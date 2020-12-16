from the it's-still-my-phone dept.
Film student Anthony van der Meer had his iPhone stolen and the thought that a stranger had access to all of his personal data really concerned him. What kind of person would steal a phone? Where do these phones end up? These were his biggest questions. To get answers, Anthony had another phone stolen from him on purpose, but this time he followed the thief using a hidden app and made a captivating documentary film about the whole process.
"Find my Phone" was possible because of a spyware app called Cerberus. Using it, van der Meer was able to remotely track and control his phone whenever it was turned on and connected to the internet. Anthony listened to the thief's calls, read his messages, took photos, and even recorded both audio and video. The filmmaker then compressed everything into a thrilling 21 minute documentary movie which highlights how easy it is to spy on someone in the digital age. The video has already been viewed by more than 1.7 millions of people.
More info: anthonyvdmeer.nl (h/t: petapixel)
Surprise (Score:1, Insightful)
My biggest surprise, when I saw the movie, was how long it took before the phone was stolen.
Riveting (Score:2)
Interesting short film...
Well done!
English? (Score:2)
Is there an english version? I get the gist of it, but only about 5% of the words. I'd love an english version of this. I was riveted, at only 5% and the gist.
Sweet scary shit. Please english version.
Re:English? (Score:5, Informative)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpN9NzO4Mo8 [youtube.com]
English subtitles for those of us who are monoligual.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Re:English? (Score:4, Touché)
Most people only have one tongue. ;-)
Washington DC delenda est.
2nd movie (Score:1, Funny)
too bad the thief didn't install cerberus and then returned it to the police "lost-and-found".
