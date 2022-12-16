from the pause-for-thought dept.
Bridging the gap between left and right. I came across this clip showing Glenn Beck and Samantha Bee, and thought that this SoylentNews story / comment thread should be stickied till the new year so we have an ongoing conversation. It's a short clip from her show where Glenn Beck is a willing guest; the key point is they are trying to find common ground. Beck points out that Bee is following some of his own patterns of crying "catastrophe" but they really don't provide much insight beyond the significance of their little coming together moment.
The divide is clear and present on this site as most everywhere else, I would like to see a meta discussion where we fact check each other and drill down through the rhetoric until we get some straightforward lists and proposals on how we can move forward together. What are the fundamental blockers? Which ideas do we consider to be too outrageous for credibility? Many here are guilty of attacking each other — can we try and Spock it out for about a week?
I'll start us off with my supposition:
Climate change is real and human activity has an important effect on it. We must agree on this point in order to move forward, and social/economic issues must be handled after needed environmental changes."
If you post as AC — try and behave as if you were logged in — reduce the flames for better quality discussion.
Variation I (Score:4, Insightful)
I believe there is a consensus that climate change is occurring. But I'll go so far as to say that it might or might not be human-caused. Regardless of whether it is or not, aren't we obliged by our duty to future generations to try and correct the situation? We might fail. But to never try fixing the problem we clearly see coming makes us complicit in the suffering that occurs from our complacency.
Let's see... (Score:4, Insightful)
Anthropogenic climate change is impossible to handle without tackling the social and economic issues behind the activities that cause it, as well as the issues that cause people to deny that it exists. More than that, I accept that climate change is real and human activities have an effect on the climate, but does it matter? What makes reforming attitudes toward the environment more important than reforming economic, social, and governmental institutions? Is change only bad in nature? Can we, and should we, change the climate for human advantage or should we strive to keep the world in stasis?
Unproductive premise (Score:2, Insightful)
1) What does it mean to say "climate change is real"? Who is arguing that Earth's climate never changes?
2) How do you distinguish between important and nonimportant effects?
In its current state, this discussion topic is too vague to yield anything meaningful.
Something else other than the climate? (Score:0)
Come on people, its a broad topic! What else besides climate change is a necessary conversation? Where do we have serious animosity between "liberals" and "conservatives" and how can we move forward?
Content (Score:0)
I will stipulate that it is impossible to debate the topic because it is getting to the level of religion.
I don't think global warming is happening, so I'm biased and a hateful person. I look at the research and come to the conclusion that it is, but I doubt that it is man caused so now im still a biased and hateful person. I read up on it and think that it is possible we are having an effect but think we should consider solar cycles, and now I am still biased and hateful for coming to that conclusion.
I don't plan on not eating meat, I don't plan on walking to work everyday, I don't plan on taking a massive step back in standard of living from the setbacks the boomers already got us stuck with. Where I can I modify my life to lessen my impact where it makes sense. Driving less, buying products produced locally, paying attention to packaging options, not eating beef. But I suspect no matter what I do I will always be a biggot and ignorant because I won't go as far as I am directed to go.
I intend to wake up tomorrow and continue to smoke, drive, and eat meat.
Downward spirals (Score:2, Troll)
Glen Beck and Sam B are both on the crazy train to obscurity. Which it should be. They’re neither entertaining nor informative. Their specialties are zoom eyes and over pronouncing the word va-gi-na. Only thing they’re trying to bridge is the gap back to a successful career.
Where our society has come from... (Score:1, Insightful)
We also need to look into some of the historical backgrounds of social views in the US.
In some ways, Britain was annoyed, but happy for the US - they had somewhere for the Quakers, Puritans, Calvanists, convicts, etc to go to now - they could export some of their social problem children.
So here we are now...
I don't think it's really inbred in people, but it does seem to be a long-living bunch of self-reinforcing/self-perpetuating memes that keep it going. Those memes are all over the map.
In 5 or so years, when some of these automated systems [cars, trucks, buses] take off, and automated systems really start to make inroads into all sort of white collar jobs [IT, analysts, programmers, mid-level management], thus displacing a LOT of people used to being able to live off of other people's backs, and thus moving some of the blue collar angst further up the food chain, as it were, it'll really bring some of those things about us to an interesting head.
Obviously, I do not forsee myself fitting into or being allowed into the Elysium class, so... District 9 it will be for me.
