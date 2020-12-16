In the developing world, where isolated villages may be accessible only by rough roads, aerial drones can do a lot of good. With this in mind, the Government of Malawi and UNICEF have announced an initiative aimed at further developing humanitarian uses for the aircraft. They've established a drone testing corridor in Malawi, which is reportedly the first of its kind anywhere in Africa.

Known as the Humanitarian UAS Testing Corridor (UAS – unmanned aircraft system), it will extend along a 40-km (25-mile) swath of land, extending up to an altitude of 500 m (1,640 ft).

Plans call on it to facilitate testing in three main areas – the delivery of items such as medical supplies, samples or vaccines; the extension of Wi-Fi or cellphone signals across difficult terrain, particularly in emergencies; and the capture and analysis of aerial imagery for development, and during humanitarian crises such as natural disasters.