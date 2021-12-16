from the tastes-like-burning dept.
For food and beverage advertisers, understanding consumer taste preferences is critical. New research is shedding more light on what drives the preferences of one group, known as supertasters. This research may allow advertisers to better market their products to this segment of the population.
The research of Michael LaTour, a former professor of marketing and law at Ithaca College who passed away in November 2015; his wife Kathy LaTour, an associate professor of services marketing at Cornell University; and Brian Wansink, professor of marketing at Cornell, is set to be published in an upcoming issue of the Journal of Advertising Research.
The trio used three small studies to answer several questions about supertasters—individuals whose increased amount of taste bud papillae leave them prone to disliking bitter foods while preferring sweet ones—and find out more about their brand identification ability, brand loyalty and if their abilities dissipate with learning.
I'm an underwhelmingTaster (Score:2)
Have been since I heard of SuperTasters 30 years ago. I can identify flavors in mystery food, but can't say what they are. My brother in law can taste something I cooked and say shit like "a bit of oregano, some thyme, bit of garlic". I can taste the same thing, even though I cooked it, and say "damn, wish I'd written down what I put into that cuz it's mighty tasty".
WOW!!!! (Score:0)
This is clearly the most important research in the history of human kind.
If you think not then you have not been paying to attention to what our entire society devotes itself to almost exclusively...
has anyone tried this? (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synsepalum_dulcificum [wikipedia.org]
Seems like a fun thing for New Year's and this story reminded me about it.
Amazon is selling 3.5 grams (10 servings) for $15 or 7 grams for $25. Has added corn starch.
As for the actual topic, is the way to figure out you're a "supertaster" to ingest cilantro and identify a soapy taste?
masochist (Score:2)
We need to make an IPA with stevia crystals!
If you eat/drink bitter things, you get used to the taste. You just need to put in the work.
