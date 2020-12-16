Stories
Government Gives Green Light to French Drone Delivery Service

After two years of development and testing, a commercial drone delivery operation has officially received the government go-ahead in the south of France. The General Directorate for Civil Aviation recently granted authorization to DPDgroup, the international express subsidiary of French postal service Le Groupe La Poste, to operate a weekly delivery service stretching between two depots in the Provence region.

Packages will be loaded onto a hexacopter in the town of Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Beaume, then autonomously flown about 15 km (9 miles) to a remotely-located group of tech start-ups near the town of Pourrières.

Users will drop off and pick up parcels at outdoor terminals at either end of the route. Those parcels can weigh up to 3 kg (6.6 lb), and will be automatically attached to or taken from the undercarriage of the drone.

