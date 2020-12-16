16/12/20/0039236 story
posted by n1 on Tuesday December 20, @05:28AM
from the sin-tax dept.
http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/12/south-carolina-will-debate-bill-to-block-porn-on-new-computers/
A South Carolina politician is hoping to stop computer owners in his state from viewing pornography.
State Rep. Bill Chumley, a Republican from Spartanburg, told his hometown newspaper that his Human Trafficking Prevention Act would require manufacturers or sellers of computers or other devices that access the Internet to install digital blocks to prevent the viewing of obscene content. Blocking websites that facilitate prostitution would also be required, he said.
If a purchaser wants the filter lifted, he or she has to pay $20 to have it taken out—provided the person is over the age of 18.
Also at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
Price cut (Score:3, Touché)
Pay $20, or FORMAT C: ?
Unconstitutional nonsense (Score:1, Interesting)
Why, exactly, does he think the government has the power or even moral authority to force computer sellers or manufacturers to install software that attempts to block content on the Internet that he doesn't like?
Re:Unconstitutional nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
I bet you he fancies himself as one of those "small government" types that thinks the government should stay out of our lives.
The mendacity is remarkably strong in Republicans like him.
Re:Unconstitutional nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
His mistake was naming the bill the "Human Trafficking Prevention Act". If he had named it the "Child Sex Trafficking Prevention Act", only pedophiles could oppose the bill and it would sail through without any challenges.
Teenagers sit at their computers weeping (Score:1)
Yeah good luck with that :) (Score:4, Funny)
This is what we refer to as a "sin tax error." Best of luck to you, Chumpley. And I'd love to see what kind of deviant shit YOU spank your crank to.
More Important Than Stopping Terrorism, Apparently (Score:4, Insightful)
One would hope that crossing this terrible threshold would at least be done in the name of security. What about stopping terrorists? Make them install "terrorism filters". They'll work about as well. But no, instead of taking massive liberties from its citizens in the name of security, it is in the name of moral paternalism. Gee, thanks red states.
Re:More Important Than Stopping Terrorism, Apparen (Score:4, Informative)
The result of religious zealots (Score:4, Insightful)
And this, dear readers, is the outcome when one elects religious zealots to political office.
Seems appropriate to drop this here (Score:2)
Just gonna drop this here and back away slowly. (NSFW, eh)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4T4l6WluKXk [youtube.com]
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
Coming soon... (Score:2)
I'm sorry, it seems HP.com has been flagged by the Dell brand Customer Protection Program. For your safety, we'll need you to pay a "small" processing fee, as well as faxing a copy of your government issued photo ID and three recent utility bills before we can allow access to this website. Once you have provided the necessary documentation, please allow 1-2 weeks for processing your request.
By the way, have you heard about the great new deals at Dell.com? Buy your new PC today, ONLY at Dell.com!
Tor + BitTorrent + WiFi Spots (Score:2)
$ du -s Videos/
101782504 Videos/
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
