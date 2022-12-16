16/12/22/070210 story
The BBC reports:
A French court has found International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence but did not hand down any punishment.
As French finance minister in 2008, she approved an award of €404m ($429m; £340m) to businessman Bernard Tapie for the disputed sale of a firm.
The IMF board said it retained "full confidence" in her leadership.
She said she would not appeal against the ruling: "There's a point in time when one has to just stop, turn the page and move on and continue to work with those who have put their trust in me."
The French government also confirmed its confidence in Ms Lagarde, who was reappointed to a five-year term at the IMF in February.
