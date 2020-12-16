from the wonders-of-communism dept.
The Cuban government has announced a two-month trial scheme to allow internet access in private homes.
State-run telecommunications company Etecsa will install internet in some 2,000 homes in the capital's colonial district, Old Havana.
The company has also reduced by 25% the fee charged to connect to the web, which most Cubans can only access from public wi-fi hotspots.
Cuba has one of the lowest online connectivity rates in the world.
Many Cubans hope the country's communist government will eventually expand the scheme, says the BBC's Will Grant in Havana.
Details are scarce, but the authorities say the experiment will be extended if it is approved after the two-month trial period.
Last week, Etecsa signed an agreement with Google to provide faster access to content including Gmail and YouTube.
Facebook Facebook Facebook (Score:0)
Facebook is the Internet! Love your Zuck.
don't these people have phones (Score:0)
They have the internet on phones since a while back.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_censorship_in_Cuba#Circumventing_censorship [wikipedia.org]
"Bloggers such as Yoani Sánchez send text message tweets from a mobile phone.[17] Another mechanism to get tweets out is to insert a foreign SIM card into a cell phone and access the Internet through the phone.[2]"
Wow! I'm doing the same thing right now to circumvent soylent censorship! Which reminds me, you're all niggers.
soycuuba (Score:1, Interesting)
Due to excessive bad posting from this IP or Subnet, comment posting has temporarily been disabled. If it's you, consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner. If it's someone else, this is a chance to hunt them down. If you think this is unfair, eat me.
Gran Hermano (Score:2)
The glorious leader is going to allow 2000, hand picked, citizens to enjoy the modernity of the total surveillance society from the comfort of their own hovel. What is not to like ...
Rejoicing! (Score:0)
After the trial, both of the families who could afford it rejoiced! (As did the 500 people who glommed onto their WiFi.)
What a great bargain! (Score:0)
The trial offer comes as a CD mailed to you, about every three days or so.
1000 hours free! Sign on today! [smithsonianmag.com]
And I was thinking court dates... (Score:2)
Attending a legal court trial remotely from home via internet, now that would be innovative.
ham radio (Score:2)
Not to long ago, amateur / ham radio was limited to club stations not home use, as I remember it. I've talked to a couple guys on 6M and I didn't bring up the topic.
I would imagine if they allow the internet complete with 4chan and reddit and SN, they'll probably let home hobbyists have a morse code key.
But governments have never felt the need to be consistent, so ...
