The future is apparently here. And it's creepier than we ever imagined—even when we were playing around with tethering Teddy Ruxpin to the Internet. A Japanese company called Vinclu ("a company that makes crazy things and supports crazy people") is now taking pre-orders from Japan and the United States for a new interactive, artificial-intelligence driven home automation system. Called Gatebox, the new Internet-of-Things product takes Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, Spike Jonze's film Her , and the "holographic" anime characters of Vocaloid concerts to their unified natural conclusion.
Wait, what?
Gatebox, priced at ¥321,840 (about $2,700 US), is squarely targeted at young lonely salarymen and all brands of anime-obsessed otaku—promising the experience of "living with your favorite character." The size of a home coffee-maker, with a footprint no larger than a sheet of A4 printer paper, the device's main feature is a clear projection tube that displays a computer-animated avatar for the AI's "character." Vinclu apparently is planning multiple possible personalities for Gatebox—which, as part of the device's backstory, is a gateway to the dimension the character lives in.
A company like this could release the first strong AI product (kawaii slave?).
Beginner's definition of "waifu" for the uninitiated.
Update: Another article indicates that "[There's also] HDMI and PC inputs to allow the owner to make their own modifications and create their own characters."
Its interesting to consider that as a goofy gadget thats not going to get much use, $2700 pays for a lot of amazon mechanical turk. I suspect a lot of "Cloud AI" bullshit in the next decade or two will be uncovered to just be mechanical turk equivalents.
As the word transitions to everyone being poor except for a very small number of people having all the money, this seems rather predictable for high end products. Why buy a robot chef, or program a robot chef, when you can sell it for any amount of money to obscenely wealthy, and then turn it into a remote manipulator for hundreds of unemployed physical human chefs to compete for pennies of labor income...
I wonder about smart house bullshit, when a couple decades from now all houses will either be in favellas and have no electricity or have hundreds of human servants employed and there are no houses in between to install "smart house" junk into.
The proverbial Young Lady's Illustrated Primer stomping on a human face forever. What an age to be alive.
Don't blame me, I voted for moose wang!
Maybe this is what's behind the Fermi Paradox: advanced civilizations develop hypernormal stimulus in the form of AI and either go extinct or sequester themselves on their own planets forevermore with it.
Also this is creepy as all hell. Why didn't they do something like making a cat or dog avatar? Why did they go straight to some creepy underage pedo-bait? I really have to wonder who the market for these things is.
I don’t really see any creepiness, personally. If it had strong AI it would be kinda interesting. Although if it is cloud-based it’s a spy. How far are we from strong AIs again?
I noticed a bit of reporting yesterday about Zuckerberg's take on "JARVIS":
It's interesting, but still based on primitive machine learning and probably very expensive. But that could change soon enough if an actual AI consciousness is created. And of course, Zuck = YUCK. We don't want Silicon Valley to control the future of this field. If Google or Facebook invent strong AI, you will get access to it from a cloud link. They will control it and reap the majority of the countless benefits. You can also bet that the military will be first in line to exploit the technology [nextbigfuture.com] (they'll fund it even if it's vaporware, because they "need" to be the first user of strong AI).
If you had your own personal strong AI, it may be able to accomplish some incredible things (I'll leave those to your imagination). It may become like a spy, given that access to the Internet would likely be needed to make it very useful, but it could also do a lot if you fed it a local copy of Wikipedia, scientific journals, math proofs, or whatever data you wanted to cram on a few 14 TB HDDs or 100 TB SSDs. But how do you make a strong AI? A building full of zettaflops? Neuromorphic CPUs? Either one will be expensive and centralized at GoogBook HQ. I'm convinced there's only one way to do it on the cheap and get it done before being Zucked in the ass: the hybrot [wikipedia.org]. A mass of biological neurons deeply integrated into a "brain"-computer interface. It seems the biggest obstacle is scaling up the neurons from a flat planar surface to a 3D brain lump. The design could allay fears about friendliness or relatability since it would be uniquely vulnerable and subject to certain biological and chemical influences. It could be grown using rat neurons, but why not go with human?
Holo-Waifu? Hell no, I'll take my waifu in a jar [nocookie.net].
I wonder how long it will be after they release the product that someone figures out how to hack it and change the model/personality/animations of the AI?
And you just know somebody at MS is thinking of something like it for Cortana.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Actually, defining otaku would have been more helpful.
crazy things for crazy people (Score:2)
where's mine?
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Re:Wouldn't need this if men could marry girls (Score:2)
I don't think your message is very well-targeted to the Japanese market where Hebrew/Christian teachings are utterly irrelevant, men are solidly in charge, children are often sexualized, and the punishment [quora.com] for sex with 13 year olds is pretty light.
Re:Wouldn't need this if men could marry girls (Score:2)
I was wondering when you'd show up! Was just thinking "Maybe we need to get Mikee one of these with, I dunno, Cardcaptor Sakura in a swimsuit or something as its AI program. With any luck he'll wank himself to death and die of dehydration coated in his own rancid eutectic alloy of jizz and Cheeto dust..."
