I've been using MacOSX as my primary desktop since the days of Rhapsody. But I always had Linux virtual machines running on occasions. A dwindling number of machines at home were running Linux, most notably a couple of Raspberry Pi and a Synology Diskstation. And when I installed Linux, I usually went for Ubuntu, which did a good job polishing the user experience. The build ring for Tao3D includes a number of virtual machines running several major distros for testing purpose, but it's been quite inactive for a while, and repairing it is on my short-term to-do list.
Working for Red Hat, I thought I had to use Fedora as my primary desktop. And the experience has been a bit underwhelming so far, unfortunately. In just three days, I managed to render a Mac Book Pro unbootable in OSX, had several different issues with skippy or laggy mouse cursors and even non-responsive keyboards, had a driver crash attempting to access my home Wi-Fi, found out the hard way that NFS performance is just horrible, and had to use Google for trivial things way too often.
I complained several times on this blog about what I perceived as a degradation of OSX software quality since 10.6, but this experience with Linux puts all this in some serious perspective.
People use fedora? (Score:5, Informative)
I'd give mint a shot, it's got generally good software supporters and I haven't had much trouble with it.
Except for Bluetooth which is still an unworkable mess if you want to use a headset for telephony.
Re:People use fedora? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:People use fedora? (Score:4, Insightful)
Try something else (Score:2)
Use something more solid - antix or mx Linux are light, solid, and mostly systemd free. They have very recent kernels (licorix), so you might have more luck with it. I never bought apple kit, so can't help you any more.
Try Ubuntu Gnome Flashback (Score:1, Informative)
Start with the Ubuntu Gnome ISO, then install compiz, gnome-flashback, and all the recommends. What you'll get is the traditional Ubuntu desktop without the Unity crap. It still has systemd, but on all the PCs I've installed it on it hasn't been a problem. My only wish is that Ubuntu would make a flashback version that is standalone, instead of jumping through hoops to get it.
Meh ... (Score:2)
The main user interaction I have with my workstation nowadays are things like apt-get or yum, make, a whole lot of UNIX tools like find, make, tar, vim, cp, etc. And things like qtcreator, but that's because I got spoiled at some point.
For that, the Linux thing is awesome.
In the end, most of the software I work on using that workstation (for which the Linux thing is awesome) ends up being deployed (with a UI, true) on a machine or appliance of which the user has no clue that underneath it all it's a Linux (desktop). And it's good that way. Computers were only during an interim period (the nineties) desktops for the big target audience. The users of most of our software don't want to know that the thing is a computer anyway. They call it a smartphone, a tablet, a in-vehicle-infotainment system, a TV or a digibox, glasses and tomorrow their shoos, jacket, fridge, microwave oven, etc.
For that, for making those things, the Linux thing is awesome.
And I'm sure it was and still is awesome for those server stuffz 'n thingz too.
But desktop? Desktop? I guess not. No. Meh ... but gdb on a xterm on a desktop works quite good..
Sorry to hear that. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm on Fedora right now, and it's generally very stable for me.
If I'm blunt honest, I think a large part of it is that you're on a Mac. Jumpy cursors is not something I've had before unless the system
was running out of RAM and swapping like mad.
Try it on a PC, even a new PC, should perform FAR better. Apple and their proprietary shit...
That said, Linux isn't blameless, there should be better support for Apple stuff.
But yeah, being on Mac is probably what's doing 90% of what you described.
Of course it doesn't measure up (Score:3, Insightful)
There are a few distros that have GUIs, programs, and all the necessary drivers to work well on Apple hardware out of the box. They're all relatively usable, but standard UI and standard configurations just won't compare to an OS that is designed specifically for that hardware. Honestly, I just don't understand why people look to linux for an easy replacement for consumer OSs. If you're not going to put in the effort to make your system work the way you want it to work, don't use linux, there's no point. If you want a "just works", idiot-proof OS, stick with OSX or windows.
Re:Of course it doesn't measure up (Score:4, Insightful)
If you're not going to put in the effort to make your system work the way you want it to work, don't use linux, there's no point.
That's a little thin, and a lot elitist.
There are many distos that are easily better out of the box than Windows or OSX as far a completeness and usability and stability.
This idea that you have to take control of everything and make changes (mostly ill thought out hacks) to make it truly yours is about as valid the idea that stunning wall paper somehow makes window or some dog-distro into something wonderful.
The first problem is confusing a Linux with the Desktop Environment. Just about any Linux is the same as any other Linux.
What sets them apart is the DE, which is all you see. The truth about those is you can install 2 or 5 DEs on the same installed distro and they all can get along.
