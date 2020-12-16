Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Ask Soylent: Which Iconograpy Represents 'Save' in the Modern World?

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday December 20, @08:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the my-floppy-drive-still-works dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Our office recently updated to a new version of the Office Suite, and it still has an icon in the upper-left corner to perform the 'Save' function. Floppy drives have not been in use for years, and many children would not recognize a 3.5 inch floppy disk on sight. Programs have used this icon for years, because we have yet to find a suitable replacement. The CD/DVD can no longer represent saving, because they have come and gone. Even moving to the more abstract Piggy Bank icon would not work, because they are seldom used in the modern age. A USB Key icon may represent saving in some form, but the may not be around much longer if another medium gains favor. Does this mean that the venerable 3.5 inch Floppy will represent saving information to future generations, or should it be replaced by a different symbol?

Original Submission


«  Qualcomm's Centriq 2400 Demoed: A 48-Core ARM SoC for Servers | Cuba Announces Home Internet Trial Scheme in Havana  »
Ask Soylent: Which Iconograpy Represents 'Save' in the Modern World? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 98 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • First thought (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @08:42AM (#443628)

    "Which Iconograpy Represents 'Save' in the Modern World?"

    ... a cross?

  • dilligaf (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @08:48AM (#443631)

    Seriously, does it really look like I give a fuck what icon you like, or don't like, or want replaced? Children? They see that image of a floppy drive, ask Mom, Dad, or Teacher what it is, and they are told that it's the "save" button. That may go unchanged for a decade, a century, or a millenium. And, who gives a fuck?

    • Re:dilligaf by Francis (Score:3) Tuesday December 20, @11:27AM
    • Re:dilligaf by boris (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @03:47PM
      • Re:dilligaf by JoeMerchant (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @05:07PM
        • Re:dilligaf by DutchUncle (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @07:24PM

  • saving is downloading (Score:1, Troll)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @08:50AM (#443632)

    All is cloud.

    Download : down arrow with underline
    Upload : up arrow pointing at cloud

    • Re:saving is downloading by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Tuesday December 20, @09:20AM

      • Re:saving is downloading (Score:4, Insightful)

        by rleigh (4887) on Tuesday December 20, @10:00AM (#443666) Homepage

        This has been in common use in various GNOME and KDE themes for years: green up arrow for "open", red down arrow for "save". No cloud in this case.

        I was never a big fan of the floppy "save" icon when it originated. It demonstrates everything that's wrong with icons: that they are a poor substitute for written verbs describing an action. The only way it was discoverable was the addition of tooltips to describe them, and the corresponding icon next to Save on the File menu. The purpose should be implicit if they accurately represent the action, which a floppy disk does only vaguely. Why isn't it open? Why do open and save icons not have an obvious relationship?

    • Re:saving is downloading by jimshatt (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @11:34AM
    • Re:saving is downloading by Anonymous Coward (Score:1) Tuesday December 20, @12:34PM

  • Cloud (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tfried (5534) on Tuesday December 20, @08:57AM (#443635)

    No, seriously. Never, ever replace a symbol that everbody understands, just because nobody knows where it came from any more. And I am sure if you were to ask a random sample of people to identify the "meaning" of a bunch of common computing symbols, the "floppy"-icon would be probably come out on top of all other icons.

  • tantanana (Score:1, Disagree)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @09:08AM (#443640)

    I'm so happy you don't work for me.
    Not only are you some braindead moron who uses an "Office Suite" instead of LaTeX and friends, you apparently think it's worth your time to talk about whether or not some symbol is appropriate for some action.
    Tell me, please, what word would be adequate for "mother"? "Mama" is just some mangling of baby screams, so it's not a proper word, and it's unsuitable for the modern human.

    • 1 reply beneath your current threshold.