At least for awhile, it'll make trickle-down "someone's peein' on my back and calling it rain" economics look pretty good...
2 party bad. (Score:3, Insightful)
It's probably fair to say that democracy in it's (most commonly) accepted form is part of the problem. The way it works for example in the US, the UK and Australia polarizes the population - you're either on the left or the right, or the far-left or far-right.
It's about as productive as 2 groups of sports fans yelling at each other across a large divide, with just enough people willing to "change sides" each time a new season starts to make a headcount seem worth-while. It's not a great way to find common ground.
Another issue - We're fundamentally a selfish race. We have the resources to meaningfully improving the quality of life for others in foreign lands for example - but that would mean less resources for us. Our enemies and frenemies would grow comparatively stronger if we took a hit doing something so costly yet compassionate, and then who knows what would happen long term! Who would do something so stupid as to trade wealth for the well-being of others? We're programmed to take care of our own first and foremost, it's understandable up to a point.
Maybe if we could find a meaningful way to move away from 2 party politics it would be a start. Instead of casting one vote for our "favorite team", we could be polled in detail about what we consider important priorities, maybe rank them, then act on the results. Something more fine-grain and less coarse? The concept of meta-democracy (?) seems to only appear once in a blue moon which I find disappointing, it's only becoming more viable as time passes.
Merry Christmas, go forth and be awesome to each other.
Optimist (Score:4, Insightful)
I am not an optimist. The way I see it global warming doesn't mattter, burning coal doesn't matter, depletion of aquifers doesn't matter. Either we are a decade from Fusion where we get infinite power to pump water to the great plains, pull carbon/methane out of the air, basic income, and replicators to print minerals. Or fusion isn't possible and we get to choose whether to die by climate change (now or 50k years in the future), atomic fire, polution, etc. Fusion works or we get to tragety of the commons this small planet.
That said, I see no reason not to live as a TR Bull Moose conservationist. Protect resources for future generations to exploit (we are not that generation), clean up our land/air/oceans because polution is icky, not use plastics and chemicals friviously, look for innovative ways to acomplish these things.
Completely different topic, had a fever dream about GMOing cows and the possibility of using some sort of Methylomirabilis oxyfera type organism to eat the methane and waste nitrites in its system producing oxygen.
Social Progress or Social Justice? (Score:2)
How about a different topic?
Ever since the Democratic Party became basically identical to Republicans on economic issues, the only thing that mobilizes their voters anymore is social progress. These voters want to end racism, sexism, and homophobia.
But because people are stupid, some people take it too far. Or at least talk about taking it too far. Plenty of people around here are upset about so-called Social Justice Warriors who take it upon themselves to equalize society through active bias against society's traditional winners.
Thoughts?
Two variables are not enough (Score:2, Insightful)
You have probably all seen the X-Y plot with one axis economic [conservative-liberal], and the other axis social [liberal-conservative]. Here's a sample, http://reason.com/poll/2014/07/17/millennials-are-social-liberals-fiscal-c [reason.com] (~three screens down from the top)
This Cartesian plot is a slightly better representation of personality than the single axis descriptions that use left-right or other pairs of descriptors.
I don't know about you, but I like to think that I am a lot more complex than two variables! I'd much rather plot myself on a spider chart with many more attributes. Some possibilities, in no particular order:
+ Simple stuff like calendar age, or more broadly -- Boomer, Genx, etc. And next to that, perceived age (I know a 30 year old who acts like a 12 year old much of the time).
+ After reading "The Authoritarians", there certainly needs to be something about how easily one can be persuaded or lead around, and Bob Altemeyer's book presents a number of self tests to check this tendency
+ There is severe mental illness in my family and while I manage to keep things together, I can certainly see that I could slip over the edge in the wrong circumstances. Must be some scale for "proclivity to schizophrenia" or "potential depressive"?
+ While I don't put a lot of faith in IQ, if nothing else it's been tested for many years.
What axes would you like to see?
For extra credit, design a compact way to present this information in ascii or other text -- so we can experiment with it here at SN. Wouldn't it be fun/interesting/depressing to self-rate and then also rate each other?
Tame the planet with tech or die trying (Score:2)
Climate change is real and human activity has an important effect on it. We must agree on this point in order to move forward, and social/economic issues must be handled after needed environmental changes.
