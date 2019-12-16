from the post-partum-efficiency dept.
Two Soylentils wrote to let us know about research into changes to a woman's brain as a result of pregnancy:
Pregnancy causes visible changes in the female brain, enough to allow computers to determine whether a woman is pregnant by analyzing brain scan images:
Pregnancy reduces grey matter in specific parts of a woman's brain, helping her bond with her baby and prepare for the demands of motherhood. Scans of 25 first-time mums showed these structural brain changes lasted for at least two years after giving birth.
European researchers said the scale of brain changes during pregnancy were akin to those seen during adolescence. But they found no evidence of women's memory deteriorating. Many women have said they feel forgetful and emotional during pregnancy and put it down to "pregnancy" or "baby" brain - and, it seems, with good reason.
[...] This study, from researchers at the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and Leiden University and published in Nature Neuroscience [open, DOI: 10.1038/nn.4458] [DX], looked at the brain scans of women before they became pregnant, soon after they gave birth, and two years later, to see how the brain changed. And they compared these women's brains with those of 19 first-time fathers, 17 men without children and 20 women who had never given birth. The researchers found "substantial" reductions in the volume of grey matter in the brains of first-time mothers. The grey matter changes occurred in areas of the brain involved in social interactions used for attributing thoughts and feelings to other people - known as "theory-of-mind" tasks.
Also at The New York Times .
The female body undergoes dramatic, hormone-driven changes during pregnancy. In a new study, researchers have shown that gray matter regions shrink in areas involved with processing and responding to social signals. These changes occurred for women who conceived naturally or via in vitro fertilization. The researchers followed up with the study participants and found that, except for the hippocampus region, the gray matter loss remained true two years after they delivered their children. The changes were so consistent that a computer algorithm could predict with 100% accuracy whether a woman had been pregnant from her MRI scan.
The researchers could not explain with certainty what the findings mean–they do not have the kind of access to the women's brains that scietists[sic] have to rodents', for instance—but they speculate that the gray matter losses might confer an adaptive advantage, Hoekzema says. She notes that a similar decline in gray matter volume occurs during adolescence, when neural networks are fine-tuned for more efficiency and more specialized functions.
The abstract of the research paper:
Pregnancy involves radical hormone surges and biological adaptations. However, the effects of pregnancy on the human brain are virtually unknown. Here we show, using a prospective ('pre'-'post' pregnancy) study involving first-time mothers and fathers and nulliparous control groups, that pregnancy renders substantial changes in brain structure, primarily reductions in gray matter (GM) volume in regions subserving social cognition. The changes were selective for the mothers and highly consistent, correctly classifying all women as having undergone pregnancy or not in-between sessions. Interestingly, the volume reductions showed a substantial overlap with brain regions responding to the women's babies postpartum. Furthermore, the GM volume changes of pregnancy predicted measures of postpartum maternal attachment, suggestive of an adaptive process serving the transition into motherhood. Another follow-up session showed that the GM reductions endured for at least 2 years post-pregnancy. Our data provide the first evidence that pregnancy confers long-lasting changes in a woman's brain.
Surprise to some, I suppose (Score:0)
But if anyone has been a new Dad, this comes from the "No Shit Department"
Which is better for Businesswomen? (Score:0)
Raging Bitch or Complete Mother?
women who don't want kids (Score:0)
Some women think they don't want kids, but they can't really tell how they will feel: they are thinking with a pre-baby brain.
Long ago, one's feelings about future motherhood didn't matter. Now, women who are late in desiring kids (needing the post-baby brain changes to get interested) are being selected out of the gene pool.
Dramatic changes caused by hormones? (Score:2)
What do the various types of chemical birth control do to women's brains?
If many of the products on the market "fool" the body into believing it is already pregnant, what is the brain doing throughout all of this?
Are women making dramatic changes to their brains when taking birth control?
I read that there are many anecdotal cases of women, after stopping birth control for various reasons, find that the man they were attracted to that they had met while taking birth control -- no longer interests them. It was a variety of reasons as to what they thought as to why; no longer saw them as good looking, not as funny or charismatic, no longer saw the man as a good potential provider, etc. It is like they gained their senses back and dropped the ugly dude that treated her poorly.
Or in some cases shocked the mild mannered guy with a good job because she ended up having a fling, etc.
I read even some marriages were on the rocks, because they decided to have kids, she went off the birth control, and woke up one day believing she did not want to have a child with the man she married, let alone go through such motions any longer.
(I don't have any citations for this, please fact check me if you believe I am wrong. I am sure there are studies or articles out there, but it's also possible that the things I read were just scaremongering to not take birth control or it will ruin your life because you will lose your mind and become a slut and so on.)
