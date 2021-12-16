Stories
If the U.S. Won't Pay Its Teachers, China Will

posted by mrpg on Thursday December 22, @07:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the ni-hao-ma dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

Today, Mi is 33 and founder of a startup that aims to give Chinese kids the kind of education American children receive in top U.S. schools. Called VIPKid, the company matches Chinese students aged five to 12 with predominantly North American instructors to study English, math, science and other subjects. Classes take place online, typically for two or three 25-minute sessions each week.

Mi is capitalizing on an alluring arbitrage opportunity. In China, there are hundreds of millions of kids whose parents are willing to pay up if they can get high-quality education. In the U.S. and Canada, teachers are often underpaid—and many have quit the profession because they couldn't make a decent living. Growth has been explosive. The three-year-old company started this year with 200 teachers and has grown to 5,000, now working with 50,000 children. Next year, Mi anticipates she'll expand to 25,000 teachers and 200,000 children.

  • Just keep your skills up! (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 22, @08:23AM (#444649)

    That's what we tell people, right? Just keep your skills up!

    If you keep your skills up, you'll always be in demand!

    Keep your skills up, and you can be a billionaire!

    In the U.S. and Canada, teachers are often underpaid—and many have quit the profession because they couldn't make a decent living.

    Impossible!! This must be a lie.

  • Where's the money going? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 22, @11:03AM (#444680) Journal
    US teachers are supposedly underpaid, but US education at all levels has huge amounts spent per pupil, even if we just restrict our attention to spending at the federal level. It's not funding that fails here, but the huge disconnect between spending and outcome. And that's because a huge number of parties, including the teachers, the ones who actually have the responsibility of making sure students learn, aren't doing their jobs.

  • Cunning. (Score:2)

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Thursday December 22, @12:32PM (#444696) Journal

    If China really is as underhand and monstrous [theguardian.com] as the new administration believes it is, then I can hardly think of a more effective way to undermine the US than this.

    Nevertheless President Trump will welcome (or at least tacitly approve) this move, since it means Chinese money flowing into the US. He will of course completely ignore the problem that suddenly there aren't enough teachers for American children, because that's exactly the kind of thing he doesn't give a shit about. 10-15 years from now when the educational deficit starts to become a problem for the job market, his successor will blame... oh, I don't know... let's say the Canadians, while simultaneously importing ever more low-paid foreign workers, decrying immigration and declaring themselves the champion of the working class American. Meanwhile China will be overtaking the US in terms of technology, research, academia and high-tech industry.

  • Not a salary issue? (Score:2)

    by aclarke (2049) on Thursday December 22, @02:05PM (#444716) Homepage
    I'm not sure the title of the Bloomberg article, or this one, is completely accurate. It looks like they pay teachers $20-22 per hour, plus some perks and bonuses. It's sad that that seems to be more than some teachers are making in the US, but on the other hand I think they're hiring American teachers generally because that's what the parents in China are looking for. I'd imagine there are many, many, many, many teachers in China who would love to make US$20/hr on the side to teach in this environment as well. According to https://www.quora.com/How-much-are-Chinese-teachers-salaries-in-China [quora.com] it looks like teachers in China generally make US$300-800 per month, plus maybe a yearly bonus.