This won't start well, or move forward much. On a planetary scale I believe us to be quite irrelevant. The planet seems to have a bit of a life of it's own. Sure we have an impact on it. Question is more how much of an impact and if we can really do anything meaningful to reverse the supposed damage. Environment wise we have heard that the end is nigh now for many decades and in some way it doesn't really make a lot of sense - we have heard of global warming, then its talk of a new ice age and then the polar caps are melting and at the same time they are not melting more then normal, water is rising and water is going away etc. Our impact just can't be this massive to allow for all these things to happen at this pace at the same time. Someone or something is wrong. Possibly all these things won't happen at the same time all over the place in which case we'll move to some other place of the globe for a bit. We adapt, that is what humans do.
I don't deny that we have an effect on the planet. I just don't see us being able to do anything relevant about it by "going green" or trying to conserve resources. As I see it either we are going to tame the planet with technology or die trying. Saving resources is just not going to save the planet, nobody is going to volunteer to go backwards progress wise or deny themselves the luxuries of the modern world for some imaginary future. It's not all a matter of wanting - some countries and people probably can't. The efforts involved would probably be to extreme. So either technology to solve the issues or we are going to have to be invented or we be f*cked sometime in the future.
Locally the Baltic Sea it's apparently going to rise by 1-2 meters by 2100. Unprecedented really since it hasn't risen that fast ever before in recorded history. So I'm either getting beach front property or going to have to learn how to breath under water. Neither seems likely unless there is some new biblical flood around the corner.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
That said there is probably more common ground then non-common ground. The differences are just being hyped up to create some drama. That said I stopped watching Samantha Bee after two or three episodes cause she was just to annoying and not very funny. At least Stewart knew he was making funny-news between cartoons and sock-puppet-shows and he played to that. I never watched Glenn Beck so I can't say anything about him, his show isn't on over here.
Do we even want to move forward together? Electing Trump and the aftermath to that seem to indicate to me that the sides don't want to move anywhere together - least of all forwards.
If one wanted to pick some other topics just jump into 'are all cultures equal', some are clearly better then other. Are men and women equal? This whole environment thing is just to abstract.
Rejecting the premise (Score:1, Troll)
So lets all come together.... with the ground rule being one side accept the biggest load of horse squeeze the left has pushed in decades as the price of admission. Well I guess it is progress of a sort, we aren't being ordered to self immolate. But this is the old "moderate" lie, where compromise and "bipartisanship" always requires the Right to surrender to the left, the "compromise" is that only a small surrender is demanded. But of course when the required tribute is paid the demand only returns for another "compromise". This is well documented as Progressive doctrine in Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals. But it predates him, it is the very definition of Progressive. The Marxist Revolutionary lives for the day of the Revolution, where the streets run red and the glorious future begins; the Progressive wants the same glorious future but by slow progress, baby steps, instead of a bloody revolution. Well that worked on the old Conservatives because they had to plan other than to lose slowly.
New game, as Ronald Reagan declared for the Cold War, "We win, they lose." And we just had a year where everybody suddenly saw the impossible happen, Progressives can be beaten, not slowed, beaten. Behold the God who bleeds. BrExit, Trump, and quite likely more such shocks in the year ahead. We now see the possibility of actually winning, why go to the negotiating table to discuss the terms of our surrender now? Now if YOU guys want to make an offer to buy a short term peace, some might want to listen.... they might be tired of winning already. I'm not.
So in the spirit of debate, lets use the offered topic of AGW to illustrate why compromise isn't possible.
Lemme try to summarize the two camps:
1. Progs/Greens believe AGW is obviously true settled Science beyond debate and thus anyone dissenting is arguing in bad faith in service to a political agenda. We must seize the world's industrial capacity, place control into the hands of the UN or suchlike and reorder every aspect of our civilization in the desperate hope we can still avert the impending disaster.
2. We see little Science in AGW. No testable hypothesis, a theory that can't be falsified, scientists speaking like politicians with their blather about consensus, we have read the ClimateGate emails, seen the bogus rewriting of the historical record to cover the defects in the theory, seen Mann's fraud of the Hockey Stick generate zero backlash from these so called scientists. Now we come to the supporters. We see every one our political enemies, the Marxists who have proven wrong on everything, lie so casually one would be excused is they believed they don't just do it to cover their mistakes or convince voters, they do it because they like it. Every single one of them, support AGW like a religion. We aren't entirely sure how this mess started, confirmation bias gone wild, side effect of the infection of the academy, shotgun marriage between scientists and the politicians who stand to gain from the solution, something else? Who knows. Who cares. Because the cold reality is that the single proposed solution requires Western Capitalist civilization essentially commit suicide, turn the keys over to the Marxists and hope it all turns out ok, they weren't wrong/lying and we don't all burn up. But since we would be living in the Hell on Earth of a socialist paradise it doesn't really matter.
