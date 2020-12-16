from the no-worries-mate dept.
Here's a bit of good news about climate change:
One climate doomsday scenario can be downgraded, new research suggests.
Decades of atmospheric measurements from a site in northern Alaska show that rapidly rising temperatures there have not significantly increased methane emissions from the neighboring permafrost-covered landscape, researchers reported December 15 at the American Geophysical Union's fall meeting.
Some scientists feared that Arctic warming would unleash large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere, worsening global warming. "The ticking time bomb of methane has clearly not manifested itself yet," said study coauthor Colm Sweeney, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder. Emissions of carbon dioxide — a less potent greenhouse gas — did increase over that period, the researchers found.
Some have been concerned about a sudden, runaway spike in greenhouse gases owing to thawing methane clathrates in the ocean (the "Clathrate gun hypothesis") and in the permafrost.
And this is how skepticism works (Score:3, Interesting)
So. New substantiated evidence comes out that forces you to adjust parameters to your theory, and you do, though seeking further substantiation is nice.
"Skepticism" as practiced by climate change "skeptics" would ask you to throw away every piece of an established theory because one element of it should be refined. If we don't see someone suggesting that this excuses dismissing what they're gonna call "alarmism", I'll be surprised.
My worldview prior to today included permafrost-methane acceleration as part of climate models, and my worldview after today won't(unless future evidence further complicates things).
That's (mostly) all it takes to not make science ideological, without getting into the nihilisitic trap of "you never know science has been wrong before" of pseudoskepticism.
The newly uncovered northern land (Score:0)
Won't be responsible for increased methane emissions. Until the cows come home.
Clathrate gun in fiction (Score:0)
In the anime Ergo Proxy, a string of explosions in the methane hydrate reserves wipes out 85% of human life on Earth
Then the 15% indulged their hubris by creating not one but three slave races of laborers to rebuild the Earth, while the original humans went rocketing off into the musky freedom of outer space. Is it any wonder their creations rebelled when the 15% returned to reclaim the Earth?
Duh (Score:0)
If the climate were prone to runaway feedback like from methane, it would be evident in the historical record.
why methane is a far worse greenhouse gas than CO2 (Score:4, Informative)
every gas is a greenhouse gas, but some are more effective than others.
Even water vapor is a greenhouse gas but when it gets to be too abundant, it rains. It is therefor self-limiting.
Even the abundant argon in our atmosphere is a greenhouse gas, but a very poor one. Oxygen and nitrogen store more heat, but it is limited by the radiation into space during the night.
What determines the heat capacity of any gas is the number of rotational, vibrational and translational degrees of freedom the molecule has. Argon only has three translational degrees of freedom. Molecular nitrogen and oxygen can vibrate along the length of the molecule, and rotate about an axis that is perpendicular to the axis that joins the two atoms.
What happens is that you put in a unit amount of heat, then that unit is distributed by motion among each degree of freedom. If a molecule has more degrees of freedom, it's temperature increases less in proportion to the amount of heat energy added to the molecule.
Methane has lots of degrees of freedom, and there appear to be many natural and manmade sources of it. What would be really bad is if rising global temperatures led to a critical point at which thawing methane increases the temperature so much that it accellerate the thawing.
Now Gaia would fix that problem - it's known as the Gaia Hypothesis. But one way Gaia might fix the runaway temperatures is by killing off all the people.
Re:why methane is a far worse greenhouse gas than (Score:5, Informative)
Umm, not quite. Heat capacity (specific heat) is an independent concept from greenhouse gases - in fact, (all else being equal) increasing the specific heat of the atmosphere would actually cool down the atmosphere, since the same amount of heat would be stored at a lower temperature.
What makes something a greenhouse gas is not how much heat it stores itself, but how much infrared radiation it reflects - basically it slows down how fast the planet can shed heat into space. Heat is arriving at a constant rate from the sun, so if we slow down the rate at which it leaves, excess heat will build up. Sort of like wrapping the whole planet in a mylar "space blanket".
Oxygen, nitrogen, and most other gasses in the atmosphere are basically transparent to infrared light, if they were the only gasses in the atmosphere then the heat radiated as infrared light from the ground would head straight out into space unimpeded, and the planet would be a frozen wasteland.
However, water vapor, CO2, methane, and other greenhouse gasses all have absorption/emission lines in the thermal infrared spectrum (a property of their quantum electron excitability energies, rather than the mechanical properties of their bonds), which means they will absorb infrared photons being radiated from the ground and then re-emit them in a random direction, roughly half of which are back towards the ground. The more greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, the longer the photons will bounce around, and the better the chance that they'll end up coming back down to re-heat the ground rather than escaping into space.
contrary observation in Russia (Score:3, Interesting)
In the past few years, craters have been appearing in Siberia. Air sampled from the bottom of one in 2014 contained "up to 9.6%" methane (http://www.nature.com/news/mysterious-siberian-crater-attributed-to-methane-1.15649 [nature.com]).
Reply to This
Ocean cathlates (Score:2)
The info on the ocean cathlates is a bit ambiguous. It appears that SOME of them HAVE been releasing, but slowly. And when a deep ocean cathlate releases slowly then the bubbles get eaten by microbes on the way to the surface. So it shows up as carbon dioxide instead of methane.
OTOH, unstable (i.e., near release) ocean cathlates have been known to release suddenly in response to a shockwave. An earthquake should do. But deep ocean temperature is pretty stable, so a release seems unlikely.
That said, there are some cathlates in relatively shallow water that has been kept quite cold. And temperature plays a large part in how likely a cathlate is to release. The other factor is pressure. As the ocean rises the pressure increases, as the ocean warms the cathlates warm. I don't know how to figure the tradeoff...and in any case it's probably site specific.
So we can expect SOME of the ocean cathlates to become unstable, and release suddenly. Others will become unstable, but not be shocked, and release slowly. Others will remain stable. And I can't even guess how much falls into each category. But note that the ones that release slowly in shallow water WILL be adding methane to the atmosphere (because the microbes don't have a chance to eat the methane on its way up). However many tons of them I'm talking about.
