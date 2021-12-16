from the never-used-that-excuse-before dept.
Why does sex exist when organisms that clone themselves use less time and energy, and do not need a mate to produce offspring? Researchers at the University of Stirling aiming to answer this age-old question have discovered that sex can help the next generation resist infection.
Populations that clone themselves are entirely female and do not need sex to reproduce. As sex requires males, and males do not produce offspring themselves, an entirely clonal population should always reproduce faster than a sexual one.
Yet while some animal and plant species can reproduce without sex, such as komodo dragons, starfish and bananas, sex is still the dominant mode of reproduction in the natural world.
Scientists know that sex allows genes to mix, allowing populations to quickly evolve and adapt to changing environments, including rapidly evolving parasites.
However, for sex to beat cloning as a reproduction strategy, there must be large-scale benefits that make a difference to the next generation. The theory has been difficulty to test as most organisms are either wholly sexual or clonal so cannot be compared easily.
A team of experts from the University of Stirling have taken an innovative approach to test the costs and benefits of sex. Using an organism that can reproduce both ways, the waterflea, researchers found sexually produced offspring were more than twice as resistant to infectious disease as their clonal sisters.
Impossible. (Score:2)
Evolution has no foresight. Evolution doesn't work that way. At best you could say something like descendants of sexually bimorphic species were better at surviving infections/diseases/parasites, etc., which is one of the standard theories for why sexually bimorphic species are so common, and why parthenogenetic species tend to go extinct. Note how the direction of the arrow of causation has changed. Evolution has no foresight.
However, this doesn't seem to apply to the bdelloid rotifers. So this needs explaining. They've been an expanding group of parthenogenetic rotifers for quite a long time. One can't really talk about species in a parthenogenetic group, but if we could we would say they compose an immense number of species descendant from the original parthenogenetic individual.
P.S.: This isn't a criticism of the original paper which I haven't read, and am likely not competent to read. It is, however, a STRONG criticism of the summary.
Security through obscurity (Score:1, Insightful)
I've heard about this theory as the top explanation of sex for roughly 5 years. This seems to be confirmation of the top theory.
It's essentially security-through-obscurity: the offspring have semi-custom (re-combined) genes, making it harder for invaders to depend on an existing pattern of genes.
The script-kiddie viruses cannot as easily use pre-canned attack algorithms or techniques since each offspring is genetically unique.
Reply to This
