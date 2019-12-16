from the so-right-now-it's-virtually-disruptive? dept.
The ora, paper money pegged to the South African rand, is one of hundreds of alternative currencies issued for mainly political reasons, but many of the newer currencies are increasingly virtual—digital representations of money consisting of nothing more than computer code. Most prominent among them: bitcoin, which, like conventional currency, can be traded online, transferred, stored or exchanged for cash. But, unlike conventional currency, it lives primarily on the internet, secured by layers of computer code.
This suits bitcoin users just fine. They want a secure way to exchange money by laptop, mobile phone or email. Yet so do terrorists and criminals, whom the U.S. government worries might develop and deploy their own uncrackable virtual currencies. Newsweek has learned hundreds of experts inside the nation's defense and intelligence agencies, as well as private-sector researchers in finance, technology and various think tanks across the country—some of them under contract with the U.S. government—are now investigating how virtual currencies could undermine America's long-standing ability to disrupt the financial networks of its foes and even permanently upend parts of the global financial system.
"There is a real danger and a challenge here with respect to virtual currencies," says Juan Zarate, a senior adviser at Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies and on the board of advisers for San Francisco's Coinbase, one of the most popular virtual currency exchanges in the world. "And it runs contrary to the very fundamentals of the transparency and accountability that we've tried to build for the last three decades to tackle terrorism, human trafficking, money-laundering and many other types of criminal activity."
[...] The biggest concern the U.S. has about virtual currencies, Zarate says, is that terrorists and other enemies might create one so powerful and so untrackable, that they'll no longer need the global banking system, which the U.S. uses to financially starve them. This has yet to happen, but America's defense and intelligence agencies are already trying to figure out how they might infiltrate or block such a malicious financial network.
unlike Venezuela and India (Score:3, Insightful)
In Venezuela and India, cash is only for criminals.
/article.pl?sid=16/12/13/0943223 [soylentnews.org]
/article.pl?sid=16/11/09/0433215 [soylentnews.org]
That's what every currency should strive to be (Score:3, Insightful)
...undermine America's long-standing ability to disrupt the financial networks of its foes and even permanently upend parts of the global financial system.
That's exactly what every country's currency should strive to be. Free from interference and manipulation by a foreign entity, or anyone for that matter.
Malicious? (Score:3, Insightful)
Zarate says, is that terrorists and other enemies might create one so powerful and so untrackable, that they'll no longer need the global banking system, which the U.S. uses to financially starve them. This has yet to happen, but America's defense and intelligence agencies are already trying to figure out how they might infiltrate or block such a malicious financial network.
(Emphasis mine.) Notice how "untrackable" is being automatically considered "malicious". Disgusting.
Re:Malicious? (Score:5, Insightful)
Zarate says, is that terrorists and other enemies might create one so powerful and so untrackable, that they'll no longer need the global banking system, which the U.S. uses to financially starve them. This has yet to happen, but America's defense and intelligence agencies are already trying to figure out how they might infiltrate or block such a malicious financial network.
I have to wonder if that's one step behind the real issue here -- not so much that 'enemies' are using it, but that it's a threat to the control that global banking exerts has over currency, and therefore the control that a central authority can have over peoples' actions.
Cash is for Luddites (Score:0)
I have no bitcoin and I don't want any bitcoin. Gonna go spend some cash now.
Monitoring today (Score:0)
Outlawed tomorrow.
Cant have anonymous ways of 'payment' now can we?
Double-speak (Score:2)
>investigating how virtual currencies could undermine America's long-standing ability to disrupt the financial networks of its foes
>it runs contrary to the very fundamentals of the transparency and accountability
I'm sorry, could someone get me a political speech dictionary? I don't think the meaning of "transparency" and "accountability" here mean what I'm used to them meaning.
Friends let friends enable ECMAscript to hide personal quirks, like using code tags everywhere. https://git.io/vX9DP
Make it some nations currency (Score:0)
I think the only way forward is to make Bitcoin some (or multiple?) nations official currency.
The politicians are corrupt sure, but they also have screwed up a lot of countries currencies.
Bitcoin developers should approach some badly run nations central bank. I think they would be happy to cooperate.
If Bitcoin is somewhere 'official', then they don't have any reason to ban it.
How far we have slipped (Score:2)
investigating how virtual currencies could undermine America's long-standing ability to disrupt the financial networks of its foes
I checked my Constitution and I couldn't find "disrupting the financial networks of govenment foes" as a right or responsibility given to Congress, the Executive, or the Judiciary.
For all the good that's worth; the Constitution is pretty much a dead and ignored piece of paper nowadays, anyway.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
Same old show. (Score:2)
Men will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest - circa 1800
Men will never be safe until the last terrorist is killed with the drone bought using his own bitcoins - now
Newsflash, we will also have peace if we let one totalitarianism prevail worldwide.
Newsflash, we will also be safe if we put roadblocks on every corner.
And so on...
