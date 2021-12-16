from the it's-like-looking-in-a-mirror dept.
In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the ALPHA collaboration reports the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological developments that open up a completely new era in high-precision antimatter research. It is the result of over 20 years of work by the CERN1 antimatter community.
"Using a laser to observe a transition in antihydrogen and comparing it to hydrogen to see if they obey the same laws of physics has always been a key goal of antimatter research," said Jeffrey Hangst, Spokesperson of the ALPHA collaboration.
[...] With its single proton and single electron, hydrogen is the most abundant, simple and well-understood atom in the Universe. Its spectrum has been measured to very high precision. Antihydrogen atoms, on the other hand are poorly understood. Because the Universe appears to consist entirely of matter, the constituents of antihydrogen atoms – antiprotons and positrons – have to be produced and assembled into atoms before the antihydrogen spectrum can be measured. It's a painstaking process, but well worth the effort since any measurable difference between the spectra of hydrogen and antihydrogen would break basic principles of physics and possibly help understand the puzzle of the matter-antimatter imbalance in the Universe.
Additional coverage from The New York Times and National Public Radio.
Observation of the 1S–2S transition in trapped antihydrogen (DOI: 10.1038/nature21040) (DX)
antideuterium (Score:0)
Good good now all we need is some antideuterium to fuel a warp reactor and the vulcans will come to observe our primitive planet and not laugh at us smugly.
Reply to This
Nobel Prize? (Score:2)
HIggs boson, gravity waves and now this! This is pretty cool.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
Reply to This
Positronium (Score:2)
one can create a short-lived hydroven-like bound state between an electron and a proton. But it doesn't have a nucleus, rather the two particles have symmetric orbitals.
There is also charmonium, whose spectrum was measured in the early 80s.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This