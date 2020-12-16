A former IT executive from Australia's Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has been jailed for taking bribes from software company ServiceMesh.

Keith Robert Hunter has been sent down for three and a half years and will serve at least two years and three months, for dishonestly causing financial disadvantage by deception.

Hunter initially contested the charge but later changed his plea to guilty, thereby admitting that payments made to his personal bank account from the the ACE Foundation were an inducement to purchase ServiceMesh software.

ServiceMesh's founder Eric Pulier created the Foundation in 2014, the year after ServiceMesh was acquired by CSC. Pulier became head of strategy for CSC's Emerging Business Group, a position from which he was suspended in April 2015 before resigning later that month as details of the the bribery scandal emerged.