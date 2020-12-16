from the hey-dough-boy! dept.
Obesity's effects extend all through the body, and the liver is one of the more serious victims. Poor diet can cause fat to build up in the organ, leading to chronic liver disease and other serious health issues like diabetes and heart disease. Now a team from Saint Louis University has found that switching off a particular protein decreased the body fat and improved the blood sugar levels of mice.
"When I think of fatty liver disease, I think of fatty hepatocytes – liver cells," explains Baldan. "Each cell has many lipid droplets, and those droplets contain triglycerides. The lipid droplets aren't skinny-dipping in the cells, though. They are coated by proteins. One such protein is called 'fat-specific protein 27,' or FSP27."
The function of body fat is to store energy for later use. But what FSP27 does is prevent those lipids from mobilizing – being used – and instead encourages them to stay put in the cell. A high-fat diet increases the amount of FSP27 and, in turn, the amount of fat that builds up in the liver. Inversely, triglycerides can also accumulate as a result of fasting, which sees the body begin to process more stored fat, sending mobilized fat to the liver for processing.
Knowing this, the team hypothesized that shutting off FSP27 should reduce fat build-up. To test the idea, the researchers used two groups of obese mice, afflicted with high blood sugar and fatty liver disease. The difference was, one group was fed a high-fat diet, while the other mice were genetically modified. Some of each group were then treated with antisense oligonucleotides, polymers which essentially switch off FSP27.
Mice treated with a compound to shut off the fat-specific protein FSP27 showed significant declines in fat.
This research is fine (Score:1, Touché)
But I would caution against anyone signing up to be what amounts to a human guinea pig for this research, by buying products online or at stores like GNC that purported to enable this diet.
Usually, what works best is something close to the diet humans were accustomed to in the millenia before the industrial revolution, sedentary lifestyles, climate-controlled homes, etc.
the key to my weight loss (Score:2)
The doctor said I flunked both a blood sugar and a cholesterol test. I had a "prediabetic condition". Were I to continue to drink regular Coca-Cola, I'd have to inject insulin along with it.
The Mayo Clinic Diabetic Diet says that the key to avoiding adult diabetes is weight loss; to do this I cut most of the sugar out of my diet, and most animal fat. I still eat lots of vegetable fats.
Most significant I think is that I swore off strawberry jam. I really like peanut butter and jam sandwiches, but I'd ladle a metric shedload of jam on each sandwich then eat several every day.
Now I eat a peanut butter and banana sandwich each morning for breakfast. The banana doesn't hold the same appeal as jam but it is largely acceptable.
I've gone from 252 to 236 in three months, this with the occasional binging of ice cream.
I bet there are several that will "work" (Score:4, Insightful)
The human metabolic pathways are complex, interwoven, and actually not too hard to tweak. Genetically disabling a pathway or two by switching off certain proteins' production would seem to be a relatively quick and easy way to diminish the efficiency of metabolism.
The odds of doing this without unwanted side effects, upregulation of alternate pathways, imbalances, stress on certain systems... Zero.
business... (Score:2)
Think the beauty of it:
- eat as much as you like
- don't get fat
- basically, shit out 95% or what you eat!
Can you see the boatload of PROFIT for food companies?
But, wait, less profit for the gym/sports business, if you cut the eat-exercise paradigm...
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding.
