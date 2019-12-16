from the we-don't-need-no-stinking-maps dept.
For the whole of human history, we have been voyagers. What's over the next hill; on the other side of the valley; beyond the forest? Finding the way back home, on the other hand, is more difficult. And so we learned to pay attention to our surroundings: landmarks, mountains, rivers, the direction of the sun. But when most of that is not available? For our brave ancestors who voyaged on the ocean beyond view of land, how did they keep track of their heading and position? Nainoa Thompson explains it:
The star compass is the basic mental construct for navigation. We have Hawaiian names for the houses of the stars – the place where they come out of the ocean and go back into the ocean. If you can identify the stars as they rise and set, and if you have memorized where they rise and set, you can find your direction.
The star compass also reads the flight path of birds and the direction of waves. It does everything. It is a mental construct to help you memorize what you need to know to navigate.
You cannot look up at the stars and tell where you are. You only know where you are in this kind of navigation by memorizing where you sailed from. That means constant observation. You have to constantly remember your speed, your direction and time. You don't have a speedometer. You don't have a compass. You don't have a watch. It all has to be done in your head. It is easy-in principle-but it's hard to do.
The memorization process is very difficult. Consider that you have to remember those three things for a month-every time you change course, every time you slow down. This mental construct of the star compass with its Hawaiian names is from Mau [Ed's Comment: The author's teacher]. The genius of this construct is that it compacts a lot information and enables you to make decisions based on that information.
How do we tell direction? We use the best clues that we have. We use the sun when it is low down on the horizon. Mau has names for the different widths and the different colors of the sun's path on the water. When the sun is low, the path is narrow, and as the sun rises the path gets wider and wider. When the sun gets too high you cannot tell where it has risen. You have to use other clues.
Sunrise is the most important part of the day. At sunrise you start to look at the shape of the ocean-the character of the sea. You memorize where the wind is coming from. The wind generates the waves. You analyze the character of the waves. When the sun gets too high, you steer by the waves. And then at sunset you repeat the process. The sun goes down-you look at the shape of the waves. Did the wind direction change? Did the swell pattern change? At night we use the stars. We use about 220, memorizing where they come up, where they go down.
When it gets cloudy and you can't use the sun or the stars all you can do is rely on the ocean waves. That's why Mau told me once, "If you can read the ocean you will never be lost." One of the problems is that when the sky gets black at night under heavy clouds you cannot see the waves. You cannot even see the bow of the canoe. This is where traditional navigators like Mau are so skilled. Lying inside the hull of the canoe, he can feel the different wave patterns as they come to the canoe, and from them tell the canoe's direction. I can't do that. I think that's what he started learning when he was a child with his grandfather, when he was placed in tide pools to feel the ocean.
And some people still do it today.
The US Naval Academy seems to think it's a good idea too.
The U.S. Navy is bringing back training in celestial navigation for officers due to fears of over-reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS):
"Raise your hand if you have ever determined your location on the planet using the stars," Lt. Daniel Stayton tells his class at the U.S. Naval Academy. A young officer halfheartedly puts up her hand. Another wavers. The rest of the class of 20 midshipmen sits stone-faced.
This is the challenge facing the U.S. Navy as it tries to bring back celestial navigation. The Navy stopped training its service members to navigate by the stars about a decade ago, focusing instead on electronic navigational systems. But fears about the security of the Global Positioning System, and a desire to return to the basics of naval training are pushing the fleet back toward this ancient method of finding a course across open water.
[...] So, why return now to the old ways? The Navy and other branches of the U.S. military are becoming increasingly concerned, in part, that they may be overly reliant on GPS. "We use it to synchronize all military operations, we use it to navigate everywhere — it's just something the U.S. military can't live without," says Brian Weeden, a former Air Force officer now with the Secure World Foundation, a nonprofit that studies security issues in outer space. In a big war, the GPS satellites could be shot down. Or, more likely, their signal could be jammed or hacked. Already, jamming has become more common, Weeden says. "You can buy a lot of GPS jammers off the Internet," he says. "A lot of those are made by Russia." He thinks the Russians probably have systems to jam the special signals the military uses as well. And China may be developing similar capabilities.
[Continues.]
Walked out of camp one moonless, clear night and proceeded to get turned around in second-growth pine trees. Like some ethnic jokes, they all look the same! Found a clearing, found Polaris (I was nearly completely turned around) and walked back. Not a big deal, but this was long before GPS and I might have spent a cold night in the woods if I didn't know the most basic bit of celestial navigation.
I noticed in the tropics that you just have to look at the clouds to know where islands are, long before you can see the islands themselves. I guess it should be possible to 'see' islands from at least 50 kilometers (~25 nautical miles) away.
Let's be honest: memorizing your speed and direction, or feeling the waves is way too unreliable for the amount of time investment it takes. If you were dropped off in unfamiliar waters, your decades of hard work would be completely useless. Certain parts of the ocean have deceptive currents; what you think your speed and direction is might be completely wrong. The wind, and the waves do not blow in the same direction, at the same times, everywhere.
In contrast, GPS works with high reliability and requires basically no training. That's progress, bitches. Oh sure, you're relying on existing infrastructure for GPS, but guess what? You always have to rely on something, whether that be the availability of GPS satellites or the stability of ocean currents (spoilers: currents shift), or even landmarks like rivers not moving (spoilers: rivers move). Better to rely on things that we can control (more) than things we cannot.
