A revolution is under way in the teaching of computer science in schools in England - but it risks leaving girls and pupils from poorer backgrounds and ethnic minorities behind. That's the conclusion of academics who've studied data about the move from ICT as a national curriculum subject to computer science.
Four years ago, amid general disquiet that ICT was teaching children little more than how Microsoft Office worked, the government took the subject off the national curriculum. The idea was that instead schools should move to offering more rigorous courses in computer science - children would learn to code rather than how to do PowerPoint.
But academics at Roehampton University, who compile an annual study of computing education, have some worrying news. First, just 28% of schools entered pupils for the GCSE in computing in 2015. At A-level, only 24% entered pupils for the qualification.
Then there's the evidence that girls just aren't being persuaded to take an interest - 16% of GCSE computing entrants in 2015 were female and the figure for the A-level was just 8.5% . The qualification is relatively new and more schools - and more girls, took it in 2016 - but female participation was still only 20% for the GCSE and 10% for the A-level.
Why is it girls are not attracted to computer science? Is it some deeply embedded gender bias, or something else?
Decades ago - no girls
I got my start in computers pretty early... mainframes. The local community college was offering several courses in computer programming, and I eagerly took them all. It was so much fun I went into the lab all day every Saturday to experiment and learn.
There were plenty of females at this college so things like the microscopic tuition and opportunity were not keeping them away. They just would rather eat worms than touch a computer. Admitting my interest in computers caused all females to immediately put me in the "invisible" category.
I don't know why... I just know this is how it was back then. A few years later, I was making a ton of money compared to them, and the males they adored. Suddenly I was painted as discriminating against them because I was winning the jobs race and they weren't.
Since then I have worked for more female managers than male. Sometimes two or three levels above me was a woman. I don't believe men have locked women out of computing. It seems to me many of them excluded themselves, until they discovered (half a decade later than I did) that there was money to be made. By then perhaps the stereotype was set: women don't grok computers and can't code.
But in the early days there was nobody shutting them out. They were out only because of their own revulsion for the idea of working with machines.
I should not have to learn to fly a helicopter. Just mash the controls at random and nothing bad can possibly happen.
Same reason men aren't nurses
There are some professions that just appeal to gender stereotypes.
Stereotypes exist because most people in a group will share at least some traits with the stereotype.
In the case of both computing and nursing, there is a stereotypical bias in the ability to form meaningful relationships.
Computer programming does not involve a whole lot in the way of meaningful human interaction.
In most orgs, the human interaction part of software development is handled by Business Analysts and the BA's where I've worked at least, tend to be overwhelmingly female.
Boys and men aren't as interested in the "meaningful human interaction" side and thus if they are interested in computing at all, will tend to become programmers or testers.
Interestingly enough, software testers are roughly 50/50, because this is a job that requires meaningful human interaction.
Even the epic women programmers such as Lady Ada and Admiral Hopper focused more on the social side of programming.
Lady Ada of course creating the first computer programs as a way to demonstrate the power of the analytical engine, she was publishing papers and basically talking about the invention. She was as much an evangelist as a developer.
Hopper spent most of her career focusing mostly on lecturing. "Don't waste a microsecond", anyone?
The flipside of this is nursing. Nursing is a job that theoretically requires certain attributes of physicality that are more predominate in men. Lifting and turning a patient is just one example, dealing with a patient who is coming down off a major drug and has become physically violent is another. Yet men are as underrepresented in nursing as women are in coding and I don't really see anyone complaining about this.
This is made up for by men becoming orderlies and security guards.
Men make up the vast majority of security guards and orderlies where brute strength is basically the only job requirement.
If you look at medicine in general though especially at the MD level you'll find that the split is closer to 50/50.
People, we have stereotypes for a reason, please use them correctly.
Money
The only reason this matters is that people want to take even more of your money... you know... "to help the girls and minorities!"
This could be bad.
Who will make the sandwiches in the future?
Something I've been thinking about recently
It seems to me that the current dialogue may overemphasize a desire for Computer Science literacy, especially as expressed via programming languages. I'd think it would be useful for kids to play around with Excel/Google Sheets -- first by using it to keep textual information (e.g., to-do lists, phone numbers, etc), then to include simple arithmetic formulas, and then to let them take it further by writing macros, etc., if they're interested.
I'd think much of the non-programmer day-to-day computing can be expressed in that form, without having to start by staring at a blank editor page with a head full of a specific language's syntax. At least when writing spreadsheet macros, the variables/data are provided in a visual context (cells) and one can concentrate more fully on the program logic. In addition, the data and logic flow is clearer since you can navigate a cursor around the cells and see which variables/data (cells) are affected by a given formula, since typically a function's value is interpolated visually into a cell/cell formula.
They're smarter than we are
They see the jobs going offshore, and decide to do things that can't be offshored. Like nursing. Or teaching.
Here's hoping the Great Orange Hope kills the H1-B program, or at least makes it work as it was originally intended.
