from the blowing-hot-and-cold dept.
The thickness of new volcanic crust forming on the seafloor has gotten thinner over the last 170 million years. That suggests that the underlying mantle is cooling about twice as fast as previously thought, researchers reported December 13 at the American Geophysical Union's fall meeting.
The rapid mantle cooling offers fresh insight into how plate tectonics regulates Earth's internal temperature, said study coauthor Harm Van Avendonk, a geophysicist at the University of Texas at Austin. "We're seeing this kind of thin oceanic crust on the seafloor that may not have existed several hundred million years ago," he said. "We always consider that the present is the clue to the past, but that doesn't work here."
The finding is fascinating, though the underlying data is sparse, said Laurent Montési, a geodynamicist at the University of Maryland in College Park. Measuring the thickness of seafloor crust requires seismic studies, and "you don't have that everywhere; there's nothing in the South Pacific, for example." Still, he said, "it's amazing that we can see the signature of the cooling of the Earth." The finding could help explain why supercontinents such as Pangaea break apart, he added.
Goldilocks (Score:2)
Are we not in the zone? That would sure throw our search for ETs for a loop.
Bruce Willis (Score:1, Insightful)
I saw a movie about this exact thing.
What we need to do is send nukes down a deep hole and reignite the core. Perhaps a job for the currently out of work coal miners; you know, salt of the earth types.
Cyclical? (Score:0)
Could it be cyclical, a kind of pulse? Perhaps certain element(s) build up in certain spots inside the Earth, and when it reaches a certain density, triggers some other process that recycles that element back to a previous spot to start the cycle again? These kind of pulses are fairly common in nature.
We better hope so, otherwise it means we'll lose our magnetic field earlier than we thought, frying us with space radiation. Then again, human stupidity is probably more dangerous to civilization relative to nature.
Re:How can that be? (Score:0)
When the Earths mantle cools off enough that the core stops... You won't need to worry about global warming any longer.
Re:How can that be? (Score:0)
A representative contribution from Runaway.
Re:How can that be? (Score:3, Funny)
Global warming affects the atmosphere and the ocean, you stupid motherfucker, not the rock cycle. Except insofar as the weathering of exposed carbonite rock, etc. is concerned.
You don't know shit about shit when it comes to earth science. Shut. Up. This isn't a case of censorship or "butbutbut MUH FREEZE PEACH!" This you contributing nothing to the discussion and shitting all over it. Fuck off to the kiddie corner and let the grownups discuss this. I am THIS CLOSE to Spam-modding you.
Re:How can that be? (Score:0)
I was going to make a joke about how geothermal energy production is causing lithospheric cooling but this is one tough crowd.
