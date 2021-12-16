from the stringing-you-along dept.
Stradivarius violins are renowned for their supposedly superior sound when compared to other instruments. This has resulted in numerous studies hunting for a scientific reason for why Strads sound so good. A number of these studies have focused on the chemical composition of the wood in violins made in Cremona by Antonio Stradivari in the 17th and 18th centuries. Others have considered the violins made by Stradivari's contemporary, Joseph Guarneri del Gesu, whose violins are widely considered to be just as good.
Research often looks at how the materials used in the construction of the instrument define its superior quality. For example, one study argued that a "little ice age" which affected Europe from 1645 to 1715, was responsible for the slow-growth wood used in the construction of the violins that gives them a particular quality. This type of wood would have been available to all violin makers in Europe so other work has looked at the particular varnish applied to Strads. But the most recent study on this showed that Stradivari finishes were also commonly used by other craftsmen and artists and were not particularly special.
Now a team of scientists from National Taiwan University have tried to uncover the secret of Stradivarius violins by analysing the chemistry of the wood they're made from. The researchers found that the aged and treated maple wood had very different properties from that used to make modern instruments. But is there really a secret to be found in the Stradivarius?
The middle study is the only one that matters (Score:5, Informative)
1. Professional violinists cannot identify Stradis by sound beyond chance
2. Professional violinists cannot identify Stradis by how they are to play beyond chance
3. Professional violinists often prefer the sound of non-Stradis.
4. (not in that study, but an obvious caveat)Amateurs have never been able to tell the difference by ear
Studying what makes them different is pretty fucking irrelevant, when they're not meaningfully different. The only reason to get a Stradivarius is to show off how rich and cultured you are. It's like buying a celebrity's sweat pants because you know they've got to be more comfortable.
Reply to This
Re:The middle study is the only one that matters (Score:4, Insightful)
It is worth noting that Stradis are superior to most other instruments from the same time period, as well as many of the intervening years between them and now. There still exists the question of how such high quality instruments meeting current quality standards were created without the benefit of current tools and materials.
Reply to This
Parent
Re:The middle study is the only one that matters (Score:4, Interesting)
It is worth noting that Stradis are superior to most other instruments from the same time period, as well as many of the intervening years between them and now.
Here a question, though -- how do we KNOW that? I'm not saying Stradivarius wasn't a great violin maker; obviously he was. And his instruments ranked highly even back when they were made.
But was he "the best" by some objective standard? Were all the "intervening years" makers demonstrably "worse," by some objective standard?
All we know is that Stradivarius violins have been declared to be the best by certain learned people, such as acclaimed performers and educated listeners. Except recent studies show that such people can't discern an objective "better" sound quality under blind conditions. When mixed in with other acclaimed 18th century makers (like Guaneri), there's no evidence that Stradivarius will always come up on top. (In the link I put in another post, a supposedly acclaimed Stradivarius violin was actually rejected the MOST out of 6 violins, including 3 new violins and an old Guaneri.)
I've heard 18th-century violins by other (much less known) makers played, some of which seem also to have extraordinary sound. I have no doubt that if you took a sampling of the best instruments made in the 19th century, you'd likely find many that could hold their own too (though luthier aesthetics had changed a bit by then, so it's a bit tough to make direct comparisons between an "amped up" Strad and many 19th century exemplars).
I imagine this will be the new refuge of the Stradivarius investment groups (and yes, some of the instruments have been purchased by groups of investors) -- they want to still claim some uniqueness within history or that "them darn computer acoustics software packages today!" are the only way modern makers could come up with something comparable. I fear this will just lead to another disappointing double-blind study of violins over the ages where Strads on average aren't consistently judged "better" than a Rocca from the 19th century or an Ornati or Fagnola from the early 20th or whatever.
Reply to This
Parent
Re:The middle study is the only one that matters (Score:5, Informative)
Agree completely. Just because the study you reference may be paywalled, here's a link [nationalgeographic.com] to a detailed account of the study that pretty much definitively debunked the Stradivarius myth. It took into account all sorts of criticisms of previous studies (non professionals, too little time for evaluation, not blind, tested in small room rather than concert hall, etc.).
This study had 12 violins (6 old, 6 new) and 10 internationally renowned violin soloists. They were each given an hour with the violins to choose their favorites. They did it in a (dim) concert hall with good acoustics -- I believe in addition to the darkened hall, the soloists wore dark glasses (effectively a double-blind test), they could do things like ask for piano accompaniment, or even have the instrument played by someone else to hear its sound from the back of the hall. The results?
Basically, the top two violins were new violins, with a Stradivarius in third place. And overall the newer violins as a group did much better than the old ones. Subsequent studies played instruments for educated audiences in concert halls, and they couldn't hear a major difference either.
(Note that this doesn't mean "any violin" is just as good, obviously. But there's nothing particularly special about the "old masters" and their violins compared to today's good violins.)
From my perspective, the sad thing is that most of these "Stradivarius violins" are far from the original instruments -- they're essentially odd "Frankenstein" creations that have mostly been rebuilt significantly to take the tension of modern strings, hold modern pitch, etc. If they tried to play an unmodified one like a normal "modern" instrument in a modern orchestra, they'd probably snap the thing to pieces. (In the process, they often get "amped up" a bit; concerts in the 18th century were generally small private affairs, but a modern violin needs to be able sound in a huge concert hall.) So, we've not only created this bizarre fetish around a "distinctive sound" that doesn't really exist, but in the process, we've distorted these cool historical artifacts by trying to keep them playable to modern standards.
