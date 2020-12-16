from the foolproof-like-all-other-watchlists dept.
The latest manifestation of the conservative targetting of academia is the Professor Watchlist, created by the "activist organization" Turning Point USA, founded by rising star Charlie Kirk. It's stated purpose is to "watch" professors "who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom"
Of course, this is not new. David Horowitz has written a book called The Professors: The 101 Most Dangerous Academics in America . HeterodoxAcademy.org has rational articles discussing the liberal slant to modern college campuses. Nicholas Kristoff writes an interesting piece on the same topic. However, with the election of President Trump, the stakes may have been raised. A professor in California has gone incognitio after criticizing Trump in the classroom and receiving death threats.
But more important is how the attempt to blacklist liberal academics has actually backfired. George Yancy [not the George Yancey from the Kristoff piece above] published a response, "I Am a Dangerous Professor" in the New York Times, and since then it seems to have become de rigueur for all academics to get their name on the Professor Watchlist in order to cement their tenure. An entire hashtag on Twitter has taken form: #trollprofwatchlist! People have taken to mocking the list by suggesting candidates such as Thomas Jefferson, Gandhi, and Jesus, not to mention Socrates, who obviously belongs.
Charlie Kirk may not be dangerous, but he did start this list. I am watching him now.
[Editor note - This story was substantially rewritten for balance. As always, the original submission is available at the link below.]
You reap what you sow (Score:3, Insightful)
This backlash from the "anti-left" didn't come out of nowhere.
Re:You reap what you sow (Score:5, Insightful)
So I trust you won't complain when the inevitable anti-anti-left backlash commences?
Re:You reap what you sow (Score:5, Funny)
It's not swinging freely. I put drawers on because it's Balls Cold outside today.
♫ Code-Monkey think maybe manager wanna write god damned login page himself ♫
Re:You reap what you sow (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, the overwhelming majority [people-press.org] of "actual scientists" (using whatever filter you feel like applying to make it "real" enough) doing real research are also incredibly left leaning.
You can continue to imagine a world where you're not completely full of shit, but... there's no factual basis for your beliefs.
And I'm glad you could show off how whiningly anti-intellectual you are is with your unprovoked hatred of an uncommon art class almost no one actually takes. Raise your hand if you think user Runaway1956 could assemble a wicker basket if sat in a room full of straw and sticks, and a whole day of free time. I sure don't.
"PEOPLE SHOULDN'T STUDY ART" screams the dimwitted boomer robot, "IT SERVES NO LOGICAL FUNCTION" beep boop. Go fuck your self, you complete moron.
Re:You reap what you sow (Score:4, Informative)
Yay, babies first misapplication of a logical fallacy. You win the prize. The prize is smug condescension.
An ad hominenem, you dimwitted vagrant, is to deduce, from the qualitative or quantitative nature of the person making an argument, the factual validity of that argument. You utterly childish buffoon.
To inject asides, whether due or not, about how their argument reflects on their character, is not, in fact fallacious, and, indeed, you backwards bugbear from nowhere, if such a statement is follows from preceding statements, it's literally the opposite of fallacious: logically valid. You trifling thespian playing a logician
Is it okay to condemn Runaway1956 as a manchild for being dismissive of art and intellectualism that he doesn't personally consider valid for reasons, that are, at best, specious? It's definetly impolite, but I'd argue pretty due for being such a piece of shit.
Is it an ad hominem? No, stop learning cargo cult argumentation from the internet. Learn the details, you mugginly sapfool
Kudos to charon (Score:0)
The edit is not only less ham-fisted, but also, and more importantly, much more readable.
There is a problem with US colleges, (Score:1, Insightful)
but it is not this.
The problem is they are awash in money from student loans.
This has caused gamour colleges with more interest in providing a great experience than an education leading to a productive life.
The better colleges still offer a great education, but this requires that the student be interested.
Instead of focusing on a conservative or liberal agenda, perhaps a college should spend it's extra cpu cycles getting students interested in something more practical?
Re:There is a problem with US colleges, (Score:4, Insightful)
There can be more than one problem with something. With colleges today there most certainly is.
