When power goes out in the rural town of Soroti in eastern Uganda, store manager Hussein Samsudin can only hope it won't go on so long it spoils his fresh goods.
Another shop owner, Richard Otekat, 37, has to pay a neighbour hourly to use his generator during blackouts as he can't afford to buy one himself, while others simply go without.
However residents of the town, surrounded by thatched huts, rivers and grasslands, hope a new solar plant, which went into operation last week, will bring an end to their electricity woes.
The $19 million (18-million euro), 33-acre solar plant—the first of its kind in East Africa—can produce 10 megawatts of power that is fed into Uganda's national power grid.
The project is crucial as Uganda seeks new ways to bring electricity to the 80 percent of its 40 million-strong population that does not have access to power.
Refits (Score:5, Interesting)
The article doesn't go into the technical or policy issues that presaged the project here, but Germany gets a huge amount of credit for this, through their support of a Refit (renewable energy feed-in-tariff) that made this project financially feasible. Essentially, the government agrees to preferential purchases of renewable energy at rates that are still discounted over a long timeframe. So everyone wins. Germany supported this process in Uganda for several years, ending the program because it still failed to attract the big number of power developers that had been anticipated. That's not to say it wasn't a success. Uganda is getting way out in front of sourcing energy from renewable sources - they've got 780MW of power lined up from hydropower over the next two years, all developed with Chinese support. And watch the next three years, when nearby Ethiopia puts well over a gigawatt of hydropower online, enough to illuminate just about all of East Africa.
This isn't just development projects delivering niche solutions to the world's poor. It's African governments putting a lot of time and resources into maximizing renewable energy because the economics of it are favorable and improving.
This article might have been custom chosen for me - I used to work for a company developing power projects in Uganda. Never thought I'd see something on Soylent though - nice work Janrinok and Phoenix666.
I assert solar is a good investment (Score:2)
Much of the us is cancelling solar subsidies, but those subsidies are continuing in other countries. The price per kilowatt will continue to drop as the economies of scale grow.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
"Mud hut and solar panels?" I'll take it (Score:2)
Would rather have a mud hut (probably more like some form of adobe--don't look down on these people, they're not savages!) with a clean, steady, reliable energy source than some 3,500 square foot vinyl-sided fuckbox running on hell knows what pumped out of the ground.
Granted this stuff doesn't (yet?) scale well to a US-sized grid, but, one step at a time. This could be instrumental in freeing smaller nations from the proxy-warfare-waging grip of larger ones who use resources as an incentive/threat.
