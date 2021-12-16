Using an upgraded Epsilon rocket, Japan sent its Exploration of Energizing and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) spacecraft into a high-energy orbit that will repeatedly pass through the Van Allen belts to allow the probe to study how geomagnetic storms form. Liftoff from Kyushu Island took place at 8 p.m. Japan Standard Time (6 a.m. EST / 11:00 GMT) [on December 20th].

[...] [The spacecraft] carries with it nine instruments to study the radiation belts: XEP-e (Extremely high-energy electron sensor), HEP-e (High-energy particle sensor – electron), MEP-e (Medium-energy particle sensor – electron), LEP-e (Low-energy particle sensor – electro), MEP-i (Medium-energy particle – ion), LEP-i (Low-energy particle – ion), MGF (Magnetic Field Experiment), PWE (Plasma Wave Experiment), and S-WPIA (Software Wave-Particle Interaction Analyzer). The primary mission is expected to last for one year, with the possibility of an extension.