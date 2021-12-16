from the reading-your-mail dept.
According to an article on engadget today, Egypt is blocking access to the encrypted messaging application Signal, made by Open Whisper Systems.
Egypt has blocked its residents from accessing encrypted messaging app Signal, according to the application's developer. Mada Masr, an Egypt-based media organization, reported yesterday that several users took to Twitter over the weekend to report that they could no longer send or receive messages while on Egyptian IP addresses. Open Whisper Systems, the team behind the app, told a user asking about a situation that everything was working just as intended on their end. Now that the company has confirmed that the country is blocking access to Edward Snowden's preferred messaging app, it has begun working on a way to circumvent the ban. They intend to deploy their solution over the next few weeks.
Signal can be downloaded here for android and here for ios
DIE, Social Media, DIE (Score:0)
This a GREAT News! Block SN next please! Yes yes!!
VPN to the rescue (Score:0)
Or have they gone completely nuts and blocked that too because the holy koran says encryption is evil?
SoylentApp (Score:0)
Where I can download soylent social app.
Tied to Phone# (Score:0)
Even if the messages are encrypted you still have to worry about meta-data because Signal requires your account be identified by your phone number. They say they do it because phone# is a convenient ID for the users to remember. And that's true, but its a serious weakness, especially for users in an autocratic country like Egypt. I wish Signal would offer the option to chose an 'inconvenient' ID for better privacy.
Or better yet, instead of IDs for the endpoints, IDs for the "channel" between them (kind of like IRC channels) so that conversations between any two (or more) users would have a unique ID unrelated to any other conversations.
And still the cryptoweenies will refuse to learn (Score:4, Insightful)
Encryption is all well and good so long as the government allows it. Sure they can't listen in, but they can just stop any communication they can't listen to. VPN? Obvious attempt to circumvent monitoring, stop it. Push em hard enough they will limit https to trusted destinations. Encryption only keeps open societies honest, it is useless against unfree ones.
