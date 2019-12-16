from the appealing-to-a-community-of-loners dept.
A story at Inverse, covers research that concludes that Evolution Made Really Smart People Long to Be Loners:
Psychologists have a pretty good idea of what typically makes a human happy. Dancing delights us. Being in nature brings us joy. And, for most people, frequent contact with good friends makes us feel content.
That is, unless you're really, really smart.
In a paper published in the British Journal of Psychology , researchers Norman Li and Satoshi Kanazawa report that highly intelligent people experience lower life satisfaction when they socialize with friends more frequently. These are the Sherlocks and the Newt Scamanders of the world — the very intelligent few who would be happier if they were left alone.
[...] To come to this conclusion, the researchers analyzed the survey responses of 15,197 individuals between the ages of 18 and 28. Their data was a part of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health — a survey that measures life satisfaction, intelligence, and health...
Intelligence is believed to have evolved as a psychological mechanism to solve novel problems — the sort of challenges that weren't a regular part of life. For our ancestors, frequent contact with friends and allies was a necessity that allowed them to survive. Being highly intelligent, however, meant an individual was more likely to be able to solve problems without another person's help, which in turn diminished the importance of their friendships.
[...] That certainly doesn't mean that if you enjoy being around your friends that you're unintelligent. But it does mean that the really smart person you know who spends much of their time alone isn't a sad loner — they probably just like it that way.
In my estimation, the community here is above-average in intelligence so I am curious: How many of you are loners? Do you prefer the company of yourself to the company of others?
Lets just be sure... (Score:1)
This does not mean that all loners are really smart people. :)
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
Re:Lets just be sure... (Score:5, Touché)
We don't even have a reliable, provable way of measuring how intelligent someone is. Rubbish.
Intelligent people can always recognise other intelligent people. Can't you?
Reply to This
Parent
Of course (Score:3, Interesting)
That's why I like text, the writing process helps people filter some of that noise out.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This
minor correction (Score:5, Insightful)
smart people don't necessarily want to be isolated and alone, we just really hate being bothered by dumb people.
Reply to This
He was always such a quiet guy (Score:2)
A loner, wanting to be by himself.
Then, one day...
HE SNAPPED!
Reply to This
Evo-psych half-science (Score:5, Informative)
I was going to do a mealy-mouthed half attack on this based on the abstract, and how strong the conclusion was given the nature of the evidence. Then I read the full paper and it's garbage in terms of actually supporting the conclusion.
this image is really telling [wiley.com]
Look at this chart. Everyone is happier with lower population density, low and high IQ. And the difference is bigger for low-IQ people. How does this even remotely support their hypothesis? How?
They had an ad-hoc evo-psych theory that doesn't even explain the data they actually collected except in the fraction 0.002 overall effect size for intelligence*popdensity(with admittedly a real p value). The evidence collection of this thing is fine. Their methodology is okay, but seriously, the conclusion has no bearing on any of it.
Reply to This
Re:Evo-psych half-science (Score:4, Funny)
You're just jealous because you have friends.
Reply to This
Parent
That explains it... (Score:1, Interesting)
I can't stand being around stupid people. I have to smoke a reefer, which lowers my IQ about 50 points, to socialize with people.
Reply to This
Above average? (Score:3, Insightful)
I think you mean that the community here believes themselves to be of above average intelligence.
Reply to This
Evolution didn't do it (Score:1)
Evolution Made Really Smart People Long to Be Loners
I don't see how evolution "made smart people loners". That would imply that the "intelligence gene" would somehow up or downregulate the "reward from social activity" response. To do that, there would have to be an evolutionary BENEFIT from being a loner if you also are intelligent and a benefit to be more social if you're dumb. That is, your chance of surviving (and copulating) should increase if you modify your social activity depending on your intelligence. After a quick glance through the article it seems it has not shown anything like that at all. Also, as far as I know, there is no "intelligence gene"...