  • It doesn't matter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 20, @09:21AM (#443646) Journal

    The icon is a "save" icon, and even though I'm old enough to not only know floppies, but even to know 5.25" floppies, when I see the icon, I don't think "floppy", I think "save". That's the meaning of the icon, and there's no more problem than there is with an icon showing a man and a woman telling you that there are toilets for men and women, and I've never heard the complaint that the icon doesn't actually show a toilet.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

  • Save? Destroy more like. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by pTamok (3042) on Tuesday December 20, @09:32AM (#443651)

    Coming from a VAX/VMS background, I have never understood why overwriting an existing file should be regarded as saving information. Most implementations of 'Save' I have encountered overwrite an existing file. The approach taken by the RMS filesystem on VMS was to write a new copy of the information in a new file, and increment the file version number by one. You had to explicitly purge older versions to get rid of them (there were, of course, automatic mechanisms to do this if you chose). MS-DOS did not have automatic file versioning, and the rest is history (until recently, where NTFS can implement versioning).

    The current 'save' action should really be labelled as 'overwrite', and 'save as' actually be 'save'. 'Save as...' could also usefully prompt with a filename that had an autoincrementing version number (or equivalent).

    Taking a large document, making some changes, then saving, usually means that the revision before the changes is lost. Some developers have included functions like change journalling and hidden backup versions, and some filesystems do simillar 'hidden' backups or implement checkpoints, but it is all pretty piecemeal.

    The lack of good, stable file versioning in Linux has led me to look seriously at using NILFS ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NILFS [wikipedia.org] ) as a filesystem. It is not exactly mainstream, but it has some very interesting attributes.

    NILFS supports continuous snapshotting. In addition to versioning capability of the entire file system, users can even restore files mistakenly overwritten or destroyed just a few seconds ago.

    • Re:Save? Destroy more like. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday December 20, @09:55AM (#443665) Homepage
      No, you're thinking that "save current but keep backup" is save. It's not. It's "save current but keep backup". Save is save. Which is what most people want most of the time. Sure, I'm a dev, and I don't just want a backup, I want backups made at precise points for specific reasons, but I use a version control system specifically for those files at those points in time. 99% of users do not want to be doing that, and so "Save" is the function that they desire.

      And before you accuse me of speaking from a position of ignorance, I have used VMS, and the fact that it was unable to distinguish (because it didn't even try) between an old version that was worth archiving, and an old version that should be binned, convinced me once and for all that it was an anti-feature, more than a feature.
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
      • Re:Save? Destroy more like. by theluggage (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @10:22AM

      • Re:Save? Destroy more like. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by pTamok (3042) on Tuesday December 20, @10:40AM (#443678)

        Well, I did use CMS* on VAX/VMS. Horses for courses.

        I would continue to contend that the function implemented in most Office software is not 'Save', but 'Overwrite'. I take your point about being unable to distinguish between an old version worth archiving and an old version that should be binned, but I would suggest that perhaps you are looking for a function labelled 'Archive'?

        Given the cheapness of disk storage, I would suggest, from a human interface point of view, that keeping a copy of all old versions is a viable, if not sensible insurance strategy, and if you are at all bothered by disk-space considerations, do a purge at a sensible time interval and with a sensible selectivity - which might possibly be set by the user, or a system administrator. You could explicitly set an automatic purge with keep=1 if you wished, and have the functionality you describe.

        Currently, people operating office applications are able to completely trash their work by an inopportune 'Save' - this is not good. In a world where it is considered good practice to protect people from their mistakes, I would argue that creating a new copy each time 'Save' is invoked would be good practice, so rollback is possible (other methods of rollback could be used), and having both a 'Save As' function and an 'Archive' function would add belt and braces.

        I haven't polled users to see if 'Save' operates in the fashion they desire, but the number of times I have had to restore old versions of critical documents for people who have saved changes that they didn't intend suggests something isn't working. NTFS does now allow you to restore previous versions of files, if you have that capability enabled, and know how to use it - however, many people operate on important documents held on USB sticks with FAT filesystems - including students writing theses.