They were disgustingly left of center when I went to school, which is partly why I dropped out and taught myself what I wanted to know; the other part being they taught too slow but still required attendance and my ADHD simply could not abide that. Today they are so far off the scale that the scale no longer means anything to their insane positions.
♫ Code-Monkey think maybe manager wanna write god damned login page himself ♫
Re:There is a problem with US colleges, (Score:4, Funny)
Shame they didn't offer you a safe space back then.
Wrong approach? (Score:1, Insightful)
The watchlist may be the wrong way to address the problem, but the problem is real: Academia, especially in the US and the UK, is utterly dominated by progrssives and SJWs. Just to take one recent example: Consider the "ze" movement at Oxbridge [thetimes.co.uk]. Microagressions. Safe spaces. Trigger warnings. This kind of stuff would be laughable, if it weren't so pathetic.
So: what is a better solution?
You reap what you sow
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:5, Informative)
> So: what is a better solution?
I dunno. But we could start with no longer blindly repeating fake news that makes us feel righteous.
No, Oxford University isn’t ‘banning’ the use of Mr and Mrs prefixes [thetab.com]
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:4, Insightful)
Secession is the right of all sentient beings
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:5, Informative)
> Nowadays the new word for it is "fake news" which means "I disagree with the conclusions this writing wants me to hold."
Well, that's the reactionary definition.
The progressive definition of "fake news" is factual incorrectness.
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:5, Informative)
I acknowledge how I was unfair to your post. I've just already been sick of the level of genuine misinformation permeating society for about the past 3ish years.
I started feeling like conspiracy theorists were winning online spaces towards the beginning of 2014, and it's gotten worse and worse, and the bullshit surrounding the presidential election amplified it to an unreasonable and insane degree.
I know we saw the beginning of it it with 9/11 truthers in 2k4-2k5 and birthers in 2008, but the floodgates for just utter nonsense have really flung open and we get pizzagate, paid protestors bullshit stories, anti-semitic conspiracy theories, invented murder-suicides attached to the email thing, hillary sold weapons to ISIS, Pope Francis endorsing Trump, and so many more (I sincerely tried to look for a left-leaning piece of made up bullshit so I could pretend I'm balanced, and I failed. I know there were a couple)
Regardless of whether people shout it unreasonably to maintain resistance to cognitive dissonance, there's something utterly broken going on here, and it's way worse than it has ever been.
Reply to This
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:4, Informative)
Just to take one recent example: Consider the "ze" movement at Oxbridge
the [Oxford Students' Union] described the article as "a piece of misinformation" and said no such leaflet existed.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-oxfordshire-38318986 [bbc.co.uk]
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Re:SJW Used (Score:5, Interesting)
Yeah, I'm starting to feel the same way about "safe spaces" as well. I'm sure the concept is rooted in reality, and maybe some rare people of a radical leaning do try to enforce such things[1] but the idea that everybody who is even vaguely left-of centre is running around shouting "SAFE SPACE SAFE SPACE TRIGGER WORD" at every opportunity in lieu of having a good argument is starting to sound like so much hysterical right-wing deflection/ projection.
[1] I'd also argue that in some contexts a "safe space" might be appropriate - for example a rape counselling centre or something like that. I don't know enough about rape counselling to say for sure, but it doesn't sound unreasonable.
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why do liberal democracies not create overt watch lists of conservative educators?
It's always the far right that makes lists, it seems, or perhaps its the liberal news media that only promotes the far right's new lists.
Back in college, it was also what the professors told us students happened in the McCarthy era, where people were labeled as communist sympathizers if they didn't donate to a particular campaign, or wore the wrong clothes, and had little to do with communism other than it being an easy label to apply when seeking witches to remove.
Being the nerdy type, I checked out the story and it checks out... unless history was rewritten by the liberals.
Why do people keep using the term SJW? Labeling things like that just invites scorn. It's like an arms race. Certainly the creation of lists of progressive academics to target in order to clean up whatever problem is spouting-- is that not the result of warrior seeking to enforce social justice from his own perspective, or is there better term for the same thing? Does SJW only get applied to ideas one doesn't like?
