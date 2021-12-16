from the ni-hao-ma dept.
Today, Mi is 33 and founder of a startup that aims to give Chinese kids the kind of education American children receive in top U.S. schools. Called VIPKid, the company matches Chinese students aged five to 12 with predominantly North American instructors to study English, math, science and other subjects. Classes take place online, typically for two or three 25-minute sessions each week.
Mi is capitalizing on an alluring arbitrage opportunity. In China, there are hundreds of millions of kids whose parents are willing to pay up if they can get high-quality education. In the U.S. and Canada, teachers are often underpaid—and many have quit the profession because they couldn't make a decent living. Growth has been explosive. The three-year-old company started this year with 200 teachers and has grown to 5,000, now working with 50,000 children. Next year, Mi anticipates she'll expand to 25,000 teachers and 200,000 children.
Just keep your skills up! (Score:1, Informative)
That's what we tell people, right? Just keep your skills up!
If you keep your skills up, you'll always be in demand!
Keep your skills up, and you can be a billionaire!
In the U.S. and Canada, teachers are often underpaid—and many have quit the profession because they couldn't make a decent living.
Impossible!! This must be a lie.
Reply to This
Re:Just keep your skills up! (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd say you're both right. There is more to teaching than knowing how to solve a math problem. Unions do degrade the quality and performance of teaching as a profession.
I taught English in Japan, and the level of commitment by the teacher and his involvement with the totality of his student's life is on a whole other level from America. He spends most of his waking hours with him. If the student gets caught shoplifting or something like that, the cops call the teacher, not the parents. In America, thanks to unions, the teachers knock off at 2:30pm after having started at 8am; and in that 6.5 hour day they've had a 90 minute prep period and an hour lunch. So they work slightly more than a half day each day. They get about 50 flavors of religious holidays off, and they don't have to work for 3 months out of the year, in the summer. And, they are not held accountable at all for how many of their kids pass assessment test or what kind of grades they get or whether they can read or do basic math. For all that, they get paid multiples more than the median national salary, and enjoy very generous health and retirement benefits. And when they do something bad, it is nearly impossible to get them fired. (All this I have seen intimately from serving on the school board) Result: 2/3rds of the kid fail the state-wide tests. Not, "pass with an A, B, C, or D," but "F," for failure.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
Where's the money going? (Score:2, Interesting)
Reply to This
Cunning. (Score:2)
If China really is as underhand and monstrous [theguardian.com] as the new administration believes it is, then I can hardly think of a more effective way to undermine the US than this.
Nevertheless President Trump will welcome (or at least tacitly approve) this move, since it means Chinese money flowing into the US. He will of course completely ignore the problem that suddenly there aren't enough teachers for American children, because that's exactly the kind of thing he doesn't give a shit about. 10-15 years from now when the educational deficit starts to become a problem for the job market, his successor will blame... oh, I don't know... let's say the Canadians, while simultaneously importing ever more low-paid foreign workers, decrying immigration and declaring themselves the champion of the working class American. Meanwhile China will be overtaking the US in terms of technology, research, academia and high-tech industry.
Reply to This
Not a salary issue? (Score:2)
Reply to This