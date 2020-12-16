Stories
Bank IT Exec Jailed After Pleading Guilty to Taking Bribes from Vendor

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 21, @11:21AM
Phoenix666 writes:

A former IT executive from Australia's Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has been jailed for taking bribes from software company ServiceMesh.

Keith Robert Hunter has been sent down for three and a half years and will serve at least two years and three months, for dishonestly causing financial disadvantage by deception.

Hunter initially contested the charge but later changed his plea to guilty, thereby admitting that payments made to his personal bank account from the the ACE Foundation were an inducement to purchase ServiceMesh software.

ServiceMesh's founder Eric Pulier created the Foundation in 2014, the year after ServiceMesh was acquired by CSC. Pulier became head of strategy for CSC's Emerging Business Group, a position from which he was suspended in April 2015 before resigning later that month as details of the the bribery scandal emerged.

  • another IT Guy jailed (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, @11:46AM (#444289)

    Society hates IT for good reason. Those elitist bastards thought they were all high and mighty back when computers cost $10,000 each. Now we know the truth! The truth is computers are worth $40 each. Toss those lying charlatans in jail where they all belong.

  • So it's a felony to receive a bribe (Score:1, Touché)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, @03:43PM (#444327)

    But not to pay the bribe?

  • Common, I bet (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, @06:19PM (#444377)

    This probably happens far more often than we know, and a small fraction are actually caught. I was even ordered to lie about the co's IT infrastructure once. It took a while, but I got out of that company, only to end up in ANOTHER that stole catalog descriptions from a competitor. Wink wink is common in biz.