The number and size of the packages on the DVD doesn't matter to anything other than disk space (which is dirt cheap these days). Starting with something thin like Slackware and building it yourself doesn't make it special or better. It just means you run linux to run linux, and you don't really have anything to do with your computer besides the act of running linux. Trimming a few unneeded packages out of the install doesn't make you a hero.
Its easy to find any number of distros that will install complete and competent systems ready to do any office work, engineering tasks, or serve as a development platform. Fucking around tweaking and tuning to "put in the effort" is largely a waste of time. Just change the wall paper and get on with your job.
Better Hardware (Score:3, Informative)
You should probably start with a better piece of hardware. MacBooks used to be nice, and were well supported, but the last few iterations have had various hardware incompatibilities. You don't need to spend a lot of money to get something supported, you just can't spend it at Apple. I believe most of the stuff can be worked through, but it must be worked through. Try a Dell, or pretty much any other mainstream piece of hardware.
What we have here is a failure to communicate (Score:2)
So from what I gather, the original poster is a Red Hat employee who uses MacOS as their main desktop OS for a number of years. With a reasonable familiarity of Linux desktops, he installs one and is running into issues.
This is truly a failure of Linux on the desktop. Why should he have to tinker with the OS? Why should he have to Google a result for a glitch in the desktop experience?
The distribution should just work.
Also, why should he look for Linux Mint or a more niche desktop? He works for Red Hat and Fedora is one of the better known desktops. Of course he should be using Fedora. The popular desktop environments should have fairly bulletproof installations on common hardware. And yes, I would consider Apple hardware as common. After all, it's not like you can configure a lot of options on it. ;-)
BTW: I've been running solely Linux desktop distributions as my home OS for 10+ years.
Re:What we have here is a failure to communicate (Score:4, Insightful)
Apple doesn't exactly make it easy to install other OSes on their hardware. I suspect the author would have had a much better time using more commonly supported hardware, like a Thinkpad or Dell.
How not to quote (Score:5, Informative)
Is this Phoenix666 writing the cited article? I assume no, but this format makes it awfully hard to tell.
Please. I'm not going to be pedantic on citation format, but do make it something that is not downright misleading, at least. If you can't be bothered to identify the original author, at least provide clear indication that it is somebody else. E.g. "Phoenix666 found this on the intertubes", "Phoenix666 thought the following an interesting read", whatever.
Thanks.
Complex Outlier Case Has Issues. Blames OS. (Score:3, Insightful)
I didn't read the whole article in detail, but read enough to come away thinking: this is a guy with very specific, very complex, and probably unique needs. I'm not sure that any OS would make all of his stuff work happily without issues.
For an average user without specific needs like gaming or Photoshop, any mainstream Linux distro an any mainstream hardware should be a twenty minute install.
Also, gotta wonder at someone who decides to install Linux because they're unhappy with OS X.
kubuntu... (Score:2)
My work gave me a mac-pro - I upgraded to sierra, installed docker, vms etc for development, but I'm still using my cheap dell xps11 as kubuntu desktop.
Why?
KDE tools plus kdeconnect and just as many cheesy ads for software I couldn't care about.
Nice hardware, really weak GPU (intel is terrible), but I quite like siri....
Reply to This
Ask Leonart (Score:4, Insightful)
Ask Leonart, I'm sure he'll make it awesome. /sarc
As an aside, I was temporarily incapable of remembering his name. For me, this search brought up his name in position number 3: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=systemd+asshole [duckduckgo.com]
Fedora? (Score:3, Insightful)
Condemning linux based on Fedora is like trying windows ME and reporting that the entire OS is unusable. (Though personally I'd take ME over 10 any day)
I think the broader point stands though, in general linux (and every other major OS) has experienced an overall degradation in software quality. Look at Gnome and KDE, or look at firefox. In general software on linux has tended towards bloated, modern UIs and poor, often reduced, functionality. Or look at systemd. The trend is toward large, integrated, binary components that are becoming increasingly monolithic. However, free software in general is still alive and well, I just don't use as many of the more common distros, or common DEs. My one concession is firefox, which I still claim to need because of its broad support, though I do try to use smaller browsers as much as possible.
I generally try not to complain though, because as linux has gotten more mainstream, it has more support than ever. So while I may hate $average_desktop_distro, using my own rather niche distro (crux) is working better than ever.
