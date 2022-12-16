from the they-can-wait dept.
The European Court of Justice has issued a major post-Brexit-decision ruling invalidating the UK's mass surveillance powers:
"General and indiscriminate retention" of emails and electronic communications by governments is illegal, the EU's highest court has ruled, in a judgment that could trigger challenges against the UK's new Investigatory Powers Act – the so-called snooper's charter.
Only targeted interception of traffic and location data in order to combat serious crime – including terrorism – is justified, according to a long-awaited decision by the European court of justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg.
The finding came in response to a legal challenge initially brought by the Brexit secretary, David Davis, when he was a backbench MP, and Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader, over the legality of GCHQ's bulk interception of call records and online messages.
[...] Daniel Carey, the solicitor from Deighton Pierce Glynn who represented the Open Rights Group and Privacy International, said: "The court is very clear that indiscriminately retaining everyone's metadata is unlawful, which is a point my clients placed particular emphasis on. This prohibition arises out of longstanding EU legislation, which the UK played an important role in creating."
Also at NYT, WSJ, BBC, Bloomberg.
Ruling press release: The Members States may not impose a general obligation to retain data on providers of electronic communications services (PDF)
Can't be post-Brexit as the summary says.
Brexit hasn't started yet, and won't until at least March and won't actually take effect until March 2019 at the earliest.
The EU is just out of touch. They're not governed by corporations and fear like all the happenin' countries.
I mean, you can't have another body telling you that you can't spy on your citizens! That's a government's fundamental right, to exploit people!
If Brexit might not have actually been triggered before, it will be now.
Emotion is poison. Don't swallow it. It distracts from the objective.
Theresa May is very keen to extract us from the European Court of Human Rights. Although it's not part of the EU, being party to it is a prerequisite of being a member of the EU. When (if) we leave the EU, Theresa May and her fellow lunatic-fringe Conservatives will be delighted to withdraw from the ECHR. Then the real oppression can begin. What's really ironic is the ECHR was a British invention and a result of the atrocities witnessed during the Second World War. Ho hum.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
Relevant:
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/video/2016/apr/25/patrick-stewart-sketch-what-has-the-echr-ever-done-for-us-video [theguardian.com]
