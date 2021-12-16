Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Supertasters a Super Opportunity for Advertisers

posted by charon on Friday December 23, @03:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the tastes-like-burning dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

For food and beverage advertisers, understanding consumer taste preferences is critical. New research is shedding more light on what drives the preferences of one group, known as supertasters. This research may allow advertisers to better market their products to this segment of the population.

The research of Michael LaTour, a former professor of marketing and law at Ithaca College who passed away in November 2015; his wife Kathy LaTour, an associate professor of services marketing at Cornell University; and Brian Wansink, professor of marketing at Cornell, is set to be published in an upcoming issue of the Journal of Advertising Research.

The trio used three small studies to answer several questions about supertasters—individuals whose increased amount of taste bud papillae leave them prone to disliking bitter foods while preferring sweet ones—and find out more about their brand identification ability, brand loyalty and if their abilities dissipate with learning.

Original Submission


«  Computing GCSE 'Leaves Girls and Poorer Students Behind' | Graphene Able to Transport Huge Currents On the Nano Scale  »
Supertasters a Super Opportunity for Advertisers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.