A lorry has ploughed into a busy Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, killing nine people and injuring many more, police say. Police say they suspect it was a deliberate attack. Video shows stalls knocked over and people lying injured. A suspicious person has been arrested nearby, while a passenger was found dead, police say. The market is at Breitscheidplatz, close to the Kurfuerstendamm, the main shopping street in the city's west. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, tweeted to say: "We are in mourning for the dead and hope that the many injured can get help."
There are now reports from local police that 12 people have been confirmed killed in the attack.
A man stormed into a Zurich mosque on Monday evening and opened fire on people praying, injuring three, Swiss police said.
They said they had collected evidence inside the building and would make more details available on Tuesday. They declined to comment on the potential motive.
Two of the three men -- aged 30, 35 and 56 -- were seriously injured in the attack shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT) near the main train station in Switzerland's financial capital, Zurich police said.
There are Two Sides Here (Score:0, Insightful)
There are two groups of people in opposition here.
Those who want a modern race war and those who think the first group are assholes.
Mosque? (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would they shoot up a mosque? Are they non-Muslims taking revenge, or is it a Muslim factional dispute?
Sigh. The best thing I can think of for the rest of the world to do about Islam is to stop using petroleum entirely. It removes the only reason for the rest of the world to meddle in their affairs, and deprives Islamic terror of the funds they use to visit their dysfunction on others.
Washington DC delenda est.
Re:Mosque? (Score:4, Insightful)
Too late. It isn't about meddling for oil anymore - meddling set up the conditions, now they are somewhat self-sustaining. Its about the fact that west is the 800lb gorilla. A gorilla that can be lured and is used to sitting wherever it wants without caring who it crushes.
The asshole wing of the religion sees the west as a big stick they can use to hit conventional muslims with. Like a lever and a fulcrum - kill enough westerners (the fulcrum) and the lever will swing and do 1000x the damage to regular muslims. ISIS is just itching to bait Trump [businessinsider.com] into doing something that will indiscriminately harm muslims. They think it will drive the more secular into the arms of the fundie assholes and those who don't join the fundies, well no loss they aren't "real" muslims anyway.
Re:Mosque? (Score:5, Insightful)
sorry, but even if we stopped buying their stuff, 100% stopped - they have a religious 'drive' to conquer the whole world.
most americans fail to see this and they deny deny deny it. they think that 'our meddling' is the cause of it.
100% false.
their religious book tells them that they are allowed temporary peace-times in order to regroup and regain strength. but the fight to convert the world to islam CAN NOT STOP until they reach their goal.
the sooner we realize this, the sooner we can try to fix it. I have no idea HOW to fix it, but at least admitting what the real problem is would go a long way.
thinking that its because of this or that or israel - all just distractions. their holy books command them to own the whole world. that's it. full stop.
in other words, their religion is incompatible with world peace until/unless we all get murdered or converted.
you want that?
no, no one here does.
but we keep lying to ourselves what the real cause is.
Islam the gift that keeps on giving (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm so glad that in 2016 people crash trucks into other people out enjoying themselves over the writings of an ancient, insane, child raping camel jockey.
Reply to This
Re:Islam the gift that keeps on giving (Score:4, Insightful)
US and Nato, attacking Iraq in the name of God, destabilising Syria - the gift that keeps giving...
Capitalism, allowing huge fishing fleets from Europe to empty African fishing grounds - the gift that keeps giving (to us, not to the Africans, obviously)
Developed nations - the gift that keeps giving CO2, keeping us all snug and warm in the long run
I think we have worse problems in our world than an asshole every couple of months killing some people and claiming it was supposed to promote a "religion" of "devotion and love". I'm not defending any lunatic terrorists, but once again the main-suspect was a known petty-criminal, not a devoted deciple. Let's stop dignifying such disgusting acts as some kind of religious culture-clash or overture of some doomsday dark age.
Btw: I'm working in Berlin, right now passing by the area where it happened. If I considered Berlin a terror-war-zone I'd have the same reason to be scared as anyone else here. I don't and I'm not. I hope the rest of my fellow citizens stay level-headed as well!
Re:Islam the gift that keeps on giving (Score:4, Interesting)
You do realize that the transit to Europe is quite dangerous and can only be achieved illegally, while once you are here and are accepted as a refugee you are permitted to get your family here as well? Like, if you can't pay the human traffickers they will sell your body parts to reimburse their expenses? Hungary partially coming down violently on potential refugees? You realize, maybe, that many of the Syrian refugees are actually Christians? Well, probably you didn't. Otherwise it would be obvious, why they do not send children and young women here.
Once they are here, they to apply for them to be allowed here as well, but probably this is also prove again that they want to overrun our country by deviously coming in smaller numbers and increasing the number later by abusing their right for family reunion :-)
There are a lot of problems, among the refugees as well as between the refugees and locals. There is harassment from Islam refugees against Christian ones (especially targeted at converts). There are cultural differences, and especially women are probably not permitted by their family to make the necessary effort to integrate (learn German, study, etc.). There are probably many men having difficulties adjusting to a society where women can be in a position of power, and where they have to obey women in some cases. There are lots of frustrated young men who probably used to be king of the hill back home and are now not even able to communicate enough to buy a packet of cigarettes. I would be happy if Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq etc. could be considered safe and there wouldn't be any reason for anyone to seek for asylum here. But it's not the case, and our politics is one of the root-causes.
Remember, kids... (Score:3, Insightful)
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a truck, is a good guy with a truck!
Reply to This
Re:Remember, kids... (Score:5, Troll)
Pedestrian only areas and footpaths are very dangerous and anti-freedom, the liberal elite only created them to make it easier for the terrorists to kill hard working westerners.
The strangest thing though is the Christmas market... I thought Christmas had been outlawed in Europe to placate the same liberals...
Reply to This
Re:Remember, kids... (Score:5, Informative)
To get the elusive (Score:5, Troll), you needed to get upmodded twice, but not the same upmod (Insightful and Touché), downmodded with Troll, which becomes the label on the post, and then to +5 with +2 Underrated, which does not affect the label.
Reply to This
Re:Remember, kids... (Score:4, Insightful)
This is a myth. For example, it was reported that Birmingham tried to replace Christmas with "Winterval", but it's not true. It was some little scheme the council came up with to try to involve the non-Christian shops in Christmas, but the actual Christmas stuff carried on unabated with lights and tress and all that shit.
Reply to This
Why combined? (Score:2, Interesting)
If I may ask, why were these two news items combined? Both involving violence in Europe? Hardly significant enough to justify conjoining. Or are we playing into the "War On Terra"? We even have the accusation of the attack on a mosque being done by muslims? Pretty obvious to me that it is alt-right types, in the European sense of alt (old)-right. But more likely to have been Menucians. Let us not use the deaths of innocents for political ends, it is unseemly.
Update: Wrong suspect? (Score:2)
Looks like the police got the wrong guy [theguardian.com].
As usual (Score:0)
911 covering up missing pentagon billions, yesterday acts overshadowing the IMF lady troubles for a mere 400 millions.
