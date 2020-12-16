from the i'm-awake-i'm-awake! dept.
It has been known for a long time that early risers work less efficiently at night than night owls do. But researchers from the Higher School of Economics and Oxford University have uncovered new and distinctive features between the night activities of these two types of individuals. At night, early risers demonstrate a quicker reaction time when solving unusual attention-related tasks than night owls, but these early risers make more mistakes along the way.
Twenty-six volunteers (13 male, 13 female) with an average age of 25 participated in the study. Participants were required to stay awake for 18 hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., and adhere to their normal routine. At the beginning and end of their time spent awake, the participants completed an Attention Network Test (ANT) and a Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire to help assess their chronotype.
[...] Overall, the evening people turned out to be slower but more efficient compared to the early risers, according to the second ANT taken at 2:00 a.m. after 18 hours of being awake. 'On the one hand, it's known that night owls are more efficient in the late hours, but how this influences the speed and accuracy with which attention-related tasks are completed remains unclear. Our study demonstrated how night owls working late at night "sacrifice" speed for accuracy,' explained Andriy Myachykov.
Structured vs. unstructured (Score:1, Insightful)
I usually think of early risers as being better at structured work, and late risers being better at unstructured work.
Early risers know what they want to do and they want to get going right away. Late risers don't want to repeat what has gone on before, but they need to do more thinking before they take decisive action.
Why? (Score:3, Informative)
Because morning people are intensely annoying to the rest of us!
"I jog four miles each morning before work!"
And yet we ignore the chronotype (Score:2)
The chronotype is a factor not only for work structure and performance, but also for learning. The typical adolescent is a nightowl and yet we force them to attend school early in the morning. For all you teachers out there who have to try educate 15...19 year old at 08:30, I feel your pain.
Stay awake for 18 hours (Score:0)
Participants were required to stay awake for 18 hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., and adhere to their normal routine.
Only 6 hours of sleep? Was that normal routine for all of them?
I used to be a morning person (Score:2)
Then I worked 2nd and 3rd shift for 5 years. Now I usually go to sleep at 6AM and rise around 3PM.
I prefer to work at night, but choose not to. (Score:2)
I'm most efficient after midnight, preferring to go to bed shortly after sunrise.
However the last year I've been experiencing depression. It helps quite a lot to be around other people, even if I don't talk to them. For example right now I'm sitting alone in a starbucks, but find the voices of other people at other tables comforting.
I just now googled "what is my chronotype test". Got a lot of hits, the one from Christian Science Monitor looked to be the most authoritative.
But I don't need a test - my night owl-ness was first identified by the maternity ward nurses in the hospital where I was born.
The article mentions that night owls tend to be more intelligent, but suffer more from depression. I have an IQ of 160, and depression is the most-prevalent symptom of my Bipolar-Type Schizoaffective Disorder.
