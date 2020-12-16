from the bright-ideas dept.
In our recent look at the state of OLED televisions, we focused on the present—but what about the future?
[...] LG isn't the only OLED player in the world, mind you, but it is currently the only OLED TV manufacturer in the United States, and it also makes the panels sold by Panasonic, the only other OLED TV player in the international market.
LG has said on the record that the white OLED technology purchased from Kodak gave it a giant lead over other companies' "RGB OLED" TV panels. LG says its panels cost far less to manufacture than the competition's—the panels' crystals are easier to line up in a cost-effective manner.
Others may well catch up in the larger-screen OLED space in the near future, of course. When that happens, it stands to reason that competitors, particularly the deluge of Chinese companies entering the TV manufacturing space, will combine aggressive discounts and other innovations to steal attention away from LG.
For now, many manufacturers do produce panels with OLED technology—though you may better know these as AMOLED displays. (You'll find them in smartphones from Samsung, Huawei, and Google.) Their main difference from larger-panel OLED displays comes from that "AM" prefix, which means "active matrix." This refers to the process of sending electrical current through the panel for the sake of pixel illumination, which used to be a less-efficient "passive matrix" process. The older way proved too power-hungry and slow for the kind of quick-performance screen refreshes needed in a smartphone. (LG doesn't advertise the kind of matrix employed in its latest OLED TVs, but based on what we know, it can probably be described as a combination of AMOLED and WOLED (white-emitting OLED).)
In the mobile-screen space, AMOLED and in-plane switching (IPS) LCDs continue to battle for supremacy, with each offering different color, brightness, darkness, thinness, power, and performance advantages.
Non-Story (Score:1, Insightful)
I read this story at Ars yesterday and I thought it didn't live up to the headline at all.
Seemed to be really light on both details of current products and nothing more than random speculation about what might be cool to do in the future without any reporting of what any OLED manufacturers actually have planned.
AMOLED is a must-have for smartphones (Score:3, Insightful)
Two months ago I bought my first IPS smartphone, and boy, do I miss AMOLED!
Specially to read in the bed at night, with a (really) black background and a font that is lit just enough for reading.
All OLED are AMOLED (Score:4, Informative)
The article is confusing the sub-pixel layout and the driving mechanism. They are orthogonal concept!
The sub-pixel layout refers to how many colors you have per pixels, traditional are RGB, but some have RGBWhite or RGBYellow
Adding a white/yellow is just tricking the eye to get more luminosity while viewing the screen in the sun.
Other tricks to claim UHD or greater resolution only have 2 sub-pixles per pixel (called sub-pixel rendering) that's most of the samsung oled, and they create weird colors are the edge of a black-white transition..
As for the "active" part it just means you have transistors embedded in the display surface (called TFT thin film transistors, usually made out of ITO a transparent conductor and other metals). All OLED are active and have a minimum of 2 transistors (but up to 7 or 8) plus the sub-pixel diode. Note that LCD are also all active for that mater as they always have a transistor for each sub-pixels...
So that article is just made by an uninformed journalist...
-dbe
DIE!!! (Score:2)
OLED/AMOLED displays need to die of a quick death, they are just as bad as CRT. Nice display, but wears out and suffers from perminet burn in. My one phone suffers from this just three month of buying it.
Re:DIE!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
"Just as bad as CRT" is hardly as damning as you seem to think. A good CRT has *vastly* superior contrast and color fidelity compared to a LCD display. Yes, burn in is a problem, but that what screen savers are for.
LCD screens have exactly three advantages over CRTs: larger sizes(at low depth/weight), lower power consumption, and freedom from burn-in. None of which are relevant to the actual image quality. OLEDs manage to keep the first two advantages, while also offering contrast at least as good as CRTs. They've got a long way to go in terms of longevity, but if you have money to burn they're hard to beat.
Reliability (Score:2)
Organic and polymer electronics have been around for decades. Why haven't they caught on despite being cheaper to manufacture? The same reason all the plastic parts in your home and car are broken but all the metal and solid state stuff lasts forever.
