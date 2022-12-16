from the it's-an-ill-wind-that-blows-no-good dept.
An overwhelming majority of scientists, including numerous UCLA researchers, agree that we have to take action to curb the effects of climate change.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block joined leaders in higher education from more than 35 states today calling on incoming president Donald Trump's administration to protect the Earth's climate.
Chancellors and presidents from more than 170 colleges and universities signed on to the open letter calling for "aggressive climate action."
Trump has at times described climate change as a hoax and proposed withdrawing from the historic Paris climate agreement signed at the annual United Nations climate conference in 2015. An overwhelming majority of scientists, including numerous UCLA researchers, agree that climate change is caused by humans and will result in dramatic, disruptive changes within this century. UCLA research has projected that without drastic action, Los Angeles will heat up an average of 4 to 5 degrees by midcentury.
"As a university," Block said, "we have a deep commitment to research innovative solutions for tomorrow, to serve the greater public good and to educate the leaders of future generations. Strong federal and international climate action is critical to this mission."
Trump U (Score:2, Informative)
Get real. I realize they have to try but they are petitioning the ringleader of the Trump U scam. Facts and, especially, science are neither his interest or his forte.
Schizophrenia (Score:3, Informative)
Trump is a staunch denier of global warming... except where it threatens his investments. [politico.com]
I sometimes wonder if he himself actually believes anything he says, or if his opinion simply changes every now and again according to some recent input and as soon as he does so his brain immediately erases all memory of him ever having believed anything different.
Re:Schizophrenia (Score:5, Insightful)
I sometimes wonder if he himself actually believes anything he says, or if his opinion simply changes every now and again according to some recent input and as soon as he does so his brain immediately erases all memory of him ever having believed anything different.
What you have described is the difference between lying and bullshitting. Liars know the truth and consciously make an effort to obscure it. Bullshitters have no foundational knowledge and just say whatever serves their interests in the moment. Trump is a consummate bullshiter.
Emotions rather than Facts (Score:0, Insightful)
An "open letter" is the last refuge of the scientifically incompetent; it's exactly the kind of drivel one would expect from modern institutions of so-called "higher learning", where hard-nosed, unblinking inquiry has been replaced with safe spaces.
The truth of the matter is that there is a dispute about global warming; there are questions about not only the way measurements are made and how those measurements are interpreted, but also about the very models used to make predictions, including questions about the correctness of the application of the very mathematical principles on which models are based.
On one side, you've got politicians clamoring for power, researchers clamoring for money, and useful idiots clamoring for a sense of purpose; on the other side, you've got people risking their careers (and now their personal safety) to present thought that is contrary to the fabricated "consensus". Hmmm... I wonder what history tells us about other such asymmetric struggles in science.
Re:Emotions rather than Facts (Score:4, Informative)
do not pretend to lecture us on facts
you are the one whose made a religion of elevating minor technical disagreements and margins of error into scientific heterodoxy
its neither scientific nor heterodoxy, its just propaganda from the people who benefit the most from ignoring the facts
Re:Emotions rather than Facts (Score:4, Insightful)
Well then, since the US will shortly have a government packed full of climate change deniers, logically we can expect all of these sycophantic scientists to suddenly change their tune, can't we?
Pray tell AC, exactly how much would you be willing to bet that the massive consensus on climate change among scientists suddenly inverts itself once Trump takes office? Because I'd be willing to take that bet.
Re:Emotions rather than Facts (Score:5, Insightful)
That's a straw man.
No, it really isn't. It's a direct and completely on-topic response to the point made. Lets' 'go through it step by step shall we?
1 - OP accuses researchers of "clamouring for money".
2 - AC replying picks up on that and says "I love the money claim, like all these scientists are really devoting their time to bad studies just to keep some grant money flowing."
3 - Another AC (you, I guess) then says "Clearly, you're not involved in Academia. That is exactly what the grant process is all about; these days, the Governments do control the purse strings, and you're pretty well fucked if you don't toe the line."
That is very clearly and unambiguously saying that people in academia simply so whatever they need to do (which presumably involves things like faking evidence & producing papers that support a particular view) to get money from the Government. I really don't see any other way that sentence could possibly be interpreted, unless it is written in a foreign language that just happens to have a lot of words that look like English words but actually mean something entirely different. You are the one moving the goalposts, abandoning the sinking "it's all fabricated to secure funding" meme to clutch desperately at the even more ridiculous "it's not science, it's a religion" one. Like I said a few weeks ago in some other thread, it will be interesting to see whether the alt-right survives Trump: So much of their schtick depends on their self image as an oppressed minority, I'm not sure they will survive the move to the mainstream. The exchange above is a prime example. Oh, and finally:
Clearly,
Inigomontoya.jpg.
Re:Emotions rather than Facts (Score:4, Informative)
This whole argument is a huge exercise in facepalming.
Joe: "There's no such thing as global warming."
Scientist: "Yes there is. We did experiments."
Joe: "Show me the evidence."
Scientist: "Here is our evidence."
Joe: "Your methods are wrong."
Scientist: "Okay, how about these other experiments X, Y, and Z."
Joe: "You're crazy so everything you do uses wrong methods."
Scientist: "So what about these other scientists F, G, H, and I, who did experiments that agree with my results?"
Joe: "You're all using bad methods."
Scientist: "But F, G, H, and I agree that our methods are rigorous."
Joe: "You're all part of a conspiracy and will say whatever They want you to say."
Scientist: "So the anti-conspiracy guys just got into power. Let's do an experiment to see whether we're all liars as you claim and thus flip to the other side."
Joe: "No. I might get proven wrong."
It's like listening to people in Palestine whine that everything sucks when they're constitutionally incapable of ceding even an inch towards attempting to work with the other side.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Action (Score:2)
What is the actual action proposed and provide some engineering estimates of the effects. Oh, you say the action recommended is great piles of money for researchers and some theater acts that will have no or minimal impact? Oh what a complete surprise.
He's got it covered (Score:3, Touché)
He already tweeted about this earlier this week [nbcnews.com]. Anthropogenic climate change will be drastically curtailed after we have a lot fewer anthros (or whatever they mutate into) and their machinery generating it.
More Fodder! (Score:2)
This just hammers the nails into the coffin of compromise. Those elitist bastards are at it again, hopefully trump can bitchsmack them into submission by taking all their filthy grant money stolen from hardworking americans. If it wasn't for research grants we'd all be a lot more rich!
just in case: /s
~Tilting at windmills~