Dude, it all sucks... (Score:5, Insightful)
Honestly, after about 20 years of if this I feel I can safely say it all sucks...everything, the whole industry. I abandoned Windows 14 years ago and a few months ago I tried to move to Mac but now I'm back on Linux (and still unhappy). I'm sick of watching communities fracture as asshole devs insist on rewriting everything and stripping away features in the name of progress. I hate that my modern systems running Linux now crash as often as older versions of Windows once did. I hate what Microsoft and Apple have done to the industry and what the top communities did to Linux and its users. I hate how every fucking device is now a government spy tool. There's nothing exciting about this shit anymore. Seriously, walk through a computer store sometime and really look at the crap that's on sale. It's all garbage. Maybe I'm just getting older and somewhat jaded but I want less technology in my life. I want a dumb phone, a dumb car, dumb house, dumb TV... I'm sick of fighting with EVERYTHING for hours just to make it work. I'm tired of having to do research to determine if the thing I'm buying is spying on me. I used to tell myself that there is a threshold and people will eventually push back, but I no longer believe that line. People are fucking stupid and will continue to accept this shit.
Fuck you systemd, gnome3, kde4+, unity, Red Hat, every PC manufacturer, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle (on principle), Google, every government, and all the dipshits who can't seem to quit enabling bad behavior.
Happy holidays or whatever...
Linux isn't perfect. Neither is any software. (Score:2, Insightful)
I love using linux, on servers and on desktops. I am quite happy with my primary workstation running debian unstable. But I am fully cognizant of the fact that it's an operating system for tinkerers by tinkerers. Some cars can be great fun but require a driver with some mechanical mojo to fix issues that pop up, Linux is like that for operating systems. If you don't spend time understanding how the system works so you can fix it when it inevitably breaks, you're not going to have a good time. And yes, you absolutely will have to google problems that spring up on any distro, no matter how polished. If you're not familiar with the command line, you're never going to have a great Linux experience.
But, off the top of my head: Using a Mac is going to give you trouble. It's mostly a PC but it's not quite a PC, it has a custom Apple EFI "BIOS" and it was never really designed to run other operating systems. And yeah, NFS is terrible. I actually use SMB for high throughput NAS activities, with Samba on the server side and mount -o smbfs on the client end. NFS was developed in the dark ages of Unix and never quite modernized itself enough to be seamlessly usable like ssh (works fine, is moderately slow, doesn't require a special server aside from the standard ssh server you are probably running anyway) or Samba.
Linux also has bloat issues with some desktop environments - I use XFCE locally and LXDE on most of my remote (x2go) sessions, both of which haven't been updated in the last couple of years, which at this point I kind of look at as a positive feature since the software treadmill seems to continually get worse on every operating system and nowadays everyone wants some bling ass composited wobbly windows, which is not my thing at all.
Not a shock (Score:4, Insightful)
Why am I not shocked that RedHat is handing an employee a Mac? Why am I not shocked that they don't have an image / kickstart for the company issued laptop ready to deploy? I'm not shocked because of systemd, it is proof they aren't a competent IT shop anymore.
Linux on a laptop is always a risky job because they are poorly documented and temperamental beasties on good days. More than a few aren't even entirely stable with the Windows preload and that is with the vendor having access to knowledge they deny to their customers. Now combine with the crap WiFi many ship with and whitelists that won't allow you to swap in a reliable chipset and things go downhill. But if one sticks with reliable vendors, doesn't insist on buying the absolute newest model, does a little presales Internet searching, you can usually get a reliable laptop running Linux without going insane. Or you can spend a little more and buy from one of the vendors who sell preloads.
Would suck to be working at RH where you pretty much have to dogfood either Fedora or RHEL. Used to swear by RH and RPM, but this desktop I'm typing on is the last machine I control still using Fedora. Laptop is now Devuan from Fedora earlier in the year, MythTV is Debian (getting Devuan on next upgrade), the servers at work are Devuan or Debian heading to Devuan next upgrade with only a couple of the oldest still running RH based tech and those are all retiring or getting migrated away. 2017 should almost see the last RH based tech I touch on a daily basis go away and with a little luck same for Debian. The lone exception is the Mrs. has Centos on her laptop and I ain't migrating it until support ends or the hardware croaks; she doesn't like it when things change and I like domestic tranquility too much to upgrade it just to kill the last RH install off.
When you lay down the law and say "My way or the highway" like has happened with systemd, it helps to make sure the highway isn't more attractive.
power clean (Score:0)
maybe his electrical supply is dodgy as there seem to be alot of hardware error mentioned too?
Open source vs free software (Score:1, Insightful)
And this is why it's so important to emphasize freedom rather than technical quality: People like this will fail to see what's really important. If you emphasize technical quality, then as soon as proprietary software that does things better comes along (no matter what other abusive anti-features it contains, like spying and DRM), users will flock to it. If you educate people about the value of freedom, they are less likely to be swayed by the superficial aspects of some software, less likely to accept being dependent upon a particular software developer, less likely to accept being abused (DRM, spying, backdoors, etc.), and less likely willing to accept software that does not respect their freedoms in general.
had to use Fedora (Score:0)
There is your problem.
Aside from clearly not understanding what "linux" actually is, you picked a poor distribution to make your judgments from.
