Using sunlight to make chemical products has long been a dream of chemical engineers. The problem is that the available sunlight generates too little energy to kick off reactions. However, nature is able to do this. Antenna molecules in leaves capture energy from sunlight and collect it in the reaction centers of the leaf where enough solar energy is present for the chemical reactions of photosynthesis.
The researchers used relatively new materials known as luminescent solar concentrators (LSC's), which are able to capture sunlight in a similar way. Special light-sensitive molecules in these materials capture a large amount of the incoming light that they then convert into a specific color that is conducted to the edges via light conductivity. These LSCs are often used in combination with solar cells to boost the yield.
The researchers, led by Dr. Timothy Noël, incorporated very thin channels in a silicon rubber LSC through which a liquid can be pumped. In this way, they were able to bring the incoming sunlight into contact with the molecules in the liquid with high enough intensity to generate chemical reactions.
While the reaction they chose serves as an initial example, the results surpassed all their expectations, and not only in the lab. "Even an experiment on a cloudy day demonstrated that the chemical production was 40 percent higher than in a similar experiment without LSC material," says research leader Noël. "We still see plenty of possibilities for improvement. We now have a powerful tool at our disposal that enables the sustainable, sunlight-based production of valuable chemical products like drugs or crop protection agents."
Dude! (Score:0)
The GROW FARM is growing METH and LSD while I sleep!
Once we understand how to do this... (Score:1)
I get the very strong impression that once we become adept at coding DNA for molecular synthesis, we will find ourselves awash in abundance for any particular chemical configuration we can dream up, in much the same way we now find ourselves awash in every circuit configuration we dream up.
Today: Automation and photographic-style replication.
Tomorrow: Above plus biological style chemical synthesis?
With the synthesis systems resembling more a brewery than a refinery.
Who knew fifty years ago just how cheap a microprocessor could possibly be? I remember back that far ago, and the vacuum-tube TV's had just taken hold, and I was just seeing the first ads for Remington-Rand business machines, most based on mechanical cogs.
I believe we have just began to open the door on what's out there - and the wider we open it, the more we see.
I am overwhelmed with what we have done in the last 50 years I have been cognizant enough to see. More scientific advancement has been made in the narrow window of time I have been allowed to exist in than has happened in all of recorded history. And it shows no signs of stopping.
My biggest regret is my biological clock is going to tick out before I get to see the end of it.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
