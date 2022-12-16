Stories
More Than 170 Colleges and Universities Urging Trump to Support Climate Action

posted by janrinok on Friday December 23, @04:13PM
from the it's-an-ill-wind-that-blows-no-good dept.
News Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

An overwhelming majority of scientists, including numerous UCLA researchers, agree that we have to take action to curb the effects of climate change.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block joined leaders in higher education from more than 35 states today calling on incoming president Donald Trump's administration to protect the Earth's climate.

Chancellors and presidents from more than 170 colleges and universities signed on to the open letter calling for "aggressive climate action."

Trump has at times described climate change as a hoax and proposed withdrawing from the historic Paris climate agreement signed at the annual United Nations climate conference in 2015. An overwhelming majority of scientists, including numerous UCLA researchers, agree that climate change is caused by humans and will result in dramatic, disruptive changes within this century. UCLA research has projected that without drastic action, Los Angeles will heat up an average of 4 to 5 degrees by midcentury.

"As a university," Block said, "we have a deep commitment to research innovative solutions for tomorrow, to serve the greater public good and to educate the leaders of future generations. Strong federal and international climate action is critical to this mission."

Original Submission


  • Trump U (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @04:17PM (#445060)

    Get real. I realize they have to try but they are petitioning the ringleader of the Trump U scam. Facts and, especially, science are neither his interest or his forte.

  • Schizophrenia (Score:3, Informative)

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Friday December 23, @04:22PM (#445062) Journal

    Trump is a staunch denier of global warming... except where it threatens his investments. [politico.com]

    I sometimes wonder if he himself actually believes anything he says, or if his opinion simply changes every now and again according to some recent input and as soon as he does so his brain immediately erases all memory of him ever having believed anything different.

    • Re:Schizophrenia (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @04:26PM (#445065)

      I sometimes wonder if he himself actually believes anything he says, or if his opinion simply changes every now and again according to some recent input and as soon as he does so his brain immediately erases all memory of him ever having believed anything different.

      What you have described is the difference between lying and bullshitting. Liars know the truth and consciously make an effort to obscure it. Bullshitters have no foundational knowledge and just say whatever serves their interests in the moment. Trump is a consummate bullshiter.

  • Emotions rather than Facts (Score:0, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @04:23PM (#445064)

    An "open letter" is the last refuge of the scientifically incompetent; it's exactly the kind of drivel one would expect from modern institutions of so-called "higher learning", where hard-nosed, unblinking inquiry has been replaced with safe spaces.

    The truth of the matter is that there is a dispute about global warming; there are questions about not only the way measurements are made and how those measurements are interpreted, but also about the very models used to make predictions, including questions about the correctness of the application of the very mathematical principles on which models are based.

    On one side, you've got politicians clamoring for power, researchers clamoring for money, and useful idiots clamoring for a sense of purpose; on the other side, you've got people risking their careers (and now their personal safety) to present thought that is contrary to the fabricated "consensus". Hmmm... I wonder what history tells us about other such asymmetric struggles in science.

  • Action (Score:2)

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 23, @04:52PM (#445084)

    What is the actual action proposed and provide some engineering estimates of the effects. Oh, you say the action recommended is great piles of money for researchers and some theater acts that will have no or minimal impact? Oh what a complete surprise.

  • He's got it covered (Score:3, Touché)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday December 23, @08:12PM (#445195)

    He already tweeted about this earlier this week [nbcnews.com]. Anthropogenic climate change will be drastically curtailed after we have a lot fewer anthros (or whatever they mutate into) and their machinery generating it.

  • More Fodder! (Score:2)

    by Zz9zZ (1348) on Saturday December 24, @01:01AM (#445330)

    This just hammers the nails into the coffin of compromise. Those elitist bastards are at it again, hopefully trump can bitchsmack them into submission by taking all their filthy grant money stolen from hardworking americans. If it wasn't for research grants we'd all be a lot more rich!

    just in case: /s

