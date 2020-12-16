from the don't-worry-they-got-you-covered dept.
Top executives of New York-based hedge fund manager Platinum Partners were arrested on Monday and charged with running a $1 billion fraud that federal prosecutors said became "like a Ponzi scheme" as its largest investments lost much of their value.
Led by Mark Nordlicht, Platinum was known for years for producing exceptionally high returns -- about 17 percent annually in its largest fund -- by taking an unusually aggressive approach to investing and fund management, as detailed by a Reuters Special Report in April. (reut.rs/1TRovwx)
Nordlicht, Platinum's founding partner and chief investment officer, was arrested at his home in New Rochelle, New York. Federal prosecutors accused him and six others of participating in a pair of schemes to defraud investors.
[...] Capers added that the case was one of the largest and "most brazen" investment frauds ever and Platinum was ultimately exposed to have "no more value than a tarnished piece of cheap metal."
Also reported on by Bloomberg here.
Seriously, finance experts know early on the scammers' returns seem too good to be true - and as the saying goes, that's because it is. How hard can it be to investigate them before the everybody lose their shirts?
HOWTO Earn Bucks With A Hedge Fund (Score:5, Interesting)
the guy I used to work for used to own a computer store in Vienna until he hired some guy to write the following program. When we met ten years later he has $200,000,000.00.
You need decades of stock or commodity prices. At first he only had opening, closing, high and low. My work for him enables him to use every single recorded price.
Write a package that uses a model that is arbitrary at first, to choose to make trades based on historical prices. You start with a fixed "bankroll" - yes that is really what they call it - then you trade a large basket of stocks or commodities. Each year or so you cash out the basket, remove some hoped-for profit then start another bankroll.
The hedging comes from buying more than one equity at one time. If one goes low you can likely make that up with another growing high.
While the model is chugging along you study economics. This guy had quite a good library of books on such topics as commercial credit risk evaluation.
From time to time start all over again with an adjustment to your model. Study its progress to gain insight. While it is true that the human mind cannot "Time The Market", lots and lots of hedge funds demonstrate that software can.
When your model consistently earns more than the managed or unmanaged indexed funds, use the model to decide real trades.
Profit.
I've been thinking of doing this myself for many years but I just don't have the headspace to deal with it. I'd much rather sing on the street for tips. (Women are greatly impressed with musicians BTW.)
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Re:Yup, socking away most of your liquid assets (Score:1, Informative)
What assets? The subminimum wage you get from greeting at walmart because mcd automated your job? The pittance you get from gigging for uber?
Sure everyone can get lucrative jobs at google and facebook right? Because a tech degree is so very valuable when there are more workers than jobs to fill.
I hear you can make a killing by running popunder porn ads on pirated movie sites and serving driveby malware. Sure it would be scummy and fraudulent but it makes the money right??
Re:Yup, socking away most of your liquid assets (Score:3, Insightful)
Until the day that Vanguard pulls this. What? A recognized name like Vanguard, or Wells Fargo committing large scale fraud?
Yup.
