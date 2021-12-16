from the customers-who-aren't-idiots dept.
What one piece of technology would most improve your working life?
Chances are it wouldn't be a glove. But car workers in Germany are now using smart gloves that not only save time but prevent accidents as well.
It is an example of how tech-enhanced humans are fighting back against the seemingly unstoppable rise of the robots.
At BMW's spare parts plant in Dingolfing, for example, which employs around 17,500 people, hand-held barcode readers have been replaced by gloves that scan objects when you put your thumb and forefinger together. The data is sent wirelessly to a central computer.
The hi-tech gloves allow workers to keep hold of items with both hands while scanning more quickly. While this may only save a few seconds each time, BMW reckons it adds up to 4,000 work minutes, or 66 hours, a day.
It's not just gloves; the article gives several examples of cool technology that help workers.
Simple (Score:2, Funny)
A time machine. Whenever there is something to be done with a deadline, just take as much time as you need, and then use the time machine to have the finished work available when you need it.
Hey, nowhere did you say it has to be realistic tech!
Reply to This
Re:Simple (Score:4, Funny)
Soon the boss gets this exciting scrum match with hundreds of time copies of his flunky duking it out, with one sweating, panting, disheveled victor handing him that damn report and he no longer cares that the negotiation fails hard. This is just too much fun and he's got it on video.
Meanwhile the flunky has been hanging out on this same beach in Aruba for, like, forever and figuring out how to do 43% of the beach babes with five miles of his favorite bar and going from working stiff to extremely comfortably retired in a month. The report hasn't been touched in the last 400 time cycles after he hid a penis on every page of the report, his true crowning achievement.
"Time travel is the best thing ever." they both declare.
Reply to This
Parent
handless input (Score:2)
The gloves sound good. But I'd like more. What about a skullcap that can read brainwaves to figure out what key you want to press, or where you want to touch the screen? Doesn't have to be a skullcap, maybe such a thing could be built into smart glasses or a headset. Any place on the body where signaling can be done could work. Well, any place that leaves the hands free for other things.
Reply to This
Note: Transform does not equal improve: (Score:2)
Transformative change is sometimes good, but not always. It would be hard for me to think up a workable and economical piece of tech to improve my work life.
I can easily think of simple and cheap pieces of tech that would transform it into a living hell.
Reply to This
Clippy (Score:0)
Too bad it was discontinued by MS.
Reply to This
Clue Bat (Score:5, Funny)
The baton which imbues your "therapy patient" with at least temporary good sense. Use on boss. Repeat if his boss balks at the sudden outbreak of common sense. Underlings also good candidates. Apply to self before all major life decisions. Profit!
Reply to This
Shopping list on my watch (Score:1, Interesting)
I actually had a similar idea to the story. Having my shopping list on a smart watch (Pebble in my case) is a big improvement because you can push the cart and pick up items without having to hold your list. Scrolling through the list and checking off items is convenient enough with a relatively short list of 10-15 items using the buttons on the Pebble. Previously I was using my cell phone instead of paper and this seemed like the next logical step so I ended up writing my own very simple app. This is one of the best uses that I've found since I bought this watch.
It's interesting to see the story about someone at BMW having the same idea to free up one's hands when picking things from shelves.
Reply to This
Iron Man suit (Score:0)
Reply to This
Naive (Score:4, Informative)
From the article:
It is an example of how tech-enhanced humans are fighting back against the seemingly unstoppable rise of the robots.
That's a claim that fundamentally misunderstands how automation displaces workers.
Its exceedingly rare that a human is completely replaced by a robot doing the exact same work. Instead humans are augmented so that one can do the work of many. Since the amount of available work does not increase in proportion to the gains in efficiency, employment goes down. The article even says that BMW saves 66 work hours per day due to the glove, that's a net employment reduction of over 8 people.
I'm not saying that efficiency increases are bad. But lets not pretend they are protecting jobs.
Reply to This
weight/density sensor (Score:3, Funny)
The monitor that tells you that your posture isn't good for lifting? Screw that. How about a monitor that says, "Hey stupid, that thing is simply to heavy for one (or two) people to lift alone! Get a forklift!"
In the course of a lifetime, I've attempted to lift or move a number of things that were heavier than I thought. Markings on the item would have been good, but some sort of sensor would be great too. "That's not plastic, stupid, it's steel, and it weighs a hell of a lot more than you think - don't even try it!" Or, "Now that you've completed your tunnel into Fort Knox, remember that gold is heavy. Please only steal two bars at a time!"
Some amusing messages might be programmed in, too. "That thing? It's aluminum. Your grandmother could carry that, even after she died! Pick it up you big wuss!"
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This
Duct tape and a BFH... (Score:0)
What the duct tape can't fix, the Big F*@%ing Hammer will.
Reply to This
Teleportation (Score:2)
I'm tired of traffic, tired of car repairs, and otherwise just plan tired of all things related to transportation. No more getting sat in the aisle seat beside the restroom on the plane. No need for an entire STS program to let me go visit the moon. And practically roll out of bed and be at work. Give me full blown teleportation for all my travel needs, and I want it yesterday! I'll even settle for community hubs for teleportation, until we get it right and it is just another app on your phone.
