GO binaries are weird, or at least, that is where this all started out. While delving into some Linux malware named Rex, I came to the realization that I might need to understand more than I wanted to. Just the prior week I had been reversing Linux Lady which was also written in GO, however it was not a stripped binary so it was pretty easy. Clearly the binary was rather large, many extra methods I didn't care about - though I really just didn't understand why. To be honest - I still haven't fully dug into the Golang code and have yet to really write much code in Go, so take this information at face value as some of it might be incorrect; this is just my experience while reversing some ELF Go binaries! If you don't want to read the whole page, or scroll to the bottom to get a link to the full repo, just go here.