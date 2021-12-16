from the this-won't-help-my-cold dept.
China's smoggiest city closed schools Wednesday as much of the country suffered its sixth day under an oppressive haze, sparking public anger about the slow response to the threat to children's health.
Since Friday a choking miasma has covered a large swathe of northeastern China, leaving more than 460 million gasping for breath.
Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, was one of more than 20 cities which went on red alert Friday evening, triggering an emergency plan to reduce pollution by shutting polluting factories and taking cars off the road, among other measures.
Nowhere has been hit as hard as Shijiazhuang, which has seen a huge rise in pollution.
But the city's education department waited until Tuesday evening to announce it was closing elementary schools and kindergartens, following similar moves in nearby Beijing and Tianjin.
The announcement said middle and high schools could close on a voluntary basis.
The statement on the education department's official social media account provoked anger.
Hmm, classmates in Beijing assured us air pollution in China came from Siberia.
Also at Channel NewsAsia: Chinese cities choked by dangerous smog for fifth day; factories, schools closed
Well, they might be ahead of where the US was [bloomberg.com] when the US started to clean up its pollution problem.
One famous paper, by economists Gene M. Grossman and Alan Krueger, found that (in current dollars) the turning point for environmental improvement comes in “almost every case” when countries reach the range of $17,000 to $18,000 in per capita annual income. Current Chinese per capita income can be plausibly estimated at over $14,000 per year. That means China may not be far from starting to clean up its air, and indeed air quality is already one of the major political issues in China.
The Chinese government already responds to pollution problems with factory closings and automobile restrictions more quickly than it used to, and in general there is better data and more transparency from policymakers. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing reports pollution improvements for particulate matter over the last year. Over the last two years, there have been suggestions, admittedly debatable ones, that China’s evolution into a service-sector economy means that the turning point already has been reached.
I would suggest the slightly generous estimate that, in terms of a weighted average, the U. S. first began to improve its air-pollution problem in the middle of the 1960s, when Americans earned an average of about $28,000 a year. In terms of the Kuznets curve, that means the U.S. was a laggard in limiting its air pollution problems compared to other nations and their average pace of starting improvements when incomes reached the neighborhood of $17,000. (In fairness to the U.S., as one of the first nations to fight air pollution, it faced a tougher, costlier, and more uncertain path.)