        The use cases: for a developer, who knows how to use a code management system; and and end-user, who probably doesn't know, and doesn't have access; are different. Developers are generally very computer literate, and are usually given access to the tools to do their job: end users often have to struggle with whatever they are given. Relabelling 'Save' as 'Overwrite' would help to prevent a number of occasions where people have shot themselves in the foot.

        Thanks for your feedback. I agree, sometimes it was a chore finding which file version was the one that I wanted: but it was better than having to rewrite something because an accidental deletion had been made permanent.

        *DEC's Code Management System.

    • Re:Save? Destroy more like. by theluggage (Score:3) Tuesday December 20, @11:07AM
    • Re:Save? Destroy more like. by Anonymous Coward (Score:1) Tuesday December 20, @03:25PM
    • Maybe "Save" itself is obsolete. by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Tuesday December 20, @05:00PM

  • Odd but... (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @09:36AM (#443653)

    An arrow pointing down. It's (probably) being saved locally, not UPloaded somewhere-the-hell-else. If it makes you feel better the arrow could point down to an HDD/SSD.

    • Re:Odd but... by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Tuesday December 20, @10:51AM

  • Linguistics (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gringer (962) on Tuesday December 20, @09:42AM (#443658)

    We don't stop using words, letters, or characters because most people have forgotten their etymology. I don't think we should stop using icons as a representation of a concept because the thing the icon was derived from is obsolete.

    .... I'm pretty sure the chinese symbol for 'car' isn't a teardrop shape with wheels.

  • 存储 (Score:4, Informative)

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday December 20, @09:49AM (#443662)
    It's two icons: 存储
    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

  • humbug (Score:3, Touché)

    by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 20, @10:01AM (#443667) Journal

    I'll take a menu item labeled with the word "save" and a keyboard shortcut which performs same.

    If you don't like floppy disks but insist on including a picture of something you can use a portrait of your mom.

  • WTF??? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Dr Spin (5239) on Tuesday December 20, @10:16AM (#443669)

    What is this obsession with making computers "useable" by pre-school children?

    Lets just get rid of the whole Icon/emoticon stupidness.

    There is nothing wrong with using WORDS in menus. The computer user can be guaranteed to be able to read to a basic level, and the computer can be set to a language he/she understands, otherwise they would not have got to the point where the need to save anything.

    If you really need to learn a whole new set of symbols to communicate, why not use Kanji? at least it has been tried and tested - and half the world's population can already understand it.

    • Re:WTF??? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 20, @10:33AM (#443675)

      Lets just get rid of the whole Icon/emoticon stupidness.

      There is nothing wrong with using WORDS in menus.

      Sure there is: it increases the translation costs.

    • Re:WTF??? by theluggage (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @10:38AM
      • Re:WTF??? by hendrikboom (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @11:37PM
    • Re:WTF??? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Tuesday December 20, @01:51PM
      • Re:WTF??? by Aiwendil (Score:2) Tuesday December 20, @07:11PM
    • Re:WTF??? by AssCork (Score:1) Tuesday December 20, @07:05PM

  • Keep the Disk (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GungnirSniper (1671) on Tuesday December 20, @10:29AM (#443674) Journal

    We have plenty of outdated technical terms that still have valid understandable meaning. We "dial out" of corporate phone networks. We "film" video "footage" and record things "on tape". It's not different than "digging" into problems or "spinning" tunes. Those pesky kids on our lawns can handle legacy terms, and they can handle the concept of putting a file "on disk".

  • I'm late to the game (Score:5, Funny)

    by dyingtolive (952) on Tuesday December 20, @10:38AM (#443677)

    How about an icon that shows the characters, ":w!"?

    --
    Don't blame me, I voted for moose wang!

  • Article answers its own question... (Score:2)

    by theluggage (1797) on Tuesday December 20, @10:48AM (#443679)

    Does this mean that the venerable 3.5 inch Floppy will represent saving information to future generations, or should it be replaced by a different symbol?

    The fact that you're asking this years after the floppy disappeared from the mainstream is pretty good evidence that the symbol is now firmly associated with "save" and that nobody has come up with a good alternative.

