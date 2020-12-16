from the those-greybeards-might-have-been-on-to-something dept.
A centuries-old herbal medicine, discovered by Chinese scientists and used to effectively treat malaria, has been found to potentially aid in the treatment of tuberculosis and may slow the evolution of drug resistance.
In a promising study led by Robert Abramovitch, a Michigan State University microbiologist and TB expert, the ancient remedy artemisinin stopped the ability of TB-causing bacteria, known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, to become dormant. This stage of the disease often makes the use of antibiotics ineffective.
The study is published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.
"When TB bacteria are dormant, they become highly tolerant to antibiotics," Abramovitch said, an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Blocking dormancy makes the TB bacteria more sensitive to these drugs and could shorten treatment times."
Huiqing Zheng, et. al., Inhibitors of Mycobacterium tuberculosis DosRST signaling and persistence. Nature Chemical Biology, 2016; DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2259
Marvels of quackery (Score:2, Disagree)
One wonders at the sheer levels of experimentation that the Chinese must have undertaken and the untold lives that must have been lost to find all of the cures and treatments attributed to ancient Chinese herbal medicines.
I suspect most are little better than placebo, allowing people to get better naturally. The deadly ones weeded out, the rest might actually work (on some level) or at least cause no harm. But still, with no real science beyond tick-mark morbidity studies, one has to wonder at the sacrificial cost along the way.
Re:Marvels of quackery (Score:5, Informative)
One wonders at the sheer levels of experimentation that Western physicians must have undertaken and the untold lives that must have been lost to find all the cures and treatments attributed to ancient Western herbal medicines.
There is a lot of occidental pre-scientific medicine too, you know, and some of the treatments we use today came about after attempts to evaluate and isolate the effective parts with the scientific method. That process is part of modern pharmacology, called pharmacognosy. Since at least the days of ancient Sumer willow bark tea had been used as a treatment for fevers and inflammation, and soon enough they managed to figure out that a family of chemicals called salicylates present in willow bark had been responsible for its anti-inflammatory properties. That soon led to the development of aspirin. Opium was another such herbal treatment which later science has refined into morphine and related drugs. And now the ancient Chinese pharmacopoeia is getting the same treatment. In this way artemisinin was discovered by Tu Youyou, for which she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2014, and now they’re finding artemisinin is also good for other things too. So no, what we are seeing here is real, honest to goodness pharmacological research.
Ancient Chinese Secret, huh? (Score:0)
Quinine is an herbal malaria medicine (Score:2)
It comes from the bark of a south american tree. Unfortunately malaria has evolved to be resistant to quinine.
Aspirin originally came from willow bark. I read in wikipedia that - quite tragically - it was preferred to quinine because it reduced the fever too but was far cheaper than quinine.
Aspirin doesn't actually cure malaria, but quinine, at least at one time did.