What they seem to be saying in the article is that intelligent people may have an easier time accepting "new" (non-savannah-like) environments than dumb people. That is, evolution didn't "make" anything, smart people just have an easier time adapting to new envirionments. As for the loner/social part, I assume more intelligent people just don't get as much of a intellectual stimulus from talking to dumb people... seems rather obvious really...
There's also a lot of talk about the Savannah principle and claimed deductions but I can't be bothered to go into the details...
Reply to This
Polite reminder (Score:0)
Every time there's an article related to "intelligence" there are pages of posts of 1st person accounts explaining how intelligent the author is. Particularly when it involves having to put up with the rest of us tiresome plebs.
This is a polite reminder to STFU. Your a moran.
Reply to This
One thing I know (Score:2)
Not to be pretentious, but I know I am above average intelligence, but my biggest problem is not socializing with others but having to explain myself in terms others will grasp, as a metaphor or to go back and explain the logic I used to help others to see the conclusion I came to. I play pen and paper RPG's with a group that over the years has come to contain people whose intellect and opinions' I respect. I have a great deal of fun with this group because you can pose a problem and get a variety of answers and know that the group follows your logic or derives their own that is understandable.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Reply to This
Being in nature ? (Score:2)
Dancing delights us. Being in nature brings us joy. And, for most people, frequent contact with good friends makes us feel content. That is, unless you're really, really smart.
I don't understand the nature bit (link is broken), because unlike dancing and contact with friends, that does generally involve being alone. I am happiest when walking alone in a forest - perhaps I'm not really smart therefore. I'm not a great fan of "good friends" though, and wouldn't know whether dancing delights me or not because the few times back then when I asked a girl to dance I was told to fuck off, and I never bothered again.
Reply to This
Define "intelligence" (Score:2)
Now, disclaimer: I consistently test in the 140-150 range when taking IQ tests, usually right smack in the middle around 145. I also prefer to be with a small group of close people, preferably around the same mental level as me. And yes, being around stupid people is draining and painful. But alone? No. As much as I look like the stereotype of "scary six-foor loner chick" I actually don't like being entirely alone for very long.
But...define intelligence. What is intelligence in this context? Are we speaking only of verbal and mathematical skills? Because I'm a lot better with the former than the latter, almost completely useless at anything artistic, and barely even average kinesthetically aside from having a good proprioceptive map of myself. This article, I'm guessing, speaks of the logical and mathematical components of intelligence only, right?
Reply to This
It's the smell. (Score:2)
can't see where they dealt with B.O. as a confounding variable.
Loner lonely, but smelly is likely to be alone, no matter what their IQ.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
How do all of you know your IQ? (Score:3, Informative)
This is a serious question. Already I see lots of comments here quoting exact IQ thresholds -- "I only hang out with folks 130 IQ or over," etc., etc.
I've only taken two actual IQ tests in my life. One was in elementary school and given by a professional psychometrician, whom my school district brought in once a year to administer individual private tests to candidates for a "gifted" program. The other was a form of the Raven Advanced Matrices I took while in graduate school as part of a study. No one informed me of the exact results of the first test; I only knew I was selected for the gifted program. And I only found out the number because I once sneaked a peek at the files of my "gifted" program teacher -- it was general policy NOT to give out the actual scores to students, I think to avoid weird competitions or inaccurate assumptions (like the fact that a 5-point IQ difference is actually meaningful or that the tests are even that accurate in pinpointing general intelligence). Perhaps they told my parents... I don't know.
And when I participated in the latter study, I actually asked whether I would be informed of the results, and I was told (correctly so) that the particular subtest I took was not broad enough to give me a score on a general IQ battery, so telling me a number there would be potentially misleading.
Only a small subset (maybe ~5-7%) of students in my school district ever took a full IQ test, and nobody actually knew their results. I've rarely met people who actually have taken a standard normed test and actually knew their results. Most of the people I've ever heard talking about their "high IQ" seem to be talking about something some stupid online test told them.