It's all just weird. And I agree that ongoing research to try to identify their "uniqueness" is nonsense. If people want to continue to study them for general historical interest, sure. My guess is that some of this research comes out of prodding from folks who still want to believe the old myths -- and perhaps keep their investments alive. (Many of these violins are worth millions of dollars, and some owners charge fees for their use in concerts. Most actual violinists -- even internationally renowned soloists -- aren't rich enough to actually own one of these old instruments; they are generally just loaned one by a benefactor.)
Reply to This
Parent
Always (Score:2, Insightful)
Scientists Are Studying What Makes Stradivarius Violins Special
I wonder if there's ever a time they were not. From memory of a rerun, verified by Google search, air date October 11th 1981 PBS NOVA TV show season 8.
Something that annoys me about the shills at PBS is they are all about public support and the virtues of the leftie commons and their sacred goal of educating us and our children around fundraising time, but they never upload anything to archive.org or youtube. Basically they collect donations to keep the money. Bunch of crooks. Not exactly Kahn academy, nope.
Reply to This
Re:Always (Score:5, Funny)
Here we see a native right-winged human attempting to engage in social discourse. These primates tend to operate from a fear based perspective which makes most of their social conversation combative. Lets see how this one fares when his views are open to public review.
It looks like his claims of "left wing" conspiracy are being met with disdain and even the resident trans-gender women aren't responding to his advances. It seems that criticizing an altruistic group of content producers has had a negative backlash, though thankfully this right-winger is likely to survive as the combative method of discussion has been caught off guard by simple fact checking.
This little guy will probably sit out this slight error until he gathers up the courage to try again. Let's check on to one of the more moderate members of the species to see if a less extreme position is more successful.
Reply to This
Parent
First determine IF they are "special" (Score:2)
Stradivarius violins are renowned for their supposedly superior sound when compared to other instruments.
They may be renowned for it, but they are actual "superior"? And what superior mean, anyway? Is it a better sound, or is just a particular "Stradivarius" sound that people have come to prefer because of the mythos surrounding the name?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Remember everyone (Score:1, Insightful)
But is there really a secret to be found in the Stradivarius?
If the article has to ask such an obvious question when it is the very substance of the article itself.... well the article is likely garbage.
Reply to This
You should buy monster HDMI cables (Score:0)
You can hear the difference!
(not).
Same story, different century.
Strad's had a great marketing success, just like our favorite overpriced cables.
Rubes fall for it, drive up price.
Anyone who does (or believes) A/B testing results goes for cheaper but equally good (for non-"fashion"/"status" definitions of good).
Everyone else has less disposable income, and gets red in the face if you call them on it.
Which is why I make labels that say "Stradvarious" and put them on my knock-offs. We all win!
Reply to This
[OT] best iPods (Score:1)
"Which iPod has the best quality audio?"
http://macintoshhowto.com/ipod/which-ipod-has-the-best-audio-quality.html [macintoshhowto.com]
Reply to This
Some experience and info (Score:4, Interesting)
These discussions amuse me- people dissecting, re-hashing, speculating, theorizing, analyzing, ...
Anyway, I'm not a violinist but I am an occasional audio engineer and have had the great privilege of working with (running sound for) David Kim https://www.philorch.org/about/musicians/david-kim [philorch.org] a few times. Each time was in an auditorium holding around 800, and he was accompanied by a master pianist on a 9' Steinway. I did a very slight bit of amplification, and did multi-track recording.
At one of the concerts Mr. Kim was loaned a Stradivarius and he was like a kid in a toy store. I was expecting the Strad to have a big, deep, rich, warm tone almost like a viola, but it was pretty punchy and bright. He commented that it was like playing an electric guitar, that the notes jump off the strings with little effort. Being an electric guitar hacker, I could relate. It was loud, and so are the other violins he plays.
Reply to This
Fuck the scientists; give me this experiment... (Score:3, Interesting)
These scientific studies of Stradivarius tone -- and accompanying articles in NewYorkTimes, NewYorker magazine, <insert-your-favorite-highbrow-publication-here> -- seem to pop up every couple of years.
Fuck all these 'experts' and their 'findings' -- Get out of the fucking way and let me hear this shit for myself...
I propose this listening experiment for myself and the general public (with audiophile gear):
EQUIPMENT:
- 1x Recording studio containing SCHOEPS Mk2 Microphones
- 1x Professional recording engineer
- 1x Professional violinist with a Stradivarius and another violin
METHOD:
Get the violinist to play these three works using both violins:
- ALBINONI : Adagio in G minor
- TCHAIKOVSKY : Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35
- BACH : Sonata for Solo Violin //one or two selections
Capture the recording to 32-bit floating point high resolution PCM wav files.
ZIP up the files and upload to your favorite Torrent site (PirateBay, etc).
Allow me and everyone else on planet earth to download and listen.
I am curious to see if I can tell the difference on my sound system.
---
FYI,
My personal listening setup is:
- 2x Fostex SM6600 Passive Studio Monitors //used at rearfield
- 2x ATC SCM19 Passive Monitors //used at nearfield
The speakers are hooked up to play in 2x2 stereo fashion using separate identical class-A amplifiers and a signal splitter box.
The speakers are placed to form a converging triangle towards one corner of a sound-proofed room with me sitting
at the apex of the triangle in the corner.
My personal playback setup is:
- A good Laptop computer
- A good external DAC (digital analog converter) piping the signal from the computer to the amplifiers.
- Windows XP operating system tweaked and stripped down to bare bones.
- foobar2000 audio player software, with Kernel Streaming plugin (foo_out_ks.dll), giving bit-exact playback bypassing the operating system kernel mixer.
Reply to This