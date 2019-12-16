from the boring-doesn't-have-to-be-boring dept.
http://arstechnica.com/cars/2016/12/elon-musk-hates-sitting-in-traffic-so-now-hes-going-to-build-tunnels/
Brunel had his ships. Trump had his walls. And now Musk wants to make... tunnels, tunnels under cities to reduce traffic congestion and make the world a better, cleaner, less rage-filled place.
Over the weekend, probably while sitting in traffic behind the wheel of an autonomous Tesla, Musk tweeted: "Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging." An hour later, probably while still sitting in traffic, giving him plenty of time to think of a witty pun, he declared: "It shall be called 'The Boring Company.' Boring, it's what we do."
And finally, an hour after that, just in case any of us were foolish enough to think the billionaire multi-CEO was joking, Musk said, "I am actually going to do this." He also changed his Twitter bio to include "Tunnels."
So, unless Musk was suffering from a prolonged bout of entrepreneurial road rage, we now know roughly how long it takes a pedigree industrialist to pick a new disruptible domain: two hours, give or take.
Tunnels are indeed a pretty good solution for traffic congestion, though they take a long time to build, and the construction usually causes a huge amount of disruption above ground—especially if those tunnels are being built in a metropolitan area, which is where you'll find most of the world's congestion.
Depending on the setting, it can be very difficult and expensive to build tunnels as well. Cut-and-cover—where you dig up an existing road, build a tunnel, and put the road back—is the only "cheap" tunnel building method, but it's so incredibly disruptive that most tunnels nowadays are built at deeper depths by automated tunnel boring machines (TBMs). Cost-wise, you're looking at about £1 billion per mile for TBMs: London's Crossrail, with 13 miles of new tunnel, will cost around £15 billion; Manhattan's second avenue subway line, with 8.5 miles of new tunnel, will cost about $17 billion. The costs are much lower if you just want to bore through a mountain—the just-completed 35-mile Gotthard Base Tunnel through the Alps in Switzerland cost a mere £10 billion (and took 17 years to build!)—but I doubt Musk has those kinds of tunnels in mind.
CGI TBM Porn (Score:3, Interesting)
Totally safe for work [youtube.com] and worth the thirteen minutes of your life.
Reply to This
Re:CGI TBM Porn (Score:4, Interesting)
Perfecting cheap and reliable tunneling machines would help the colonization of other worlds. Tunnels would help to provide shelter from the elements and radiation without much expenditure of resources.
Reply to This
Parent
Tunnels under cities (Score:3, Funny)
And instead of CARS you could have TRAINS
No one has ever thought of THAT before, Muskie!
Reply to This
Monorails. (Score:2)
This just isn't very futuristic of Musk - whatever happened to Monorails! Now that has scifi cred ...
Reply to This
Air tunnels (Score:0)
Filled with flying cars. I'll be rich!
Patent to be filed first thing tomorrow.
Reply to This
Because he's really smart? (Score:0)
Oh wait
Reply to This
Falcon 9 (Score:5, Funny)
He already has a machine to make holes in the ground. It's called Falcon 9.
Reply to This
Tunnels (Score:2)
Don't see how a tunnel lessens traffic in anyway. It can hide it, and maybe by using non surface real estate lessen ground congestion but traffic is still traffic no matter where it is hidden.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Reply to This
road rebuilder (Score:1, Insightful)
Note to Elon -- there's a lot of beat up roads here in the NorthEast. Rather than re-inventing the tunnel boring machine, why not build an automated road repair machine -- eats old roads and extrudes new ones on the back end. Shouldn't use any more fuel than the Falcon 9! Something like this exists, but for some reason it's not used very often.
As it is now, the crews come in and strip the old asphalt, then we drive on lumpy sub-base for weeks or months, then eventually we get a new surface. I have a strong suspicion that the quality is just barely good enough to pass some kind of state inspection (or maybe the inspector is paid off). Why else does the new surface last less than 10 years before it has to be repeated?
An even fancier machine would lead with jackhammers to chip out the concrete...
Reply to This
Re:road rebuilder (Score:4, Informative)
you need more than just temperature swings to destroy roads. water gets down inside the pavement and then freezes and expands, tearing the road apart. repeat through several freeze/thaw cycles and you get a destroyed road. it doesnt matter how hot it gets, what matters is that it goes above and below freezing (and stays below freezing for a while) over and over again.
Reply to This
Parent
There are a lot of problems with tunnels (Score:2)
Especially in southern Cali. The earth does move - sometimes quite violently.
Perhaps that's his business model though? Put it in cheap, make a killing on return calls.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This
slow (Score:2)
Why are TBM so slow?
Compared to what water cutting machines can slice off or lasers can vaporize or even just CNCs driven by powerful motors can cut, I've always wondered why a TBM doesn't move as fast as a waterjet cutter sometimes can. Why can't you have an array of redundant waterjet cutters on arms that drills and removes like a mile of tunnel per day?
Rather than crushing the rock hydraulically have 1000 simultaneous water jet cutters make 6 inch deep cuts thru granite every couple inches then a hydraulic arm or wedge bashes them off. Sure each cutter requires the full output of a 150 HP pump, and at 6 inches of granite its only cutting a couple inches/sec, but still...
Maybe if you had on board CNC torches and forge hammers continuously polishing the cutting head cutters you could go thru rock quicker.
Maybe the trick is diamond tip drills to weaken the rock in some kind of finite element optimized optimally weak configuration, then smack an existing cutting head thru it like butter making up for the drill delay.
I'm curious if the fundamental limit is shoving power to the cutting head, or is it some kind of vibration or guidance limit, or speed of material removal...
Classical TBM seems a boring (oh the pun) industrial technology that's ripe for disruption. TBM is like the slowest moving industrial-ish thing I can think of. If you're willing to take VC money and abandon the existing technology and blue sky something up, I wonder how fast you could make a hole using CNC and swarms of autonomous robots and frac-ing and water jets and lasers and who knows what else.
Reply to This
A Far Less Expensive Way (Score:2)
A far less expensive way to reduce traffic is to implement protected bike lanes and encourage people to commute by bicycle. Most commuters don't travel that far, and could perfectly well do it by bike. After you factor in time to park, and time lost to traffic, the travel times are not that dissimilar. If you live in an especially hilly place and/or don't want to arrive sweaty, you can attach an electric motor so you can take it easy; but if you do it on muscle power alone you also get your gym time in.
It's a lovely way to get around. I find it brings down my overall stress level several notches. When I first started I lost 25 lbs. It doesn't work for every commute, because some people have to carry heavy equipment for their jobs, etc., but I highly recommend it working out how to do it, if you can.
Also, I have never had a commute longer than 15 miles, but many places permit you to bring bikes on regional buses or light rail so you can bike the last mile.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Solved problem (Score:2)
"Solved-problem" is bit of an over-statement, but tunneling is a competitive industry already. With all of Elon's other ventures, he brought something innovative to the table: SpaceX - Manufacturing Streamlining, Tesla - Electric drive train in luxury market, Solar City - turn key financing, etc. Elon is passionate and could probably compete very well in the segment, but to shake up an industry you need something different than everyone else.
Reply to This