from the bug-stomping dept.
A team of UCLA researchers has developed an automated diagnostic test reader for antimicrobial resistance using a smartphone. The technology could lead to routine testing for antimicrobial susceptibility in areas with limited resources.
Antimicrobial-resistant bacteria are posing a severe threat to global public health. In particular, they are becoming more common in bacterial pathogens responsible for high-mortality diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea and sepsis.
Part of the challenge in combatting the spread of these organisms has been the limited ability to conduct antimicrobial susceptibility testing in regions that do not have access to labs, testing equipment and trained diagnostic technicians to read such tests. The UCLA researchers have developed a simple and inexpensive smartphone attachment that can conduct automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The research results were published in the journal Scientific Reports, part of the Nature Publishing Group.
"This work is extremely important and timely, given that drug-resistant bacteria are increasingly becoming a global threat rendering many of our first-line antibiotics ineffective," said Aydogan Ozcan, Chancellor's Professor of Electrical Engineering and Bioengineering at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science. "Our new smartphone-based technology can help put laboratory-quality testing into much wider adoption, especially in resource-limited regions."
[Continues...]
The UCLA device connects to a smartphone and has a plate that can hold up to 96 wells for testing. An array of LEDs illuminates the sample and then the phone's camera is used to sense small changes in light transmission of each well containing a different dose selected from a panel of antibiotics. Images are sent to a server to automatically perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing and the results are returned to the smartphone in about one minute.
The researchers then tested the device in clinical settings at UCLA. They used special plates prepared with 17 different antibiotics targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacteria containing highly resistant antimicrobial profiles. During the clinical tests, they used 78 samples from patients. Their results showed that the mobile-phone-based reader meets the FDA-defined criteria for laboratory testing, with a detection accuracy of 98.2 percent.
-- submitted from IRC
delicious (Score:2)
Oh, wait. Not kielbasa.
Reply to This
Clickbait or #FakeNews? Who knows (Score:3, Insightful)
Hyping the "smartphone" connection drives clicks and funding but really isn't too important here. All the phone does is provide UI, networking and a camera. The fact we can buy a $30 tablet that has more computing power than the first six computers I (and all the old folks here) paid serious coin for is not exactly newsworthy anymore, is it?
What IS interesting is reducing the actual test gear to such a small cheap device that the $100 phone snapped on top for a UI is a noticeable part of the price tag. Typical medical equipment is priced at "OPM Only" levels. Doubt they ever get FDA approval to use it here in the US without adding enough bells and whistles to make it ten pounds and $20K but there are parts of the world who will benefit.
Reply to This
I once gave myself a Staph infection (Score:2)
the medicine I used to take - Depakote - made me itch like a motherfucker. I'd create scabs by scratching so much. Eventually these became infected.
I thought I had skin cancer all over both my legs, as a sore that never seems to heal is often skin cancer. The sores were incredibly painful. I showed a nurse at my mental health clinic; she totaly freaked than drove me to a 24-hour urgent care clinic.
"You have a staph infection" said the doctor.
I'm a dead man, I thought.
But no he prescribed antibiotic pills and ointment, and the sores cleared right up. I was fortunate; the resistant stuff would have resisted the medicine.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This