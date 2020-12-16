A South Carolina politician is hoping to stop computer owners in his state from viewing pornography.

State Rep. Bill Chumley, a Republican from Spartanburg, told his hometown newspaper that his Human Trafficking Prevention Act would require manufacturers or sellers of computers or other devices that access the Internet to install digital blocks to prevent the viewing of obscene content. Blocking websites that facilitate prostitution would also be required, he said.

If a purchaser wants the filter lifted, he or she has to pay $20 to have it taken out—provided the person is over the age of 18.