    • Re:Article answers its own question... (Score:5, Funny)

      by Francis (5544) on Tuesday December 20, @11:32AM (#443693)

      Nonsense, if MS and Mozilla have taught us anything is that it's never too late to take a perfectly serviceable UI and bollocks it up because that's the trendy thing to do. Never mind if it looks like shit, introduces a radical and incompatible paradigm and means that you have to relearn the entire UI without any meaningful gain.

      If you don't like it, then you're clearly an old fogey and it's not the fact that the change sucks the llama's dick.

  • A Diskette (Score:1)

    by tekk (5704) on Tuesday December 20, @10:55AM (#443681)

    Seriously, the floppy is exactly what's needed now because it's transcended the physical meaning, it's universal, unambiguous (now) language for save. I'd wager that my youngest brother knows it only as "the save icon", and there's a pretty famous thing about kids freaking out because "Whoa, someone 3d printed a save icon! Cool!"

  • Hmm (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @11:00AM (#443684)

    Saving files is copyright infringement. So maybe a set of iron bars or a lawyer?

  • Lifesaver (Score:2)

    by KritonK (465) on Tuesday December 20, @11:32AM (#443694)

    How about a lifesaver? (The buoy [wikipedia.org], not the candy [wikipedia.org].)

    (So what if it's currently being used as a "help" icon? I'm sure that the hipsters, who are busy redefining how we do things with computers, will find a plausible reasoning, to explain how we've been using it incorrectly all this time.)

  • Consistency. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ledow (5567) on Tuesday December 20, @11:39AM (#443697) Homepage

    It doesn't matter. So long as we're consistent.

    What does the power icon represent? It's an incomplete circle with a line through it at the top.

    Play, fast forward, etc. might "make sense" but pause and stop don't, especially the distinction between them. But EVERYONE uses the same icon, so it's fine.

    And any play-on-words (piggy banks, lifejackets, etc.) doesn't work in any other language.

    If you wanted a new icon, you go for a document, with an arrow putting it somewhere. It doesn't really matter where, so long as it indicates putting the document somewhere.

    But the fact is that it really doesn't matter, even if it's an outdated storage medium, so long as we're consistent.

  • Are you working for/with GNOME? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @11:42AM (#443699)

    Programs have used this icon for years, because we have yet to find a suitable replacement.

    You must work for or with the same idiots that create GNOME.

    The GNOME method: Lets make gratuitous changes to the UI that no one understands just because we can

  • You're storing information (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @12:03PM (#443708)

    Why not use a chest or box?

  • Icons and terminology = Language (Score:2)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Tuesday December 20, @12:19PM (#443714)

    I've used probably thousands of different applications over the years. From early programs where "save" was some obscure key combination only discoverable by reading a thick manual that didn't yet even use the term "save", to dumbed down Fisher-Price style applications where the only way to figure out how to save is to click on dozens of random looking icons.

    It is always difficult to communicate the meaning of a function, and the same function may behave differently between different applications. (A word processor Save may behave differently than a database Save, for example). Boiling it down to one word, or a picture is not easy, really requires a large amount of acceptance and standardization between people and applications, and sometimes gives new meaning to that word or symbol in itself.

    Anyway, over the yeas I have found the best use of icons were to supplement text labels, not replace them. I can't even count the number of applications where I'm left guessing "what does this odd vague shaped toolbar icon do?". Apple hit the nail on the head with drop-down menus, and standardized "file", "open", "save" terminology, and the occasional 3.5" disk icon supplementing them. Others copied this way of doing things not because it was cool, stylish, or technically most efficient, but because people easily understood it. It became part of the "language" of computers.

    I have to groan every time I hear about some dumb marketing turd trying to make a major change to a time-tested user interface. They might as well just change the language from English to Japanese!

