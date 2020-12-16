Guess what task the goal-driven nerd billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, the world's fifth richest man, set himself this year. Solving the Kashmir crisis? Eradicating polio? Choosing and solving one of the problems in the Millennium Prize?

Don't be daft. He's turned his house into a robot buddy.

"My personal challenge for 2016 was to build a simple AI to run my home - like Jarvis in Iron Man," Zuck explains on his Facebook page in a post unexpectedly titled "Building Jarvis".

Facebook's corporate communications chiefs must have had high hopes for their CEO's Christmas Story. Jarvis would be like the Baby Jesus. Zuckerberg would learn from it ("These challenges always lead me to learn more than I expected") while he taught it. The Jarvis Story promised to do two things. It would position the founder as a fearless DIY pioneer, while allowing us to marvel at the wonder that is Facebook AI. For as you'd expect, Facebook's chatbots and other services are heavily promoted.

But, if anything, the Miracle of Jarvis achieves the exact opposite.