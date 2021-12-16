Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Egypt has Blocked Encrypted Messaging App Signal

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday December 22, @12:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the reading-your-mail dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

According to an article on engadget today, Egypt is blocking access to the encrypted messaging application Signal, made by Open Whisper Systems.

Egypt has blocked its residents from accessing encrypted messaging app Signal, according to the application's developer. Mada Masr, an Egypt-based media organization, reported yesterday that several users took to Twitter over the weekend to report that they could no longer send or receive messages while on Egyptian IP addresses. Open Whisper Systems, the team behind the app, told a user asking about a situation that everything was working just as intended on their end. Now that the company has confirmed that the country is blocking access to Edward Snowden's preferred messaging app, it has begun working on a way to circumvent the ban. They intend to deploy their solution over the next few weeks.

Signal can be downloaded here for android and here for ios

Original Submission


«  Culture Not a Factor in Management Styles Globally | Japanese Spacecraft to Study Van Allen Belts, Launched Atop Upgraded Solid-Fuel Rockets  »
Egypt has Blocked Encrypted Messaging App Signal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 20 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.