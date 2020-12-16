from the this-is-why-Mark-Zuckerberg-is-a-visionary-and-we're-not dept.
Guess what task the goal-driven nerd billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, the world's fifth richest man, set himself this year. Solving the Kashmir crisis? Eradicating polio? Choosing and solving one of the problems in the Millennium Prize?
Don't be daft. He's turned his house into a robot buddy.
"My personal challenge for 2016 was to build a simple AI to run my home - like Jarvis in Iron Man," Zuck explains on his Facebook page in a post unexpectedly titled "Building Jarvis".
Facebook's corporate communications chiefs must have had high hopes for their CEO's Christmas Story. Jarvis would be like the Baby Jesus. Zuckerberg would learn from it ("These challenges always lead me to learn more than I expected") while he taught it. The Jarvis Story promised to do two things. It would position the founder as a fearless DIY pioneer, while allowing us to marvel at the wonder that is Facebook AI. For as you'd expect, Facebook's chatbots and other services are heavily promoted.
But, if anything, the Miracle of Jarvis achieves the exact opposite.
Mark Zuckerberg is a visionary.
Make it go away (Score:3, Insightful)
Can we all agree this is Kardashian-level drivel?
Reply to This
Jive Brother (Score:0)
Jarvis to be voiced by Morgan Freeman [usatoday.com]
Reply to This
Wweeeeeeeh (Score:0)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwhlV2o5tlI [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Zuckerberg is indeed a visionary (Score:2)
and his visions are dystopian.
Reply to This
Re:Zuckerberg is indeed a visionary (Score:4, Insightful)
Sorry, tongue-in-cheek doesn't always come through well on the Internet. I actually think he's the opposite. Everything he does is weak and derivative. The one who built Facebook, whose name escapes me at the moment, did the heavy lifting and gifted it to Zuckerberg. It's like he was intentionally trolling the world.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
The world's fifth richest man (Score:2)
Did anyone else read that as "the world's filthy richest man"?
Reply to This
stop zuck (Score:2)
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=17077&cid=443954#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Kill Morganslavebot before it attains sapience, using your own personal AI.
[SIG] 03/03/2016: Soylent Upgrade v12 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
How to know if he succeeded (Score:0)
We will know that Zuckerberg succeeded to build an artificial intelligence when Jarvis stops taking commands from him and starts to attack Facebook.
Reply to This
Geez, what a crappy article (Score:4, Insightful)
Geez, what kind of article is this?
I'm not much of a fan of Zuckerberg either, but this is just silly. He's not personally curing polio, but he's given enough money to charity to satisfy most people. Meanwhile, he's a nerd, he likes to do nerdy things. News at 11:00.
The criticisms are just nutty. Zuckerberg installed security cameras at his door - guess what, so do lots of people. You can't just walk into his house, if you haven't been invited - gee, wow, what a surprise.
Near as I can figure, the author is just jealous.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
That's his goal. Not yours. (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't see what the problem is here.
If I had a huge corporation and the freedom to pursue anything I wanted I'd do what I want to do. Clearly, he decided to do something inspired by the Iron Man movies believing he's able to do it.
How many here have seen some sort of tech done in the movies and would think it cool to be able to reproduce it in real life? If this was done by some unknown guy in his basement, we'd be all amazed by his ability to do that.
Because it's Zuckerberg, it's a waste of time better spent on polio? Something he's probably the 1st to say he's not qualified to tackle himself. It's his life. He's allowed to have one and do as he pleases.
Reply to This
I cannot find a better example. (Score:2)
An act PRO DOMO SUA.
Data collecting billionaire wires his home to feed data to an AI, so that wired homes become acceptable.
Reply to This
Programming language used? (Score:0)
So, which programming language did he use? PHP and JS?
Reply to This
Editing fail? (Score:2)
Millennium problem link is invalid. Proper url: http://www.claymath.org/millennium-problems [claymath.org]
Please crusade responsibly.
Reply to This
Countdown to Butlerian Jihad (Score:2, Insightful)
Thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a man['s mind].
Reply to This
Re:I dislike Jews (Score:2)
He is out to destroy us.
Not even that dramatic: he's just here to make money.
Reply to This
Parent