Now there ARE obvious ways these two viewpoints could compromise. Which is where it gets curious... at least for those who don't realize that SJWs Always Lie. One obvious compromise would be for both sides to agree that AGW would be a terrible thing, waiting long enough for a fresh set of models to prove themselves in twenty years might be too long, so why not work on a solution that would solve the carbon problem without requiring worldwide redistribution of wealth and other general reordering of civilization into a one world socialist Hell. Widescale fission as a bridge while an all out effort to fusion is undertaken. T
"A better world for nothing" cartoon (Score:0)
This cartoon always comes to mind when talking about pollution, energy and such https://climatesanity.files.wordpress.com/2011/01/cartoon-from-trenberth-ams-paper.jpg [wordpress.com]
We Humans ain't all that (Score:1)
Whether you "believe" in climate change or its genesis or not changes nothing. Believing in gravity is about as useful. Facts is facts, and the science is clear. Someone's belief is not part of the equation. None of the yeast that fermented the beer I could be drinking were aware of their impending demise. They just consumed all the resources available to them until their environment too was too toxic for them to survive. Now we have delicious adult beverages. It will be much the same with earth if we consume resources uncontrollably, things have a way of balancing out, and not in a way that is particularly advantageous to the (current) dominant species. If humans can't get their act together, oh well. The earth will keep right on turning with or without us. The root of this problem is economic, of course. Our current economic models price energy too cheaply because the cost of the damage to the environment is not included in its current cost. It's similar to cheap cigarettes. The cost to grow, harvest, process, and sell tobacco products is modest. However the damage that tobacco caused was not priced in until recently. The true economic costs of tobacco consumption are now known and factored into pricing via both industry and governmental (taxation and law suits) pressures. The problem with energy is -- unlike tobacco -- our comfortable western lifestyle/economy is dependent on cheap energy. And you thought quitting smoking was tough...
P.S. The comment above may just mean I miss smoking and drinking too much.
Move forward together? (Score:2)
Janrinok wrote (emphasis added):
What does "moving forward together" actually mean?
I am totally 100% sincere in this question.
Janrinok, are you advocating:
r.e. "The divide is clear and present"
Maybe. Maybe not.
Could it be that you are filtering what you read through the lens of your ideology.
How much of a divide is really here on SN?
Everyone in the United States seems kind of on-edge now. But most comments I read here on SN don't seem all that knee-jerk. They tend to seem... thoughtful. And well considered. (This observation could just be my filter at work, since I tend to skip over comments that seem un-thoughtful and ill-considered so my sampling is certainly biased. :-) )
Let's do some data anlaytics: do we have any downvote moderation victims that are "crushed" because of opposing ideologies? How about some text analytics for downvoted comments? How about some topic-clustering to see if up-votes / down-votes have any biases?
(note: I'm looking for an interesting student project for a big data class I'm doing, I'd be interested in attempting an analysis like that... how big is SN's database now?)
Look, I visit Soylent News because I find the diverse and often opposing points of view informative.
I find the conversation remarkably civil compared to other corners of the internet.
There's the occasional moment of 4-chan level attempt at humor or trolling.
shrug
But I had always figured that was the price-of-admission for going online in the first place. Nothing new here, trolls has been around since usenet was "the place to be."
But Janrinok, I don't think you're really talking about simple trolling.
Can you elaborate on what it is that you're trying to bring into focus?
(Lastly, I'll say I find your post interesting... seems like you're attempting something ambitious, I want to see where it leads - here's wishing you success.)
common ground (Score:2)
Agreement on climate change? I wouldn't count on it. We'd better start with a more basic premise: fossil fuels are a finite resource. Switching to alternatives will be necessary sooner or later, even if predictions about climate change turn out to be baloney.
More broadly, the status quo is unsustainable. Energy, population growth, economic factors... a lot of things seem to be headed for upheaval. But these issues are actually complicated and difficult to approach, which might be why popular political rhetoric is focused on inflammatory partisan crap instead.
A real miracle would be if we could bury the myth that all viewpoints must come from either the Left or Right bucket.
Glenn Beck and Sam Bee are caricatures. They don't represent any significant range of people or ideas.
