to-text conversion exist and are used by people who can speak but cannot hear well.
Seems problematic on the network layer (Score:2)
I'm all for having the option for this mode available. The changes required to do this are trivial at the program level.
But at the network layer, forcing a send of every single byte if tcp is used means wasting 1500 bytes for each character sent. I can't see this becoming the default case.
Someone mentioned the unix talk program, which is local use only and probably just uses a unix socket, which is like a serial connection, not tcp. So this is a very different situation.
I will be curious to see what the actual technical details are.
