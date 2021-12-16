from the promote-them-to-where-they-can-do-the-least-damage dept.
Geert Hofstede's "Culture's Consequences" is one of the most influential management books of the 20th century. With well over 80,000 citations, Hofstede argues that 50 percent of managers' differences in their reactions to various situations are explained by cultural differences. Now, a researcher at the University of Missouri has determined that culture plays little or no part in leaders' management of their employees; this finding could impact how managers are trained and evaluated globally.
"We all want a higher quality of life, a desirable workplace environment and meaningful work -- no matter our home country," said Arthur Jago, professor of management in the Robert J. Trulaske College of Business at MU. "In management theory, we focus more on leaders' differences rather than their similarities. By analyzing the data in a new way, I found that managers across country borders and across cultures are more alike than different."
Crud. Does this mean you can't get away from PHB's no matter where you go?
capitalism dehumanize human work, it requires the same everywhere
So what he's saying here is that all managers behave basically the same? Or at least all managers taking a development seminar, which might select for the more ambitious.
It's very interesting to see research indicating that no manager is better or worse than any other at making certain decisions. I wonder what kind of decisions that's based on.
I don't personally buy their assertion. That's not what I saw working in China. Granted, I only worked at a small number of companies in one context and it might not generalize. However, what I saw was a very Confucian style of management practice at basically all the schools I worked at. The better schools realized that foreigners are foreign and should mostly be left alone, but it was an extreme top down set up at all of them where you probably wouldn't be explained why the decision was made or told what the goal of it was, you'd be told the what to do and then be expected to do it. And that was if I was lucky, as often as not, I'd be given a long list of things I wasn't allowed to do with no information at all about what they were looking for.
I found it absolutely shocking how little accountability there was on the part of the people making the decisions for the decisions they made. Granted, language schools in China attract the lowest class of managers they have, but still.
I experienced that at enough schools in enough parts of the country that it's probably not an anomaly and is a feature of a facet of Chinese culture that you probably won't see anywhere outside of Asia.
The only way that the claim that culture isn't a factor in management style is if you define it to be a part of the environment.
Researcher needs to get a real job and find out of himself, vs. the lies on questioners.
Military manages are more hard nose and "just do it".
The same goods for most Asian based managers, this includes multiple members working on the same job, so it looks good to client znc higher ups. "Saving Face"
US managers are more laid back, but when they are new to position will hard nosing it, until they realize then all will play their games and shaft them by using time-off to screw with schedules. It is why Agile is handled poorly in *ALL* origination, since the manager tries to use it as hammer to control, and place members on the short list. Once they get over it, they tend to see the employees as protecting them, so more librarites are available to all.
Research is in the mode of publish or die. Here is close to die phase as I can see.
As several others have commented, this research doesn't pass the "smell test." As anybody who has worked with other cultures, employees are very different. Using a very wide sterotype brush (individual people and indeed countries may vary), you have the "never say no, even if I really don't know" of certain Asian regions, the laid-back "I'll get to it when I get to it" of certain tropical regions, the "if you aren't getting results, swear at them louder" of some militaries, the "management and workers can work hand-in-hand to improve everything" of some Western cultures, and the "management is the enemy" of other Western cultures.
Is this study really saying that the same management style is successful in interfacing with all of them?
That's like saying that "I don't care if I'm using Perl, Java, C++, Assembly, or JavaScript; it's all the same programming.
There is no way that a manager from the US, Japan, Germany, India, Brazil, Italy, Vietnam, and Nigeria could be interchanged successfully without retraining going on in between positions.
I remember reading some folk theory that "the Japs" lost WW2 because of their honor-based culture demanded everyone seek battlefield glory, where us good ole Americans loved gridiron football and understood the essential division of tasks. Thus the Americans performed better at squad-level and that helped win the war.
For me, as long as I don't have a my-way-or-the-highway boss I do pretty well. It seems like the military churns those guys out, and they don't adjust well to legitimate questions. Any question is treated as though you've asked if they prefer their manhood being cage-locked while you screw their wife in front of them.