Maybe a better solution is to stop targeting people that are not being overly harmful in their actions just because its different, and stop making up terms to label them as the enemy, and instead start working to resolve differences or establish a common ground or framework? That is harder, though, and I am no good at it. Compromise is hard, because it means you lose when the other person wins. Fortunately, they often feel the same way, so no one really comes out on top if you have a poor perspective on the process.
It's the true statesman that can make each group feel like winner despite giving something up, but polarization and name calling does not really help achieve that. I haven't seen many win/wins in politics lately.
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why do people keep using the term SJW?
Because some astroturfing company hired by the Koch brothers or similar cooked it up and introduced the idea onto the alt-right "grass roots" websites. The idea spreads from there because it is designed to appeal to that demographic.
They invent this phantom bogeyman of a world-controlling conspiracy of "SJWs" and pin all the world's racism and bigotry and injustice on them. Then the people they want to influence can simply label their enemies with that term and no longer need to think of any reasons for their choices or consider any other points of view. For ultimate irony, they then accuse the other side of using derogatory labels to silence their opponents. It also gives all the racists and bigots and promoters of injustice a nice warm glowy feeling because they can now convince themselves that they are no longer the bad guys, and they can say and do and vote racist and bigoted things and not feel guilty about it, in fact, to feel proud for it. They also get to play at being the poor oppressed minority standing up bravely to the Evil Empire.
These terms are ephemeral, they come and go. SJW is about dead now. "Identity politics" is the new one, and now "Safe Spaces". If you watch you can see them come and go in waves - all of a sudden, a term that was used in every other post by every other poster disappears, and in its place a new one appears. It's like watching ideas flow through the Borg mind, except in this case the Borg mind is controlled by a few rich guys and their spin doctors. But whatever the term, it is always an attempt to externalize the self-loathing of the right and pin it on the left like a target, kind of like how repressed gays in denial are drawn to gay-hate organisations.
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:4, Informative)
OK, let's look at your examples shall we?
Dr. Charles Strozier : Oh noez! He believes that climate change is a factor in middle-eastern poverty, which in turn is a factor in jihadi recruitment! Quick, call the national guard! Save us from this terrible threat!
Darry Sragow : He's SUPPOSED to be partisan, [insidehighered.com] and for balance the university gives equal time to a Republican partisan. However your watchlist site somehow omits that detail. I'm sure that was just an oversight, and not glaringly dishonest.
Latham Hunter : Feminist who wrote an article about how Christmas is wrapped up a bunch of centuries-old patriarchal tropes. Well duh. But you believe that someone expressing an opinion about Christmas is "overly harmful", and worthy of being put on a watchlist? Did I get that right?
Peter Singer : OK, this one is a bit of a wonk. However I wouldn't be too worried about him brainwashing young adults - his views are so unpalatable that very few people would take them on board without opposition. He's a philosopher, so his job is to logically analyse the ethics and morals we take for granted, and it appears that has led him to some uncomfortable conclusions. The question is, does he bully and brainwash his students into following his own beliefs, or does he encourage them to argue, examine and criticise them? I don't know. Do you? The "watchlist" website certainly makes no effort to find out.
Selena Lester Breikss : Looks like someone who allowed her own gender issues to seep into her work. Oh dear. Note that the University told her she couldn't [nationalreview.com] classify words like "male" and "female" as hate speech.
So what do we have? A feminist and a history professor who hold some opinions on climate change and gender issues that those on the right might disagree with. A part-time non-lecturer whose job is to represent the Democratic side of a balanced lesson in political partisanship. A lecturer who made a professional slip up and got slapped back down by her employers, and one guy who holds some radical and somewhat disturbing opinions, but who may or may not try to impose them on his students. Is this really the best you can do? Remind me, just which side is it made up of crybaby pussies begging for a "safe space" devoid of opposing views?
Re:Wrong approach? (Score:4, Insightful)
So: what is a better solution?
People leaving each other the heck alone.
