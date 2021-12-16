from the particle-arly-interesting dept.
Japan has successfully launched the Exploration of Energizing and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) spacecraft using an Epsilon-2 rocket:
Using an upgraded Epsilon rocket, Japan sent its Exploration of Energizing and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) spacecraft into a high-energy orbit that will repeatedly pass through the Van Allen belts to allow the probe to study how geomagnetic storms form. Liftoff from Kyushu Island took place at 8 p.m. Japan Standard Time (6 a.m. EST / 11:00 GMT) [on December 20th].
[...] [The spacecraft] carries with it nine instruments to study the radiation belts: XEP-e (Extremely high-energy electron sensor), HEP-e (High-energy particle sensor – electron), MEP-e (Medium-energy particle sensor – electron), LEP-e (Low-energy particle sensor – electro), MEP-i (Medium-energy particle – ion), LEP-i (Low-energy particle – ion), MGF (Magnetic Field Experiment), PWE (Plasma Wave Experiment), and S-WPIA (Software Wave-Particle Interaction Analyzer). The primary mission is expected to last for one year, with the possibility of an extension.
Reuters emphasizes the solid propellant used by the rocket:
The Epsilon-2 three-stage rocket is part of a new generation of solid propellant rockets and makes it possible for launch costs to be reduced up to one third, according to JAXA. Curbing costs for rocket launches is important as more emerging economies aim to put communication and weather satellites in space and Japan faces stiff competition with U.S. and European rivals such as Arianespace.
Do they do something new? (Score:1)
Do they study something new or does the mission overlap with some existing satellite's mission?
