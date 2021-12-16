from the money-money-money-moooooneeyy dept.
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle charges it used trades involving customer cash to lower the firm's borrowing costs in violation of the SEC's Customer Protection Rule.
[...] According to the SEC's order, Morgan Stanley had its affiliate, Morgan Stanley Equity Financing Ltd., serve as a customer of its U.S. broker-dealer, a relationship that allowed the affiliate to use margin loans from the U.S. broker-dealer to finance the costs of hedging swap trades with customers. The margin loans lowered the borrowing costs incurred to hedge these swap trades and reduced the U.S. broker-dealer's customer reserve account deposit requirements by tens to hundreds of millions of dollars per day.
The SEC order finds that Morgan Stanley's affiliated transactions violated the Customer Protection Rule and that as a result of inaccurately calculating its customer reserve account requirements, it submitted inaccurate reports to the SEC. Morgan Stanley provided substantial cooperation during the SEC's investigation and has agreed to review its compliance with the Customer Protection Rule and to take remedial steps to improve its calculation processes. Morgan Stanley also significantly increased the amount of excess funds it maintains in its customer reserve account.
Source: The Securities and Exchange Commission
I'll miss stories like this one next year (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:I'll miss stories like this one next year (Score:5, Insightful)
Why? They're going to get worse, or better?
These are light slaps on the wrist that don't impress me one iota. I'll believe there is justice when the executives themselves pay the fines out of their own bank accounts. I'll feel even better when there are NO FINES. We make the executives clean up trash on the highway every weekend for 3 years. If they hurt us too much, it's Federal Pound Me In The Ass Prison.
Seriously. There are two sets of laws. One book for the slaves, and one book for the elites. Some brown guy is sitting in prison for stealing $100 to eat (and gave back the change), while these fucks have their behavior handled by an accountant under their employ.
These stories are a disgusting reminder of how unequal we really all are.
How much did Morgan Stanley save? (Score:3, Insightful)
First, good on the SEC for identifying and punishing this behavior.
Second, how much money did Morgan Stanley save by undertaking this scheme. The key point is that the $7.5 Million needs to be substantially above the amount they saved, or else it is just the cost of doing business and they (and everybody else in industry) will continue to undertake maleficence. I'll take a "heads I win, tails I break even" bet any day.