Reply to This
Web GUI's (Score:3, Insightful)
Need a better HTTP-friendly GUI standard. The GUI idioms that we settled on around the early 1990's are perfectly fine, familiar, and road tested. Yet the HTML/CSS/JS stacks are a big friggen mess. It turned what SHOULD be simple into rocket science, in large part because they don't work consistently on different browser brands and versions. (I'm focusing on work-related CRUD-ish applications, not eye-candy for e-stores etc. The eye-candy-e-stores can stick with existing stuff.)
I used to crank out apps in the mid 90's using desktop-oriented IDE's. Crank crank crank. It felt good and I felt productive and efficient: I could focus on the business (domain) logic instead of UI twiddling. Now I have to spend way too much time on UI twiddling. We DE-VOLVED and developers and app budgets are slaves to UI's, wasting billions and billions in the world economy (cue Sagan voice).
I would suggest making the browser be a "dumb" coordinate-based vector plotter. The server's render libraries would control the flow of elements. The device can send sizing preferences to the server, which then controls any screen-size-related adjustments. That way we have only one render engine to perfect instead of 50 (client brands and versions). Testers' WYSIWYG. It's much harder to mess up dumb coordinate-based vectors than the client-side-flow-control shit we use now.
X-Windows allegedly kind of does this, but it doesn't have latency-friendly input elements. Every keystroke has to be sent back to the server before the character is rendered. Instead, we need buffered input boxes and widgets that only typically send content when Submit pressed. Some have suggested using an HTTP-ified variation of PostScript or PDF as the basis for a better standard.
Reply to This
Not real time savings (Score:0)
That is real savings if you're talking about one guy saving 66 hours in a pay period, but if that 66 hours is spread over thousands of employees, you're talking about them saving 30 seconds a day or so. That is trivial and you don't get to see that in your bottom line (unless you have everyone running on a schedule so tight, that their every second is accounted for).
Reply to This
Electric LART (Score:2)
...and the license to use it. Oddly, I find myself wanting this on my SECOND job, which is retail, FAR more often than my first, which actually does deal with computers. When they ask you on the contract "are you willing to work with the general public," remember the sermons of Guru Carlin on the subject.
Reply to This
Cybernetics. (Score:3, Interesting)
Ubiquitous cybernetics. I'm totally blind & would love to be able to go to a doctor, lay down on the table, & wake up with a new set of functioning CyberEyes. Or CyberEars, or a CyberHand, CyberArm, CyberLeg, CyberFoot, or any other body part that fails.
Every person on the planet suffering from vision degeneration would line up to at least get retinal implants to correct it, if not just a new pair of CyberEyes entirely.
Anyone even remotely hard of hearing would either get a cochlear implant or an entire set of CyberEars.
Arthritus sufferers could either get the joints augmented to no longer be a hindreence, or just replace the limb entirely.
Gastric bypass surgery would no longer be needed since you could just replace your gut with a cybernetic version that did a better job of extracting the good stuff & didn't cause you pain in the process.
Cancers could be dealt with by infusing the body with nanites to scour the body of the cancerous bits, excise them, rebuild them with your own good DNA, & then either stick around to augment your own immune system or allow themselves to be flushed during your next potty break.
I realize it sounds like it came straight out of ShadowRun 4th edition.
That's because it does.
After getting my hands on plain text copies of the SR4 Anniversary Core Rulebook & reading all the cybernetics possible in the fictional world of 2072, it made me wish like hell it were truely possible right now.
I want working eyes.
If that means letting a doc cut mine out & replacing them with cybernetics that do an infinitely better job than natural ones, sign me up, where do I lay down, & how fast can I expect the healing process to be?
*Sigh*
Reply to This
snark as hell (Score:2)
Here I'll propose something snarky as hell that my work life would be transformed if the world had laptops and VPNs. Oh and mis-management more modern than the 1800s, so I could work from a beach or forest every day instead of going to work.
I got another one too, what if we could make quiet little rooms out of panels so we can have semi-private desk working cubbies and not have to sit elbow to elbow in something looking like a shithole of a 1800s factory sweatshop where we all have zero privacy.
Ah how about computers that automated stuff instead of just making higher levels of manual data (re)entry possible. Or a program that performed data storage and analysis rather than having to use Excel spreadsheets as the corporate database system.
Reply to This
Working life? (Score:1, Funny)
Hahaha, silly headline, I don't have a job. An fellatio robot would make my non-working life much easier though, I could avoid carpal tunnel and have my hands free to troll the internet.
Reply to This
Telepathy (Score:2)
Telepathy. The only thing that’ll help me understand what the hell some people want when speech and writing fails as it often happens.
Instantly better soylentnews: replace background on article and comment titles with #973131.
Reply to This
Exit bag (Score:2, Funny)
Exit bag
Reply to This
Strong AI (Score:0)
I have a thinking job. If I had a strong AI, I could have it do all my work for me.
Reply to This
Fluffers. $ (Score:2)
Filter error: Comment too short
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
AI (Score:0)
A competent management bot.
Reply to This
A Door (Score:2)
I just want a door to a tiny office where I can sit and work unmolested by the sounds of nail clipping, coughs, errant phones ringing, and walk-up questions. Either that or a lot more wall monitors.
Tips for better submissions to help our site grow. [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
The Ultimate (Score:2)
A BFG 9000
Reply to This