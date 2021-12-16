Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Prehistoric Bird Species Discovered

posted by janrinok on Thursday December 22, @01:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the birds-with-bite dept.
Science

mrpg writes:

A new prehistoric bird species has been discovered in the Canadian Arctic.

A team of geologists at the University of Rochester has discovered a new species of bird in the Canadian Arctic. At approximately 90 million years old, the bird fossils are among the oldest avian records found in the northernmost latitude, and offer further evidence of an intense warming event during the late Cretaceous period.

"The bird would have been a cross between a large seagull and a diving bird like a cormorant, but likely had teeth," says John Tarduno, professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University and leader of the expedition.

Tarduno and his team, which included both undergraduate and graduate students, named the bird Tingmiatornis arctica; "Tingmiat" means "those that fly" in the Inuktitut language spoken in the central and eastern Canadian Arctic (Nunavut territory).

Original Submission


«  The World's First Demonstration of Spintronics-Based Artificial Intelligence | US Supreme Court to Hear Case That May Ruin Lone Star Patent Trolls  »
New Prehistoric Bird Species Discovered | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.