Secession is the right of all sentient beings
incognito (Score:0)
incognito has only 2 "i" in it.
I don't remember if aristarchus is greek or roman, so I won't dwell on it.
I enjoyed the original submission more, but that's probably because I don't actually care about being polite to people I don't like.
Editor List (Score:4, Funny)
> [Editor note - This story was substantially rewritten for balance. As always, the original submission is available at the link below.]
That's it; you're on the list.
thanks (Score:1)
Thank you ed for doing a good job rebalancing the submission. It's a difficult and surely thankless task but I for one appreciate not having to wade through troll-eds and flamebait that rightly belong in the comments.
The Saad Truth (Score:2)
If you want to see a professor totally at the opposite of the "safe space" spectrum, lookup Professor Gad Saad on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLH7qUqM0PLieCVaHA7RegA [youtube.com].
Insufficient (Score:0, Flamebait)
Making a list of these idiots is pointless. Easier would be a list of known good professors who don't try to punish dissent.
But lists won't fix this problem, we have to attack the roots. First off have Congress (or start at State Legislatures) declare Cultural Marxism a religion. It meets every dictionary definition of the term so anyone who objects is arguing in bad faith and can be ignored. Once this is done apply the logical consequences. You can no more qualify for government aid than somebody going to any other religious seminary. Government employees can't teach the courses, government owned institutions can't host the degree programs, etc. Add a rider to clarify that if a current professor is only credentialed to teach religion they can have their tenure revoked to prevent the taxpayers having to carry dead weight for decades.
Make the enemy live up their own book of rules. If universities are desegregated then make them actually live by that rule, one they made themselves and imposed on the rest of the country while exempting themselves. No more [ethnic/gender/whatever] segregated dorms, classes, study groups, etc. Live your sermons about celebrating diversity. Now take the obvious next step and declare viewpoint discrimination a thing exactly like the others and open the gates of hell as the lawsuits fly. Make it clear no debate will be entertained on this topic, it being so self evident that it really can't be debated. The entire purpose of the University is ideas, punishing opponents flies directly in the face of that concept. While they bleat about the benefits of a diverse student body, the actual benefit of learning along with drones who look wildly different but think alike is a perversion of the concept, it is diversity of thought that a university should be looking for; if those minds come in bodies who look different that can only be a minor bonus.
Third, severely curtail the government sponsorship of the university system in general in favor of vocational training. Dry up the money, dry up the excess funds that allow universities to hire endless professors to teach 'popular' but useless classes, hire a never ending stream of diversity coordinators, build safe spaces, etc. Establish credential granting authorities who aren't part of degree granting traditional universities and push to remove the requirement for a university degree as a condition of employment to the absolute maximum possible. Yes this will require clearing the legal minefield around employer based tests.
None of these will fix the problem, but it would keep them occupied on defense for a few decades while we build out new institutions of learning to replace them. Once an institution becomes SJW converged, history records to successful efforts to cleanse it as the SJWs themselves will destroy it before surrendering control. The root of most of the problems of the 20th Century sprout from Harvard University; In this, Moldbug was dead on target. So the war to save Western Civilization doesn't end until Harvard lies in ruin.
Fairness to both sides (Score:1)
To say "criticize" implies an opinion with some resemblance of a factual basis. This professor did not simply "criticize Trump" as the article suggests. Rather he equated Trump supporters to terrorists. Terrorists drive trucks through crowds, blow up spectators at marathons, shoot ambassadors in the back, and shoot up night clubs and office parties. Where is this professors "facts" to compare people with a political opinion that simply differs from his and the monsters that commit atrocities? I have no problem with people expressing opinions and forming arguments from factual premises. If he is going to blindly equate a group of people, who simply disagree with him to violent murdering terrorists, and do so from his position of authority as a professor, then he should absolutely expect a backlash in kind. As a father who pays to have my child go to university, I would definitely want to know which faculty teach critical thinking based in fact and which professors proselytize with extreme hyperbole.
the hashtag is on facebook too (Score:2)
HiRez [facebook.com]
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