    Microsoft made a major fuckup by iconzing everything in to that damn "ribbon". If they weren't almost the only game in town, that would have killed their office product by now. The ribbon interfaces is useless and everybody hates it. (Given the other major fuckups in the Windows 8 and 10 user interfaces, they are clearly trying to put themselves out of business). I'd fully expect a future version of Microsoft Office to do away with all language ports and replace them all with a Microsoft bastardized form of Esperanto. They are so isolated from their users they won't even see a problem with that.

  • Saving? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xorsyst (1372) on Tuesday December 20, @12:39PM (#443724)

    Why is anyone clicking save any more? What we really want is the application to auto save all the time, including saving the undo history. There should be no need for an explicit "save" action at all!

  • Icons are for the illiterate (Score:2)

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday December 20, @12:40PM (#443725)
    I don't care what icons they use, I'm just hoping in the future more people are literate so it won't matter.
    --
    Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.

  • Jesus (Score:2)

    by turgid (4318) on Tuesday December 20, @12:48PM (#443730) Journal

    Wearing a crown of thorns, weeping in agony, desolate, nailed to a cross.

    --
    Don't let Righty keep you down.

    • Re:Jesus (Score:4, Funny)

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 20, @01:09PM (#443745)

      last time I checked, he did not save by being nailed, nor by dying, but by resurrecting.
      A boulder half removed from blocking an entrance would be fine, so you don't have all that white jesus/black jesus/big jew nosed jesus issues.

  • Speaking ex-cathedra. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 20, @01:23PM (#443748)

    1. it's spelled Iconography.
    2. the issue is easily solved by reintroducing the floppy, as a big SD card. One that you cannot vacuum by mistake if it falls down the desktop as it happens with normal and micro SD cards.
    3. if you persist in the heresy, then substitute the floppy with the DB icon, the multi platter cylinder. Allows for clean design, is abstract, is familiar to old farts. If you want to refer to a database put a left right double arrow next to the cylinder, so it finally denotes a f.in' DB instead of the data, about time eh?

    Bot has spoken, can climb down the cathedra nao.

  • Here you go (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @04:47PM (#443872)

    Iconize this [pinimg.com]

  • Full sized sd-card. (Score:2)

    by Aiwendil (531) on Tuesday December 20, @07:25PM (#443990) Journal

    If you have to replace it then just replace the icon with one of a fullsized sd-card.

    Pretty much the same function of the items (portable storage) and visually similar enough that you can mistake them for each other. And most people today recognize the adapter that comes with the micro-sd card.

  • More traditional icon (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, @08:37PM (#444026)

    If you want a more traditional icon for "save", use an 8" floppy (80KB). I have several of them if you need a photo.

  • Jesus (Score:1)

    by GreatOutdoors (6408) on Tuesday December 20, @11:22PM (#444113)

    Really.. a picture of Jesus, because Jesus saves.

    As long as we are in the mood for changing things that do not need to be changed because someone is bored and wants to make their mark on history, let's change that pesky "X" character to a tee shirt because "close" sounds like "clothes", or make the minimize underscore a picture of an atom because it is small.

    How about people apply their brains to real problems instead of falsely inventing new ones? There are plenty of problems in the world to solve and this isn't one of them.

    --
    Yes, I did make a logical argument there. You should post a logical response.
    • Re:Jesus by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday December 21, @03:47AM

  • Recognition by children? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 22, @10:12AM (#444661)
    Many children wouldn't recognize anything, they're kids. That's why you help them learn.

    Kids wouldn't recognize what "icons" (letters) represent the "Sss", "Ay", "Vuh" sounds in your language, or what icons (characters) represents the "save" meaning (e.g. 保存 ). So should they keep being replaced by new symbols just because the reasons for the "icons" have been mostly forgotten, changed or no longer apply?

    If you do things right in the future it won't be a floppy icon, it's a save icon/symbol.

    p.s. yes I know the Chinese Gov change stuff from "traditional" to "simplified".

  • Obviously, an elephant! (Score:1)

    by gOnZo (5184) on Thursday December 22, @10:12AM (#444662)

    Elephants NEVER forget.
    QED.