How is it that everyone here seems to not only know their IQ but the IQs of a lot of people around them? Or are you all just referring to online test results? (which are pretty much known to be BS)
Reply to This
Where's Crowfard? (Score:0)
Whenever Crowfard is not posting about how smart he is, everyone should be asking, Where's Crowfard?
Crowfard does it right. Shameless attention-seeking self-promotion is the way to do public relations. If you blog, and you linkedin, and you become a local celebrity in your niche, you will succeed. Be sociable and tell everyone you are valuable and everyone will value you because you are sociable.
If you work alone and slave away at problems that no one else wants to solve and you don't actively seek attention, your work will not be valued, you will be ignored, and when anyone notices you, they will demand to know why you dare to exist.
Be Crowfard
Be Social
Don't Not Be Social
Reply to This
Why should one enjoy the company of stupids ? (Score:3, Insightful)
They mostly talk about stupid things.
They never thought a second about things that are interesting you.
They can never help you solving a problem you have.
They like it "simple". Everything need to be simple.
The are emotionally. They make decisions with they guts.
Most of them suffer from this mental disorder called "religion".
Why should one enjoy the company of stupids ?
Reply to This
I value my solitude. (Score:3, Interesting)
There are plenty of comments above about correlation and causation. More comments regarding measuring intelligence. All I know is, when I'm alone, I'm never lonely. I enjoy the company when there is no one else around. Some people go bug-shit if they have no one else to talk to. I just don't care.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This
Alone Time, and Time in Small, Smart Groups (Score:2)
I have always done best shuttling between solitude and small groups of smart people. They challenge me to go beyond my mental habit trail, and then I withdraw to cogitate. When I arrive at a conclusion or a new hypothesis, I return. Too much alone time can have you flying in circles; too much together time can induce claustrophobia.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
An alternative interpretation: (Score:2)
Or perhaps I'm just remembering Tevya in Fiddler on the Roof singing "Tradition!".
Smart members of your troop on the savannah can be dangerous. You've successfully been doing the same thing for umpty thousands of years and this upstart gets you to change. Most likely, it's going to be negative. Oh, it may help out in the short term, but something turns up that you're more vulnerable to due to that "great idea"(tm). (Ex: Yeah, the rains have been good, so moving farther from your main water source seems ok. But then they stop after some years and another troop has taken over that old area. You die, your kids die, everbody dies. All due to that know-it-all).
Now, on the other hand, sometimes there really are situations where a clever solution is what's needed. In a mostly static environment without our lightning fast modern social evolution, it's rare. But, it's still good to hedge your bets. After all, it's not just a matter of life and death, it's a matter of something really important. Gene propagation over the long haul.
So, there's an obvious best of both worlds solution. You have an occasional superbright one as a secret weapon, and then you make him an outcast and less popular. You express that later when you move to more social evolution than genetic evolution by having a strong anti-intellectual streak.
Voila. You get the benefits of having that egghead you don't like all that well while not having to put up with the mistakes (and my word the time he tried to teach ALL the kids how to whistle in that annoying way he came up with. You had to whomp on him several times to get him to shut up. And his Nth generation progeny still created the Crazy Frog vids.))
Reply to This
I prefer to be by myself (Score:2)
Otherwise, it makes for too much stupid in the room.
Genius by birth. Evil by choice.
Reply to This
Never cared much either way (Score:2)
I've never cared much for company or solitude. I'm perfectly fine not leaving the house except to buy cigarettes and food for 6 months, and I'm just as fine with going out every night for the next 6 months and not seeing my own bed or being alone during them. Might just be because I don't talk much so I don't feel the urge to have conversations? So I'll let stupid people talk at me, I'll let smart people talk at me, and I'll get fucked up with anyone who wants to drink. If it weren't for sex, drugs, and alcohol I'd probably be a hermit though.
Reply to This