The legal case of TC Heartland v Kraft Foods may appear to have very little to do with technology, but it could make life a lot harder for patent trolls – thanks to a US Supreme Court decision on Thursday.
The case between the two was brought by Kraft over its Mio Water Enhancer, a mixture of salt and flavorings for those who find regular water too dull. TC Heartland makes a similar product and Kraft contended that some of its intellectual property has been used to make the rival product.
Kraft wanted the case heard in Delaware, a state which has little to do with either company but is a notoriously patent-friendly venue. TC Heartland wants the venue to be in its home state, and has appealed an earlier ruling on the matter.
On Wednesday the Supremes granted certiorari [PDF] to the case, meaning it is on the schedule to be considered. If they rule in TC Heartland's favor, it will eliminate the practice of venue shopping, where companies bring cases in districts where some judges are more favorable and they think they have a better chance of winning.
East Texas (Score:0)
But then whatever will happen to all those poor judges in East Texas ;)
This won't kill patent trolls (Score:4, Interesting)
This won't kill patent trolls. It will only make their life more difficult. They won't be able to venue shop.
Trolls can still bring horrendously expensive lawsuits that drag innovators through expensive litigation for years.
And they can venue shop still, just not as brazenly. They can't pick ridiculously patent friendly venues. But they can bring the suit in a venue that appears legitimate, yet has a patent friendly bias. Just not as biased as today. It merely would need to appear that there was no improper reason to select the venue of choice.
Patent trolling companies will shield their own name by forming patent trolling companies that do the dirty work on their behalf. Example: Rockstar patent troll. This enables patent trolls such as Apple and Microsoft to hide behind Rockstar as a proxy.
